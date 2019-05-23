Massachusetts teen dies after being dumped at hospital in disturbing mystery

A 13-year-old missing Massachusetts girl was dumped at a hospital there — possibly by a much older man — and pronounced dead shortly afterward, according to a disturbing new report.

Chloe Ricard, 13, of Amesbury, was dropped off at the emergency room of Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Boston 25 News reported.

“[The police officers] said she was lifeless,” the girl’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, told Boston 25 News. “No pulse, no nothing, they just drove in and dropped her off. She didn’t even have a pulse when they pushed her out of the car.”

Dolan said he was told a man in his 40s was responsible.

“The only thing I was told earlier from another agency is … someone 47 years old dropped her off,” the distraught stepdad told the station. “Whoever did this to my little stepdaughter, trust me, I hope there’s hell to pay because they threw her out of the car like a bag of trash. If that was your kid, if that was your sister, if that was your brother, or your mother, or your father, what would you do? I’m beside myself.”

Chloe’s mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, told the paper that her daughter was at a friend’s house the day before. She called the friend, who said the girl was safe.

But by late Monday afternoon, she started to worry when she still hadn’t heard from her daughter — and filed a missing person’s report at the police station. Again, she was misled.

“I’m sitting at the police station, and one girl told me she is safe and someone dropped her off,” Goldsmith-Dolan said.

Soon, the panic-stricken mom learned her daughter was dropped off at the emergency room.

“It was awful,” Goldsmith-Dolan told the station. “They asked me how to identify her. My husband had to identify her by the scars. She just dyed her hair, and she looked amazing.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Tuesday, but officials said it would take time to officially determine the cause of death, according to the report. No arrests have been made.

“No matter what the story is,” the grieving mom added, “she is dead.”

