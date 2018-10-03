13-year-old boys charged with carjacking teacher at gunpoint in elementary school parking lot

Two 13-year-old Florida boys were arrested Monday for allegedly brandishing a handgun while carjacking a 59-year-old teacher outside an elementary school, officials said.

Miami-Dade police said the two teenagers allegedly approached Flora Martinez, 59, outside of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School on Sept. 25. One of the boys pulled out a handgun and demanded Martinez hand over her car keys.

Local 10 reported Martinez fled to the school while the two teens got into the vehicle and drove off.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows two people authorities say are the 13 year olds having trouble backing out of the parking spot – possibly because the parking brake may still have been engaged. Eventually putting the car in drive, the two carjackers try to flee but don’t get far.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome told the news station the car crashed into a curb, prompting the boys to run away.

Martinez identified one of the boys from a photographic lineup.

In arrest affidavits, police said the boys gave statements incriminating themselves in the carjacking, Local 10 reported.

The teens were ordered to remain in supervised detention until their next court date, scheduled for Oct. 10.