13 Dartmouth organizations face hazing allegations

A spike in reports of hazing at Dartmouth College has prompted the Ivy League school to hire an investigator to look at over a dozen organizations including fraternities and sororities.

College officials told The Dartmouth student newspaper the investigation was sparked by increased incident reports during the current fall semester, including reports of forced alcohol consumption and inappropriate sexual behavior.

The organizations include five fraternities, three sororities and co-ed Greek houses, three athletic teams, a student organization and a program that performs songs and dances for prospective students each spring.

Dartmouth is several years into a series of reforms aimed at addressing high-risk drinking, sexual assault and a lack of inclusion.

College spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said Friday the college takes the allegations seriously and has forwarded information to police.