Florida
Published

12-year-old Florida girl arrested for allegedly selling stun guns to students

When police spoke to the girl Friday, she had a pair of Vipertek stun guns, which are sold on Amazon starting at $9.99.

By Elizabeth Elizalde | New York Post
A 12-year-old Florida girl was arrested after allegedly bringing stun guns to school and selling them to classmates, authorities said.

The Coleman Middle School student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property after staffers busted her with the devices Friday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A school resource officer pulled the girl out of class and she confessed she bought five stun guns online with the intention of selling them to other kids, Tampa police said.

A 12-year-old Florida girl was arrested after allegedly bringing stun guns to school and selling them to classmates, authorities said. (iStock)

The minor said she sold three of the stun guns Thursday, cops said.

When police spoke to the girl Friday, she had a pair of Vipertek stun guns, which are sold on Amazon starting at $9.99. It’s unknown how much she charged the students for the devices.

She was taken to the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center. Cops say no threats were made against anyone or the school.

