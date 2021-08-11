12 children have died in hot cars so far this year, report says

Twelve children have died so far in 2021 after being left in hot cars in the U.S., according to a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of children in or near vehicles.

The 12 children between the ages of 5 months and 11 years died between April and August, KidsAndCars.org reported.

"This time, this tragedy strikes close to home," John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s manager of public and government affairs, said in a Wednesday statement sharing the numbers and referencing the latest incident, which took place in Springfield, Virginia. "Yet most parents and caregivers think this could never happen to them – they could never forget their child in the backseat of a car."

Fairfax County police said on Tuesday that authorities found an unresponsive 5-year-old in a vehicle on Grey Fox Drive. Responders transported the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as Fox 5 Washington, D.C., first reported.

Townsend added that "this tragic situation happens repeatedly" in "our fast-paced, sleep-deprived world."

Half of the children on the KidsAndCars.org list were left in hot cars by family members; two were left by caregivers; one was left by a foster mother; one was simply "left in a vehicle"; and it is unclear how the other two died in hot cars.

One child dies unattended in a hot car every nine days, and nearly 1,000 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. since 1990 — averaging about 39 children per year — with heatstroke being the leading cause of death, according to KidsAndCars.org.

More than half of hot-car deaths in the U.S. are caused by adults forgetting children in vehicles while more than a quarter are caused by children playing unattended in them, according to AAA.

"In the summer heat, and during the dog days of summer, a vehicle’s interior can reach lethal temperatures very quickly, essentially creating an oven, causing a child’s internal organs to shut down if left unattended inside," Townsend said. "Young children should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. The same is true for pets."

He added that adults should "make it a routine to look twice and check the back seat before you leave and lock the car" and "put a reminder note" on their dashboards or alarms in their phones so as not to forget to take children out of cars.