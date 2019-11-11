11-year-old boy fatally shot in Philadelphia, suspect in custody: police

An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in Pennsylvania on Monday, said police, adding that a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened just before noon on Monday in West Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News.

Police said they were called about a shooting and when they arrived found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital by police and was initially listed in critical condition, police said, adding that the boy, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead about half-an-hour later.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect, but Fox 29 reported that the victim’s 19-year-old brother is in custody.

Police reportedly said the 19-year-old went door-to-door looking for help from neighbors before leaving the scene. Police told Fox News the male suspect was picked up by police without incident and is now being questioned by homicide detectives.

The brothers were home alone at the time of the shooting, the station reported, citing police. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Police said they recovered a weapon from the scene, but did not provide details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting as he was walking home from school in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 10-year-old shot has been identified as Semaj O'Branty by family members, WPVI-TV reported. He was listed in critical but stable condition and his current condition was not immediately known, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Police told Fox News on Monday that they've made no arrests in that case.

A few weeks ago, a gunman firing into a north Philadelphia home killed a 2-year-old girl. The day before an 11-month-old boy was critically injured in another part of the city when gunshots hit a car.

Philadelphia police told Fox News on Monday that the 11-month-old boy’s current condition was not immediately known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.