Philadelphia boy, 11, shot and killed; brother in custody, police say

An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot at a home in Pennsylvania on Monday, police said, adding that the boy's 19-year-old brother is in custody.

The shooting unfolded just before noon Monday in West Philadelphia, police told Fox News.

Officers said they arrived at the scene to find an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the shooting took place in the dining room of the home.

PENNSYLVANIA BOY, 10, IS SHOT IN THE HEAD ON WALK HOME FROM SCHOOL: POLICE

Police rushed him to a hospital where doctors initially listed him in critical condition, investigators said, adding that he pronounced dead about half an hour later. They did not immediately give the boy’s name.

Police said the boy’s 19-year-old brother, who also was not identified, was in custody.

The 19-year-old was knocking on doors trying to get help from neighbors, Coulter said. She added that when one neighbor came to help, the brother left and was taken into custody a couple of blocks away.

Police told Fox News that homicide detectives were questioning the brother.

MAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN PHILADELPHIA, ANOTHER MAN IN CUSTODY: POLICE

The two brothers were home alone at the time of the shooting, police said, adding that they were investigating whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Coulter told reporters that it was unlikely the shooting was self-inflicted. “The young boy was shot in the chest. It’s pretty hard for a child that age to turn a gun around and shoot themselves, so we believe that it was not self-inflicted.”

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene, adding that it was unknown if the weapon belonged to the 19-year-old. The investigation was ongoing.

“We’re not looking for anybody else at this point," Coulter said. "We believe that he is responsible and then as to whether we believe it’s intentional or accidental will be a result of the investigation.”

Last week, a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting as he was walking home from school in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 10-year-old shot has been identified as Semaj O'Branty by family members, WPVI-TV reported. He was listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Police told Fox News on Monday they've made no arrests in that case.

A few weeks ago, a gunman firing into a north Philadelphia home killed a 2-year-old girl. The day before an 11-month-old boy was critically injured in another part of the city when gunshots hit a car.

Philadelphia police told Fox News on Monday that the 11-month-old boy’s current condition was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coulter told reporters on Monday that shootings involving children in Philadelphia were happening at a higher frequency than she could remember throughout her career.

“It’s just one more glaring reason why people who shouldn’t have guns, shouldn’t have guns and that if you do have a gun and it’s lawful, it should be locked, it should be separate from your ammo [ammunition],” she said. “These situations are preventable. They should never have a gun in a house where there’s a child, where it’s not protected or secured.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.