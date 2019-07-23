100-year-old North Dakota bridge collapses under overweight truck carrying several tons of beans, police say

An overweight tractor-trailer, hauling several tons of dry beans, caused the collapse of a 100-year-old historic bridge in North Dakota on Monday, officials said.

A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck was driving on a weight-restricted bridge over the Goose River near Northwood at around 1:15 p.m. when the structure reportedly crumpled beneath it, causing the trailer to hangover the west abutment, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities said the total weight of the truck was 43 tons -- or 86,750 pounds -- and the bridge had a limit of only 14 tons.

The bridge, built in 1906, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Police issued the driver of the truck a citation for $11,400 and estimate repairs to the landmark could cost anywhere between $800,000 and $1,000,000.

It was not immediately clear if weight-limit signs were posted, and police said the incident was still under investigation.