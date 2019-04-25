10 students hit with BB or pellet gun at Georgia elementary school, officials say

Ten Georgia elementary school students were recovering from non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday after being shot by a BB or pellet gun while playing outside, officials said.

The shots were fired at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School, according to a statement from the DeKalb County School District. The children were on the playground when they were hit at the school located in Stone Mountain, which is located roughly 20 miles east of Atlanta.

The BBs or pellets that were fired "appear to have come from a position away from the school grounds," the district stated, and noted that while there was never a threat of someone gaining access to the building, they're beefing up security to ensure the safety of students.

The 10 students who were injured were transported to a hospital to be treated, or picked up by their parents.

Both county and district law enforcement are investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.