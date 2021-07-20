Philadephia shooting: Video shows 1-year-old shot in convenience store as crime skyrockets

Video footage caught the moment a 1-year-old girl was shot in a Philadelphia convenience store as shootings escalate in the city.

"The day when that happened, that night I couldn't even sleep because my mind was still hearing that voice," store owner Majid Choudary told 6 ABC, which also obtained the footage of the shootin g , recounting when the young girl was shot in the leg.

The shooting unfolded Saturday in a West Philadelphia convenience store, with surveillance footage showing gunfire coming from both inside and outside of the store.

"An approximately 1-year-old child was shot one time," District Attorney Larry Krasner said of the shooting. "I think we're all impacted by the injustice of children suffering wounds."

The girl is expected to survive the injury, and bullet holes are still visible at the store. Choudary said the shooting left her fearful for her safety in the city.

PHILADELPHIA RECORDS MORE THAN 300 HOMICIDES SO FAR THIS YEAR, BREAKING DECADE RECORD

The crime comes as homicides in the City of Brotherly Love soar this year, with 304 murders logged and more than 1,200 people shot.

4 PHILADELPHIA SHOOTINGS LEAVE A TOTAL OF 2 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

At least three dozen people were shot in Philadelphia over the weekend, including three fatally.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia broke a decade-long record for passing the grim 300-homicide milestone this early in a year.

PHILADELPHIA VIOLENCE: 12 PEOPLE SHOT, 1 STABBED DURING GRUESOME 2-HOUR PERIOD, POLICE SAY

Additionally, more than 120 children have been shot in the city since the start of the year, 6 ABC’s Action News Data Journalism Team reported, with 21 of them dying.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the Saturday shooting or the increase in shooting crimes in his city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP