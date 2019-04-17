Girl, 1, on life support after ingesting up to 20 sleeping pills in NYC hotel: report

A 1-year-old girl went into convulsions at an upscale hotel in New York Monday evening after ingesting as much as 20 sleeping pills, according to a report.

The infant had been staying at the Night Hotel on West 47th Street with her parents, who are Brazilian residents, the New York Post reported.

Around 7 p.m., her mother looked up from a book to see her daughter ingesting between 15 and 20 sleeping pills, the report said, citing unnamed sources. The girl started having a seizure, and her parents asked the front desk to call 911.

First officers rushed the girl to the hospital in their patrol car to “get the child to the hospital as soon as they could,” a source told The Post. Police said the girl was deprived of oxygen for several minutes before they arrived.

As of Tuesday, the baby was on life support at Mt. Sinai Hospital. An investigation is ongoing but police say no foul play is suspected.