1 suspect killed in New Hampshire SWAT standoff at Quality Inn, 2 remain barricaded

A suspect who fired at officers was reportedly killed during a standoff with police at a Quality Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

The Manchester Police SWAT team confirmed in a Tweet early Thursday that multiple shots were fired and later said that chemical agents were deployed inside the hotel room to subdue the suspects. The standoff reportedly started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SHOOTOUT AT CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY NEAR LA LEAVES SWORD-WIELDING SUSPECT DEAD, 2 COPS WOUNDED

One of the suspects, identified as Stephen Marshall, 51, was killed during the standoff, but two others remain barricaded inside a hotel room, a reporter from WBZ Boston reported on Twitter. Officers are continuing to negotiate with the people inside the hotel.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano praised his officers involved in the ongoing situation. "These officers have been doing an incredible job and I can't be more proud of them as the chief of police here,” he told reporters. "Manchester police officers were attacked and tonight and we can’t stand for that,” he added.

There have been no reported injuries to police or civilians at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.