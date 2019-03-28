Standoff continues in Manchester NH; 1 suspect dead, 2 still in hotel, police say

Two "barricaded subjects" remained inside a New Hampshire hotel Thursday morning, after a standoff began there Wednesday evening, according to reports.

One suspect who fired at police was reportedly killed at the Quality Inn in Manchester, the reports said.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Manchester police wrote on Twitter that there were "no real changes at this point in time" since a news conference was held earlier in the morning.

Police said earlier Thursday that multiple shots had been fired and that "chemical agents" had been deployed at the hotel in a bid to subdue the suspects. The standoff reportedly started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The dead suspect was identified as Stephen Marshall, 51, a reporter from Boston's WBZ-AM radio posted on Twitter. Officers continued to negotiate with the remaining suspects, police said.

At the news conference, Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano praised his officers involved in the ongoing situation. "These officers have been doing an incredible job and I can't be more proud of them as the chief of police here,” he told reporters. "Manchester police officers were attacked and tonight and we can’t stand for that,” he added.

There were no reports of injuries to police or bystanders.

