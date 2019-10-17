Shooting reported at Santa Monica Pier, police search for gunman

Police in Southern California are searching for a gunman after a person was shot in the leg at the Santa Monica Pier Wednesday evening, according to a report.

FORT WORTH POLICE OFFICER JAILED ON MURDER CHARGE AFTER RESIGNING IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED WOMAN IN HOME

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 11 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pier remains open while police investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.