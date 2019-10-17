Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Shooting reported at Santa Monica Pier, police search for gunman

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Police in Southern California are searching for a gunman after a person was shot in the leg at the Santa Monica Pier Wednesday evening, according to a report.

FORT WORTH POLICE OFFICER JAILED ON MURDER CHARGE AFTER RESIGNING IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED WOMAN IN HOME

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 11 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pier remains open while police investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 