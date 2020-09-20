New Jersey shooting: 1 killed, another 'severely injured' at NJ motorcycle clubhouse

At least one person was killed and another was "severely injured" following a shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle clubhouse early on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden around 1:45 a.m. after a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Jermaine Wilkes, 38, of Philadelphia, was found dead inside the clubhouse after he was shot multiple times.

MAN SLASHED POLICE CAR TIRES, LEFT HAND-WRITTEN NOTE: 'F---POLICE, F--- TRUMP, VOTE JESUS,' COPS SAY

Another man was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office added. He was listed in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, authorities said. It's not clear if there were one or multiple gunmen.

NEW JERSEY POLICE SAYS SOMEONE SHOT UP HOME OF 2 POLICE OFFICERS, THEIR NEWBORN

Camden has seen 15 total homicides this year, with seven people killed since Aug. 24, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with more information is asked to contact CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400.