Costco store gunfire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Southern California

A gunman opened fire at a Costco store in Southern California on Friday night, killing one man and injuring two others, police said.

The gunman and the victim had reportedly been arguing at the store in Corona – about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles – when the suspect started firing.

Police surrounded the Costco as dozens of shoppers fled to safety. The Corona Police Department later tweeted that calm had been restored.

The suspect fired at least six shots, witnesses said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital after he claimed to be injured.

"I thought maybe someone dropped a bottle of wine, but then I kept hearing shots," witness Will Lungo told the Riverside Press-Enterprise. "An employee came in and helped us out through the emergency exit." He said an employee helped them to the emergency exit.

The condition of the injured victims was unclear and police have not identified anyone involved.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting or said if the suspect and victim knew each other.

