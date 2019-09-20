Washington, DC, shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured: reports

At least one person was killed and five injured Thursday night when gunfire erupted in the Columbia Heights section of Washington, D.C., prompting a major police response and a search for the suspects.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, but they were expected to survive. Washington's WRC-TV reported that officials were looking for two men who were inside a light-colored car with an “AK style” rifle.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they were working to determine a motive and will interview witnesses and check security-camera footage from the location, at the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW, about two miles from the White House. FOX 5 DC reported that three others were shot at a different location in a separate shooting in the city.