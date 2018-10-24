1 dead, 11 injured in Alabama school bus crash: report

A school bus carrying middle and high school students collided late Tuesday with a truck on an interstate in Alabama, killing one and injuring 11 others.

A Toyota Tacoma traveling on an interstate in the opposite direction when it crossed the median and struck the bus at around 9:25 p.m. in Talladega County, AL.com reported citing police.

“The car came across the median from the other side of the interstate, went airborne and hit the top of the bus," varsity football coach Larry Strain told the paper.

The bus was carrying a high school JV football team along with a middle school’s seventh and eighth-grade teams. There were 25 students and three adults on the bus when the crash occurred, according to the paper.

Amanda Nicole Hubbard, 31, was the driver of the Toyota and died in the crash, according to the paper.

A total of eight students and three adults were injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the bus sustained “serious” injuries, but is expected to survive, the paper reported.