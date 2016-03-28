World's most hair-raising roads
Stelvio Pass- ItalyStelvio Pass is a mountain road 9,045 ft. above sea level. It has extremely dangerous turns and low concrete barriers. Caution is advised in the winter season because snow and ice can easily build up, causing your vehicle to slip on this winding road.Photo Modified: Flickr / Damian Morys / CC BY 4.0
Federal Highway 1- MexicoThe Federal Highway 1 is a 1,000 mile road through mountains and along cliffs. What makes it so scary? It doesn't have any railings or guard rails! And even if you're a safe driver, six Mexican states don't require a passing grade on a driving test (this is one of them).ultimateplaces.net
Old Yungas Road- BoliviaKnown as "The Death Road," Old Yungas has been named the "world's most dangerous road" by the International Development Bank in 1995. More than 200 people die yearly in trucks, cars, and public buses due to the roads' sharp turns and scary cliffs. The good news; an alternative road was built so you have a much safer option.Shutterstock
James Dalton Highway- AlaskaThe James Dalton Highway is an extremely isolated road with only three towns along the course. High winds and icy conditions are always a major concern on this 414-mile passageway. Not to mention potholes and small flying rocks cause great risk for injury. It is strongly encouraged to bring survival gear if you plan to embark on this journey.Wikimedia Commons / Micah Bochart / Public Domain
Atlantic Road- NorwayOriginally proposed as a railway, Atlantic Road is said to be the most scenic and possibly the most dangerous road in all of Europe. It is extremely curvy and features eight bridges. Avoid this road when a storm is looming, as the Norwegian Sea's huge waves and high winds force themselves onto the road making it extremely dangerous for drivers.Shutterstock
Commonwealth Avenue- PhilippinesCommonwealth Avenue is also known as the "Killer Highway." It's a normal urban highway with a large number of injuries and fatalities due to extremely heavy traffic. They also have a poor drainage system that causes massive flooding during storms.ultimateplaces.net
