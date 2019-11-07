TSA at Detroit airport finds grenade, bayonet in passenger's carry-on bag

An airline passenger identified as a “budding military weapons collector” has hopefully learned a lesson not to pack any grenades, bayonets or knives inside their carry-on luggage the next time they’re headed to the airport.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced of an unnamed military memorabilia enthusiast trying to pass through a security screening at the Detroit Metro Airport last month, only for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials to flag the weapons in tow.

CHINESE AIRLINE BANS PILOT FROM FLYING FOR LIFE AFTER HE ALLOWS PASSENGER INTO COCKPIT

Agents described the individual as a “budding military weapons collector” who apparently hadn’t considered reviewing the TSA’s prohibited items list while packing, according to MLive.com. The person reportedly filled their carry-on rucksack with an empty grenade, bayonet and fixed-blade knife.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, according to a press release from the TSA.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After making the discovery, TSA agents shut down the checkpoint for almost 25 minutes while explosive specialists investigated the items.

A spokesperson for the agency was not immediately available to offer further comment on the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Across the nation, the TSA screened 65 million passengers and found 374 firearms in carry-on bags between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3.

The laws regarding firearm possession vary by state, but the TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per violation for anyone caught trying to bring a weapon or other prohibited items on board.