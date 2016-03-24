This Summer's Best Travel Gadgets

“Are you finding everything okay, sir?” the sales clerk asked. “No,” I said. “Oh,” she replied, her brow furrowing, “is there something in particular you’re looking for?” “Inspiration,” I said. Not all travel store salespeople find this bit endearing, but those that do almost instinctively start telling me what their customers have been shopping for lately, what gadgets are hot, and which are not. And then most of the time they leave me alone so that I can manhandle their merchandise. What I’ve been finding may not surprise you: travel accessories that don’t appear to accessorize anything, electronic gizmos that were long ago rendered obsolete by iPhone apps, and many other items travelers will never need. And yet I have come across several garments and gadgets that you might find handy while you’re traveling this summer. By Paul Eisenberg