The best-- and worst-- airline meals of all time

AirlineMeals.net has been compiling the best, weirdest, funniest and strangest airline meals from around the world since 2011. Have a look at some of the worst --and best --and click here if you want to submit your own.

  Ryanair's cheesy burger?

    Ryanair's cheesy burger?

    This makes us want McDonald's.
    AirlineMeals.net
  A dessert on Singapore Airlines

    A dessert on Singapore Airlines

    This business class traveler was treated to a world class dessert on his flight from New Zealand to Singapore. 
    AirlineMeals.net
  Lunch on Lufthansa

    Lunch on Lufthansa

    Is that an onion cake? I'll pass, thanks.
    AirlineMeals.net
  TransAero chicken...something

    TransAero chicken...something

    This meal is apparently a buckwheat porridge with chicken in a milky sauce. 
    AirlineMeals.net
  Lunch is served

    Lunch is served

    JetBlue's new Mint service is supposed to be premium all the way but they may have cut corners on the food offerings.
    AirlineMeals.net
  Singapore strikes again

    Singapore strikes again

    This delicious-looking chocolate confection was served in the airline's business class.
    AirlineMeals.net
  Jetstar Asia meal

    Jetstar Asia meal

    We're not really sure what this is and that may be for the best. The poster of this lunch says the meal was served lukewarm. 
    AirlineMeals.net
  Well, they don't over serve you

    Well, they don't over serve you

    This Delta Airlines passenger got a sandwich with pretty much nothing in it. At least bread is pretty filling. 
    AirlineMeals.net
  EVA Air

    EVA Air

    This economy class dinner is pretty lackluster. 
    AirlineMeals.net
