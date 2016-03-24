The best-- and worst-- airline meals of all time
AirlineMeals.net has been compiling the best, weirdest, funniest and strangest airline meals from around the world since 2011. Have a look at some of the worst --and best --and click here if you want to submit your own.
Ryanair's cheesy burger? This makes us want McDonald's.
A dessert on Singapore Airlines. This business class traveler was treated to a world class dessert on his flight from New Zealand to Singapore.
Lunch on Lufthansa. Is that an onion cake? I'll pass, thanks.
TransAero chicken...something. This meal is apparently a buckwheat porridge with chicken in a milky sauce.
Lunch is served. JetBlue's new Mint service is supposed to be premium all the way but they may have cut corners on the food offerings.
Singapore strikes again. This delicious-looking chocolate confection was served in the airline's business class.
Jetstar Asia meal. We're not really sure what this is and that may be for the best. The poster of this lunch says the meal was served lukewarm.
Well, they don't over serve you. This Delta Airlines passenger got a sandwich with pretty much nothing in it. At least bread is pretty filling.
EVA Air. This economy class dinner is pretty lackluster.
