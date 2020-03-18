Expand / Collapse search
Salt Lake City airport evacuates, halts operations following magnitude 5.6 earthquake

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Salt Lake City International Airport was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake near the state’s capital.

The earthquake, which is said to have struck at 7:09 a.m. local time, was said to be Utah’s largest earthquake since 1992, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Operations at the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) were temporarily halted shortly after the earthquake, with travelers on Twitter sharing footage and photos of damage to the facility.

SLC’s official Twitter account later confirmed that the road leading to the airport had been closed, and urged passengers to “please do not come out to the airport.”

A representative for SLC was not immediately available to confirm when operations were expected to resume.

Salt Lake City International Airport was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake near the state’s capital. (TJ Patton/Twitter)

Elsewhere in the state, Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty confirmed to the Associated Press that there were no initial reports of injuries or major damage to buildings.

A map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the epicenter of the quake, located around the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna.

A map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the epicenter of the quake, located around the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna. (U.S. Geological Survey)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.