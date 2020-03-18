Salt Lake City airport evacuates, halts operations following magnitude 5.6 earthquake

Salt Lake City International Airport was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake near the state’s capital.

The earthquake, which is said to have struck at 7:09 a.m. local time, was said to be Utah’s largest earthquake since 1992, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HALTS SERVICE TO CHICAGO AIRPORT FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS SCARE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Operations at the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) were temporarily halted shortly after the earthquake, with travelers on Twitter sharing footage and photos of damage to the facility.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

SLC’s official Twitter account later confirmed that the road leading to the airport had been closed, and urged passengers to “please do not come out to the airport.”

A representative for SLC was not immediately available to confirm when operations were expected to resume.

Elsewhere in the state, Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty confirmed to the Associated Press that there were no initial reports of injuries or major damage to buildings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.