Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Museums Exhibits

National Law Enforcement Museum: The Artifacts

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The story of Eliot Ness and his efforts to nab Al Capone — and how the gangster was actually brought down by the IRS — is told with documents and artifacts from the case.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_007.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    An early model of the breathalyzer, called a "Drunkometer," sits alongside other historical items from police departments across the country.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The museum's exhibits also house early models of radar detection equipment used by actual law enforcement officials.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_016.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A flag recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center hangs above artifacts from the September 11 attacks.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_073.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A derringer, badge and coin case belonging to Pat Garrett, the lawman responsible for killing Billy the Kid, date back to the turn of the 20th century.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_051.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Historical models of photography and recording equipment, including body cameras, show the evolution of police surveillance.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_155.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ATF gear, including this bulletproof vest, are just some of the real police equipment displayed throughout the museum.
    John Harrington
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/20181008_FOX_NLEM_173.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The helicopter used to rescue five survivors from the icy waters of the Potomac after the 1982 Air Florida crash hangs from the rafters. 
    John Harrington
Image 1 of 7

Recommended