National Law Enforcement Museum: The Artifacts
The story of Eliot Ness and his efforts to nab Al Capone — and how the gangster was actually brought down by the IRS — is told with documents and artifacts from the case.
An early model of the breathalyzer, called a "Drunkometer," sits alongside other historical items from police departments across the country.
The museum's exhibits also house early models of radar detection equipment used by actual law enforcement officials.
A flag recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center hangs above artifacts from the September 11 attacks.
A derringer, badge and coin case belonging to Pat Garrett, the lawman responsible for killing Billy the Kid, date back to the turn of the 20th century.
Historical models of photography and recording equipment, including body cameras, show the evolution of police surveillance.
ATF gear, including this bulletproof vest, are just some of the real police equipment displayed throughout the museum.
The helicopter used to rescue five survivors from the icy waters of the Potomac after the 1982 Air Florida crash hangs from the rafters.
