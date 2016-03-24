Exploring the world’s best small ship cruising excursions

Small ship, expedition cruising is distinctly different than its mega cruise ship counterpart in one important way. While big ships become floating, self contained towns with onboard dining, dancing and more, small ships offer an outward focus, where the main activities are off the vessel like exploring nature’s wonders and local cultures. Cruise expert Mike Nesbitt of Small Ship Safaris offers his favorite off-boat attractions and activities, and all of the off-ship excursions here are included in the price of the small ship cruise.