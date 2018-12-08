Egyptian officials investigating couple's 'nude art' on top of 455-foot Great Pyramid

No funny business on the pyramid!

Furious Egyptian officials are investigating reports that a Danish couple scaled the 455-foot high Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza near Cairo after dark to create “nude art” at the summit of the 4,500-year-old ancient wonder.

On Dec. 5, Danish photographer Andreas Hvid allegedly uploaded a three-minute video to his YouTube account starring an unidentified man and woman engaging in a nude embrace after the woman disrobes, Fox 61 reports.

QANTAS SLAMMED FOR ALLEGEDLY ASKING EMPLOYEES TO WORK 'VOLUNTARY AND UNPAID' SHIFTS OVER CHRISTMAS

Hvid, who bills himself as an “urban explorer," according to Sky News, also shared still images of the risqué scene to various social media accounts. As of press time, both the original video and photos of the “nude art” appear to have been deleted online, as per the Daily Record.

Meanwhile, local reports indicate that Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani has been briefed on the reported incident, and the official sent the case “as a violation of public morality” on to the prosecutor general for investigation, Fox 61 reports.

“Climbing pyramids is punishable by law in Egypt, with critics saying the incident shows a disregard for the nation’s laws and its conservative society,” the outlet states.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS