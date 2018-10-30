Expand / Collapse search
Disney’s 2019 cruise from New Orleans sells out in one hour

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Competitor cruise lines are following Disney’s lead and “testing the waters” with trips out of the Big Easy.

Looks like Mickey Mouse was onto something.

Disney's first four-day cruise from New Orleans sold out to the public in just one hour, and now the sun will practically never set on the iconic mouse.

In 2020, the Disney Wonder will embark on a variety of Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from the Big Easy.

The Sun Herald reported Monday that the trailblazing package sold out at lightning speed just a few weeks before.

“You wouldn’t believe the people that jumped on that. It sold out in one hour. The whole cruise,” Brenda Walker, a Cruise Planners franchise owner and American Express Travel rep, told the Herald, of the February 2020 trip. “It just shows you how eager people are to cruise local.”

In late September, Disney Cruises confirmed to Fox News that the line will open a new home port in New Orleans and house the aptly named “Disney Wonder” ship, which will travel to various Caribbean and Bahamian destinations.

The cruise line will also make a “highly anticipated return” to the Hawaiian Islands in early 2020. Trips to Puerto Rico are also slated to sail for a limited time as well.

According to the Herald, in the words of Walker, competitor cruise lines are following Disney’s lead and “testing the waters” with trips out of the Big Easy. Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean will be launching cruises from New Orleans in the next few months, too.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak