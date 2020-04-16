Disney Cruise Line extending departure cancellations through June 7

Disney Cruise Line, which earlier canceled Disney Magic departures through May 17, has extended the suspension of voyages through June 7, the company said.

Canceled sailings include seven-night Mediterranean itineraries scheduled to depart on May 23, May 30 and June 6.

The line is offering travelers a 125 percent future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of sailing dates or a full refund. Credits are automatically being adding to travelers’ accounts.

Travel agent commission is protected on the original sailing canceled by Disney Cruise Line.

Travel advisors can put reservations on hold by applying them as a payment option when booking a new reservation at DisneyTravelAgents.com.

As reported, Disney canceled departures of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy through May 17, 2020.

Disney Wonder’s Alaska voyages have postponed through July 1 due to Canada banning all calls by ships with more than 500 passengers, and the company hasn't been able to secure an alternate homeport. Disney is offering an additional future cruise credit equal to 25 percent of the original voyage fare to use toward the reservation that was modified.

As is the case with Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy passengers scheduled to sail on affected cruises are also being offered 125 percent future cruise credits that can be used for a future sailing within 15 months of the original sail date, or a full refund.

Similarly, credits are being automatically added to impacted passengers’ accounts.