Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger booted from trip for dangerous swimsuit selfie: 'What an absolute idiot'

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but posing in such a precarious position surely isn’t worth a thousand Instagram likes.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger has been slammed as an “absolute idiot” for climbing over a balcony railing to take a swimsuit selfie high above the ocean. One witness has claimed she was later kicked off the ship when it eventually docked in Jamaica for the reckless stunt.

CRUISE PASSENGER, 75, KILLED AFTER JUMPING OFF BALCONY OF EIGHTH-FLOOR ROOM

Peter Blosic, who snapped the photo, was recently traveling through the Caribbean on the Allure of the Seas when he spotted the unnamed woman in a blue bathing suit, after she had apparently climbed over a balcony railing on the starboard (right) side of the ocean liner. According to Blosic, the daredevil ventured out on the massive ship's narrow perch to take photos of herself, The Sun reports.

“What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!" he exclaimed.

Blosic said he immediately contacted guest services, and that ship officials soon tracked down the woman. Later, the selfie-snapper was booted off the ship when it docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, Blosic claimed.

A spokesperson for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment on the story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to Royal Caribbean’s guest conduct policy, passengers are forbidden from “sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers, or tampering with ship’s equipment, facilities or systems” for their own safety.

Failure to comply may result in intervention by ship security, law enforcement and, ultimately, removal from the ship at the next port of call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, a Carnival Cruise Line passenger was critically injured after falling over a railing and landing on a deck 16-feet below. And last year, Royal Caribbean banned a guest for life after he jumped from the 11th deck of the Symphony of the Seas while the ship was docked. A global study published last summer also revealed that 259 people have died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017.