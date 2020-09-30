CDC's 'no-sail order' extension blocked by White House, set to expire in October

The White House has reportedly blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s bid to extend a “no-sail order” on passenger cruise ships into February of next year.

CRUISE LINES AWAIT CDC DECISION ON POSSIBLE EXTENSION OF 'NO-SAIL' ORDER

Instead, the order, which was due to expire Wednesday, will be extended through Oct. 31.

TUI CRUISES SHIP CLEARED TO SAIL AFTER CORONAVIRUS SCARE

The director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, pushed for the continuation of the no-sail order into early next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on. He was reportedly overruled by White House officials, Axios reported.

VIRGIN VOYAGES CANCELS UPCOMING ADULTS-ONLY CRUISES IN NOVEMBER

According to a report, the White House Task Force decided to extend the ban for an additional month to allow for more protective measures to be implemented throughout cruise ships.

Cruise ships have been under a no-sail order since March 14. Those that did sail became COVID-19 hot spots, infecting passengers and crew because of the close proximity aboard the ships.

“Cumulative CDC data from March 1 through July 10, 2020, shows 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, in addition to 34 deaths,” a press release from the CDC in July reported.

Redfield has been critical of members of White House’s coronavirus task force, claiming it has been sharing incorrect information to the public. In a statement from the CDC to Fox News on Monday, the national public health institute said Redfield differs from Special Adviser to President Trump Dr. Scott Atlas, who is on the task force, on three issues: “the value of wearing a mask, youth COVID-19 infections, and where we are currently with herd immunity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the CDC said the two doctors “agree on many other issues.”

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.