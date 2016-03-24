Best U.S. beaches
TripAdvisor announced its 2013 Travelers' Choice Beaches Awards. Florida has the most top-ranked beaches in the U.S., with nine in the 25 best stretches of sand. Here's how they break out.
1: Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
2: Siesta Key Public Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
3: Gulf Islands National Seashore, Pensacola, Fla.
4: Fort De Soto Park, Tierra Verde, Fla.
5: Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Hawaii
6: Wailea Beach, Wailea, Hawaii
7: Assateague Beach, Assateague Island, Va.
8: La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, Calif.
9: Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach, Calif.
10: Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu
11: St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Fla.
12: Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin, Fla.
13: Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii
14: Hunting Island State Park, Beaufort, S.C.
15: Pass-a-Grille, Saint Pete Beach, Fla.
16: Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay), Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
17: Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hana, Hawaii
18: Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Fla.
19: Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
20: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
21: Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii
22: Pensacola Beach, Pensacola, Fla.
23: Canaveral National Seashore, Titusville, Fla.
24: Sunset Beach, Cape May, N.J.
25: Crane Beach, Ipswich, Mass.
