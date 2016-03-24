Best U.S. beaches

Expand / Collapse search
TripAdvisor announced its 2013 Travelers' Choice Beaches Awards.  Florida has the most top-ranked beaches in the U.S., with nine in the 25 best stretches of sand.  Here's how they break out.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1f410f40-beach_KaanapaliBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beach_KaanapaliBeach

    1: Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beach_SiestaKey.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beach_SiestaKey

    2: Siesta Key Public Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_GulfIslandsNationalSeashore.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_GulfIslandsNationalSeashore

    3: Gulf Islands National Seashore, Pensacola, Fla. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_FortDeSotoPark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_FortDeSotoPark

    4: Fort De Soto Park, Tierra Verde, Fla. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_Lanikai-Beach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_Lanikai_Beach

    5: Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Hawaii
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_WaileaBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_WaileaBeach

    6: Wailea Beach, Wailea, Hawaii
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_AssateagueBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_AssateagueBeach

    7: Assateague Beach, Assateague Island, Va.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3b61b231-beaches_LaJollaCove.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_LaJollaCove

    8: La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, Calif.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_LagunaBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_LagunaBeach

    9: Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach, Calif.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_HanaumaBayNaturePreserve.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_HanaumaBayNaturePreserve

    10: Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_-StAndrewsStatePark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches__StAndrewsStatePark

    11: St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Fla.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_CaladesiIslandStatePark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_CaladesiIslandStatePark

    12: Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin, Fla.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_PoipuBeachPark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_PoipuBeachPark

    13: Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_HuntingIslandStatePark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_HuntingIslandStatePark

    14: Hunting Island State Park, Beaufort, S.C.
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_PassaGrille.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_PassaGrille

    15: Pass-a-Grille, Saint Pete Beach, Fla.   
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_ManiniowaliBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_ManiniowaliBeach

    16: Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay), Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_WaianapanapaStatePark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_WaianapanapaStatePark

    17: Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hana, Hawaii 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_clearwater.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_clearwater

    18: Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Fla. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_OgunquitBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_OgunquitBeach

    19: Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_RacePointbeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_RacePointbeach

    20: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_HanaleiBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_HanaleiBeach

    21: Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_PensacolaBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_PensacolaBeach

    22: Pensacola Beach, Pensacola, Fla. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_CanaveralNationalSeashore.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_CanaveralNationalSeashore

    23: Canaveral National Seashore, Titusville, Fla. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_sunsetNJ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_sunsetNJ

    24: Sunset Beach, Cape May, N.J. 
    TripAdvisor
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/beaches_CraneBeach.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    beaches_CraneBeach

    25: Crane Beach, Ipswich, Mass. 
    TripAdvisor
