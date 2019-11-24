Airbnb house suffers $50G in damage during party: 'All the windows of the house had been smashed'

The party is over for one Airbnb renter.

Authorities have released photos of a house that was severely damaged during a party on Saturday. The property, which had reportedly been rented for several days, suffered serious damage, including smashed windows and doors ripped off their hinges.

The incident occurred at a house in a suburb of Perth, Australia. The Western Australia Police Force released photos of the damage to their Facebook page, where they asked the public in assisting with identifying suspects.

According to the post, “Armadale Detectives are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify suspects involved in the extensive damage of a house in Cannington overnight. Approximately 11:30 p.m. police were called to Short Street, Cannington after reports of a disturbance. The address is a ‘short-stay’ accommodation, which had been rented for a 4-day period.”

WA Today reported that the property had been rented out through Airbnb.

“Neighbors reported hearing glass smashing following a party at the house and when police arrived about 30 people were in the vicinity of the house,” the post continues. “All the windows of the house had been smashed, walls damaged and the doors ripped off. The contents of the house, including furniture and white goods, were strewn across the lawn or embedded in windows and walls.”

The police force’s post concludes by estimating the damage to the house “to be in the vicinity of $30,000 - $50,000.” The figure is between $45,000 and $75,000 in U.S. dollars.

Photos of the damage show the front yard littered with property from the house. In one photo, it appears that a lamp was thrown against a window, where it became stuck. Another photo shows doors and windows with smashed glass and a table with two legs torn off of it.