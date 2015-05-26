Why Gov. Brewer Vetoed Arizona's 'Birther' Bill: 'It Serves No Purpose'

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record," April 18, 2011. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: This is a "Fox News Alert." There is big news in Arizona. Governor Brewer vetoes two controversial bills. What are they? Well, let's ask her. Governor Jan Brewer joins us on the phone.

Good evening, Governor. Governor, let's talk about these two bills that you have vetoed. Let's start first with the so-called birther bill. What is the bill, and why did you veto it?

GOV. JAN BREWER, R-ARIZ. (Via Telephone): Well, the birther is the requirement that any presidential candidate or any other candidate would have to show proof of citizenship, and if they didn't, then they would have to show a batt -- baptisiminal -- baptisimal -- baptismal certificate or a certificate of circumcision. So it is something that I felt very, very uncomfortable with and I feel that it serves no purpose. So today, I went on record and I vetoed it.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I'm taking a look at the letter that you wrote to the Honorable Kirk Adams, the Speaker of the House of the Arizona House of Representatives in which you also say, "As a former secretary of state, I do not support designating one person as the gatekeeper to the ballot for a candidate, which could lead to an arbitrary or politically motivated decisions." Strong words for the -- strong words for the house.

BREWER: Absolutely. Absolutely. It -- you know, bottom line is, is that I just have to call them as I see them. And it doesn't help Arizona. This bill is a distraction, and we just simply need to get on with the state's business.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you expect that there will be an override of your veto?

BREWER: Well, one could anticipate that because, certainly, they have the numbers down there. But I would be really disappointed. I'm hopeful that they won't.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you think that Speaker Adams is unhappy with your letter tonight to him, informing him that you have vetoed that bill?

BREWER: Well, I would hope that he would know that I was doing what I believed is right for Arizona and that he would respect that, just as I respect him when he votes on something that I don't like, so...

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, there's another bill that you vetoed, having to do with guns. What was that?

BREWER: Well, that was Senate Bill 1467, which was a bill that would have allowed guns to be carried on universities and all our public school system here in Arizona. And you know, first I want to say that I am a strong advocate of 2nd Amendment, have a long 30-year history of supporting that 2nd Amendment and the Constitution. But the bill was just very poorly and sloppily written and it just was not defined in the manner of which people could interpret it or could it be enforced.

So you know, enough already. It just -- the legislation should have been crystal clear. And so again, I moved forward and I vetoed the bill. No guns on our university campuses. No guns on our kindergarten campuses.

VAN SUSTEREN: Governor, thank you very much. Big news in the state of Arizona, two -- two big vetoes tonight. Thank you, Governor.

BREWER: Thank you, Greta.