Tucker: The bizarre private moments of Biden, Harris

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT



We have spent an awful lot of time telling you what we think about the Biden administration, we do it virtually every night -- a little repetitive.



So tonight for once, we are going to let the Biden administration speak for itself. This show has obtained some recently shot footage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the President and Vice President of the United States or vice versa, depending on your view. Footage that shows them in their private moments, deep within the Federal compound in Washington.



It is a remarkable window into who these people really are and maybe the most remarkable thing about it is that this video comes from the Biden administration itself. They released it apparently on purpose. They wanted you to see it. They thought you would be impressed. They thought it would make them look good.



Keep that in mind as you watch this first clip. This footage is from Kamala Harris's quote "surprise birthday party" the other day. Here it is.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CARLSON: In the entire history of sad parties, that has got to take first place. Talk about a mirth-free event. It's like a room full of aliens have gathered to act out this concept they just heard about called happiness.



The head alien is a supernaturally strange being called Kamala Harris, who for reasons no one ever explains walks into a room in the most secure building in the world with a piece of elasticized fabric over her face like that's totally normal, just another masked birthday celebration.



This Kamala Harris then walks over to a man press reports claim is her husband, who like her is fully vaxxed. He for some reason has a mask on his face, too, which suggests that they don't actually live together or indeed have ever met.



We don't know the truth, but whatever it is, the two then proceed to pantomime the most sexless imitation of a kiss imaginable, awkwardly rubbing faces through the gauze.



And then, as if it could get weirder, Harris suddenly yells "Surprise" at her own surprise birthday party, like she is hosting the event for one of her multiple personalities.



What the hell is going on here? Who are these people? Oh, just our leaders, the people who run the country.



And then it gets truly bizarre. Take a look at this video, again, intentionally released by the White House press office of Joe Biden in a hallway. He totters along like a nursing home patient in the final stretch, clearly, unaware of his surroundings or what he is carrying in his own hands. Spoiler alert, they are flowers. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Really? Oh, Joe. Oh, I'm very touched. Thank you. Thank you. Oh, look at how gorgeous.



This is my favorite.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Got it. Thank you.



HARRIS: Oh, I'm going to hang this up with great pride. Thank you, Mr. President.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You're welcome.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The camera catches her, masked alone in her own office, and then she talks, "Oh Joe, I'm very touched," says this alien posing as Vice President. She goes on to use the word "gorgeous," a word that no actual human being has used since 1977.



There's even if you listen for it, a fake kiss sound in there. We're assuming Harris made that sound though it's possible they're playing some sort of soundtrack in the background. Lifelike party sounds volume one. We can't be certain.



What we do know is that they wanted you to see this and that is interesting. You can tell a lot about a regime by the propaganda it produces.



North Korea puts out a ton of propaganda. Just the other day Kim's government released a video of its soldiers breaking concrete slabs with their bare hands. One particularly committed communist lies down shirtless on shards of broken glass.



So the message here is not hard to understand. These are the people defending North Korea, back off or we'll eat you. Okay. Got it.



But what's the message of the Joe and Kamala videos? All your nightmares are real? The people in charge are even worse than you thought they were?



Kamala may have seemed kind of fake to you. Joe may have looked a little out of it, but actually the White House is now telling us, you don't know the half of it.



It's possible Kamala Harris is an actual robot with batteries. The new frontier of AI. Joe Biden isn't just punchy, he is barely conscious. That's the message they're sending. It's really strange, and it's been going on for a while.



Remember last year when Joe Biden read from a note card that Kamala Harris would be his Vice President. This was the announcement video they released.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: Hi, hi, hi. Sorry to keep you.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE F OR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's all right. You ready to go to work?



HARRIS: Oh my God. I'm so ready to go to work.



BIDEN: First of all, is the answer yes?



HARRIS: The answer is absolutely yes, Joe, and I am ready to work. I am ready to do this with you, for you -- I -- I just -- I'm just deeply honored and I'm very excited.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Whoa. That's just beyond belief. So why would the people around Joe Biden want the public to see something like that? Maybe they don't care. Maybe they're not embarrassed of Joe Biden's condition. Maybe in fact his condition was the whole point of making him the Democratic nominee for President in the first place.



That's not unimaginable, it's happened. There's precedent for it.



In 1617, a group of unscrupulous political operatives in Istanbul installed a mentally defective man as sultan of the entire Ottoman Empire. His name was Mustafa I. Historians later referred to him as Mustafa, the Mad, and he certainly was that. Mustafa spent his days babbling like an infant and throwing coins to birds.



Occasionally, if he was feeling sporty, he would knock the turban off someone else's head. He was completely demented.



The general population didn't know that, of course, the Sultan rarely left the palace and when he did, he spoke from a script. But the people around him certainly knew, they preferred him that way. He was easier to control.



Whatever you think of him, Joe Biden is definitely easy to control. You'll recall this clip in which Biden kept referring to something called the Harris-Biden administration.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing further to make it easier for military spouses and veterans to find meaningful careers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Again, these are prepared remarks. We can't say that enough.



These are statements that the Biden people are making voluntarily. So many of them are like that. They are not gaffes. They're what they want you to see.



In December of last year, Kamala Harris who grew up in Canada, a foreign country, swore that she witnessed quote "multiple generations" of her family celebrating Kwanzaa, an American Holiday that was invented in Long Beach, California after Kamala Harris was born.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: My sister and I, we grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. Every year, our family would -- and our extended family, we would gather around across multiple generations and we tell stories. The kids would sit on the carpet and the elders would sit in chairs.



So to everyone who is celebrating, Happy Kwanzaa, from our family to yours.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Our family. That's just crazy that they would put something like that out. Not one word is true, but not one word is believable. Again, it was a prepared statement it was carefully considered. They didn't even bother to look at a calendar. It was like when Kamala Harris said that Tupac was the best rapper alive 23 years after he died.



When you're making history, you don't care about chronology or facts. We've never had a Vice President who looks like Kamala Harris, so words no longer matter. That's the real message. All that matters is what Kamala Harris looks like. She's our Martin Luther King.



In 1965, the actual Martin Luther King told the story about a Civil Rights march in Birmingham, Alabama and at that march, a police officer asked a young girl who was present, "What do you want?" In King's telling, quote: "The little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, 'Fee- dom.'" That was 1965.



Here is Kamala Harris's version of the same story, this time starring Martin Luther King's modern reincarnation, Kamala Harris.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: She would tell the story about how they are marching -- and this is back when strollers didn't really have arm rest and seat belts.



[LAUGHTER]



HARRIS: So they're marching away and you know shouting and all of that and then I think it was my Uncle Freddie, you know looked down and looked in the stroller, which was empty.



[LAUGHTER]



HARRIS: And said "Where's Kamala?" And apparently, they left me like a block behind. I'd fallen out the stroller.



[LAUGHTER]



HARRIS: There you go, and then my mother would tell a funny story about how like one day she did -- and I was fussing and you know and so I'm fussing and fussing. She -- it's much cuter when she would tell the story, but she'd say -- so then she would look down at me, and "Kamala, what do you want? What do you want?" And I looked back up and I said "Fweedom."



[LAUGHTER]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wow, ladies and gentlemen, that's our Martin Luther King, the Canadian version, except without the wisdom, the insight, the restraint, or the eloquence but with a brand new highly creepy engineered laugh, a noise that according to zoologists, scares the hell out of squirrels and other small woodland creatures.



But maybe you like it, maybe you want to hear a whole lot more terrifyingly cringey fake laughter from a highly ambitious lady with dead eyes. The White House is betting that you do, so to accommodate your bottomless appetite for being patronized by Kamala Harris, they released this video, in which she talks about space.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: I just love the idea of exploring the unknown and then there's other things that we just haven't figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that's out there that we still have to learn, like I love that. I love that.



And so, I'm very excited about the Space Council.



You guys are going to see -- you're going to literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my goodness.



HARRIS: With your own eyes, I'm telling you, it is going to be unbelievable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I'm telling you, oh, okay. It's funny, you imagine often that the truth is hidden away. We'll never really get to what the truth is, but in fact, very often the truth is right there. It's right on the video, just look at the video. That's the truth.



It's the truth they want you to see anyway and for that reason, it is deeply revealing. That video tells you everything.



One of those kids listening to Kamala Harris talk about space, we later learned, was a child actor and yet, he was still the most genuine person in that video. It's kind of nuts when you think about it.



These people literally have no idea how absurd they look, and how could they? They live in a tiny airless cult where everyone pretends that Joe Biden is fully competent and Kamala Harris is a Civil Rights hero. It's Jonestown.



The clips we displayed are the documentary evidence that historians of the future will study to figure out what happened to America.



Behind the heavily guarded walls of the White House, everyone has gone crazy. Just this week, the Biden administration declared that a biological man who wears a dress is now a female admiral, and then they sent that brave four-star female admiral out to deliver a speech that read like something out of a D-Day documentary. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ADMIRAL RACHEL L. LEVINE, ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH FOR THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: I am truly honored to join the ranks of men and women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small and large threats known and unknown.



I am honored to serve as the first female four-star officer of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Come on. They're daring you to sit there and not say this is ridiculous, but it is. Sorry, it is ridiculous. Sorry, not playing along. But they don't think it is, and so you have to ask yourself: How long will it be before Joe Biden points his horse to the Supreme Court? And when he inevitably does do that, you have to ask how long will it be until CNN informs us this is a watershed moment for equine rights. Don't you dare laugh that would be a hate crime.



Jesse Kelly will laugh. He is committed to laughing. He is host of "The Jesse Kelly Show." He joins us tonight.



Jesse, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it.



So why would they release videos of themselves that make them even less appealing than you thought they were?



JESSE KELLY, HOST, "THE JESSE KELLY SHOW": Because they don't know. They don't know Kamala Harris -- she is the real life version of -- there's an old communist story I'm sure you know it from the Soviet Union, Pavlik Morozov. That's some 13-year-old boy who turned in his father for denouncing the regime and then his family murdered him and he was this national hero for the Soviet Union, and it turned out they completely invented him.



Kamala Harris is the real life version of that. She is a complete blank slate who believes in nothing, she never has believed in anything, except advancing to the next top job and she is the real-life version. She is the blank slate. They can paint her whatever she wants.



It's because every part of the system is so corrupt now and rotted with this communist filth, they never get challenged, so they don't feel the need to even present a believable story. Who is going to challenge them, Tucker?



CARLSON: I mean, but of all the people you could pick, I mean this is someone who is so synthetic that she can't even settle on a pronunciation for her own first name. We have played video of her pronouncing it at least two different ways. Her own name.



So I mean, I don't know, a lot of politicians are phonies, most are, but they're not that phony. Why her? I mean, she is like an insult to the intelligence of every American.



KELLY: It is odd. I will tell you, she is actually one of the oddest politicians I've ever seen in my entire life because what you just said, most politicians are sociopaths and they lie about everything and they don't actually care. We all get that. But they at least have learned how to pretend, right?



You know the picture where they hug the little old lady or hold the baby as if they're not grossed out by this little gremlin they they've been handed at an event or something like that. But Kamala Harris can't do it. She can't make herself do it.



There is nothing real about her. And her and Joe, you brought it up earlier, they are such an odd couple anyway. They picked her because she's black and a woman and they were going to check as many woke boxes as they could. If only she had transitioned into being a woman from a man, then she would have been the ultimate candidate.



But what's Joe doing with Harris? I mean, he has half a brain and she is known for her brain.



CARLSON: It's just -- so, it's just so interesting. I mean, if somebody said to you, "Jesse Kelly, you know we've got these really strict obviously racist criteria for picking someone. You have -- it has to be this color, this sex," you would have no problem finding someone a hundred times better than Kamala Harris even with those -- you know what I mean? Like what does it tell you about how they feel about African-American women that that's the one they picked?



KELLY: Well, Tucker, we are what -- 48 hours removed from the President of the United States comparing voter ID laws to Jim Crow again on national TV. These are not people -- these are not people capable of shame. We think about them as real human beings. That's a man or that's a woman or that's a President.



These people are not capable of that kind of shame. It's not in their nature. They are completely lost. They are sociopaths, all of them.



CARLSON: I've got to say and this is controversial, but I think I would rather watch Stacey Abrams on TV who I think is loathsome, but at least she is like a recognizable human being. I mean, she has written soft core pornography. She has a heart.



Kamala Harris, it's like, honestly, I'm watching AI in action. It's the future.



KELLY: Yes. I think they would disagree with you though because Stacey Abrams, yes, she is absolutely horrific in every possible way, but she does have actual thoughts. You can tell that's a human being who has thoughts and feelings and thoughts of her own.



Well remember, this is all Barack Obama's third term. That's why you have Susan Rice there. That's why you have every loser Barack Obama put into power there. They don't want a thinking human being. They want Kamala Harris they understand Kamala Harris is somebody who has worked very hard to gain her career in politics. She is not going to do anything now to lose it, she'll do what she's told, when she's told.



It is why when she takes over after they cart poor Joe out of the back eating Werther's Original, it'll be so much worse than Joe Biden.



CARLSON: It's such a smart point and we need to remind ourselves of that every day. This is Obama's third term and these people are picked because they're compliant and hollow. That's totally, absolutely right, I think.



Jesse Kelly, thanks so much for that insight, and the Werther's.



KELLY: See you. Bye.



CARLSON: So, as our infrastructure falls apart and our power grid flickers, you are lectured that you must make sacrifices. But the people lecturing you would never consider making those sacrifices in the push for green energy so-called. It is just the latest example of that.



The very same politicians telling you we need wind farms have done everything they can to keep those windmills out of their own neighborhoods because they're awful. We took a very close look at that double standard that is on display everywhere.



It's in a brand new episode of our long-form documentary series "Tucker Carlson Originals." Here is a part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KEVON MARTIS, ANTI-WIND ACTIVIST: Well, the number one rule of wind development is this. It's the Starbucks rule which says, never try and site a wind project within 30 miles of a Starbucks coffee shop.



CARLSON (voice over): Kevon Martis lives in Michigan where he spends a lot of his time fighting industrial wind projects.



MARTIS: The demographic that's willing to pay a premium price for quality coffee is the same demographic that typically has the education and financial wherewithal to organize and resist irresponsible wind projects.



CARLSON (voice over): We met him at this windfarm in Southern Michigan, which by the way is a 31-minute drive from the nearest Starbucks.



MARTIS: People who look at some of these wind proposals figure out quickly that one of the reasons their community is being targeted is it is poor and they are perceived as being desperate for revenue. They just think we are a bunch of rubes and hicks out here.



CARLSON (voice over): Since the very first American windfarm started spinning in New Hampshire back in 1980, the most powerful supporters of so- called green energy have successfully prevented windfarms from being built near their homes.



TED KENNEDY, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: There is a strong consensus that global warming is being accelerated by the burning of fossil fuels.



CARLSON (voice over): When developers proposed a windfarm in Nantucket Sound that was within view of Ted Kennedy's Oceanside compound --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This 130 wind turbines will be producing clean renewable energy.



CARLSON (voice over): Kennedy used his ample political power to crush the project.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The episode is called "Blown Away: The People versus Wind Power." It is out now on foxnation.com. We think it is good.



So the administration has completely reordered the country with vaccine mandates, which have no scientific justification. At least one state is fighting back. That state is Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis made a big announcement about that today. He joins after the break.



Also, what they plan to solve our supply chain crisis.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Well, pretty much since the day Joe Biden got inaugurated, you've been hearing in the media every day that the State of Florida is a COVID hot spot. Virtually every person in the state has died of the coronavirus, but suddenly you're not hearing that anymore. Why is that? Well, because the numbers are too stark to deny.



In the last seven days, Florida has averaged fewer COVID cases per capita than virtually any other state in the United States. It ranks 48th out of 50. Now, the Governor of the state, Ron DeSantis has announced a special legislative session to ban COVID-19 related vaccine mandates not just by the state, but by businesses throughout the State of Florida.



The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis joins us now.



Governor, thanks so much for coming on. So if you would, explain what this would mean and why you're doing it.



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Tucker, over -- more than anything, this is an individual choice. Your livelihood should not be dependent on whether you get a COVID shot, much less in the future if these mandates take hold, whether you get your yearly booster or booster every six months or whatever they're going to make you do. This is a personal decision.



Number two, what Biden is doing is unconstitutional and we have a responsibility as a state to fight back against Federal overreach, but then number three, this is not good for the economy. This is just bad policy. You have a lot of businesses that actually need people particularly in healthcare and what, you're going to give people walking papers in the middle of this?



So, I think it's bad all around and I think that yes, we're going to be doing litigation against the Biden administration, which is important, but we also need to do legislation to provide protections for folks in Florida.



And I'll tell you, Tucker, yes, Biden is doing mandates and I disagree with that. I think we all do, but there are businesses that are doing this on their own even apart from the mandates and these are employees of theirs that have been working throughout this whole pandemic and now they're being told you get, you walking papers. That is not a free choice.



You know, Tucker, we had a nurse today at our event. She has already had COVID and she is pregnant right now and so she says, I think this is something that I don't want to do. How is that something that you're going to deprive her of her right to make a living based on that very reasonable decision?



CARLSON: So the White House is very focused on you and on your state and this is the centerpiece of their domestic agenda, vaccine mandates. This is the whole thing. It's what they care about most.



So if you openly defy them, I mean, are you expecting them to hit back? Try to choke off Federal healthcare money to the state? Or do you expect some kind of confrontation with the Biden administration?



DESANTIS: Well, I'm sure they're going to do whatever they can. Tucker, over the summer, when we had delta hit, I started a monoclonal antibody program because people were being admitted to the hospital without getting early treatment. So since we put that program in, our daily admissions have gone down about 90 percent.



Well, as we were doing that, Biden tried to cut off the supply to Florida because this was working. And so I imagine, they are definitely going to do something to try to hit back, but at the end of the day, do you think people -- do you want to protect people's jobs or do you not? And I'm going to be on the side of protecting people's jobs and if Joe Biden wants to be on the side of causing people to lose their job, well then, we'll let him do that and we'll fight the good fight.



CARLSON: Yes, because he knows more about Medicine than nurses and doctors. This is lunacy.



So the supply chain crisis is a real crisis. I think, a year ago, it cost three grand to move a container from Asia to the East Coast of the United States. It is now 20 grand, so this is affecting every part of the U.S. economy. You say you have a solution or a part solution to this. What is it?



DESANTIS: So we have capacity at all of our ports. Remember, Tucker, they made a big deal about LA going to start doing 24/7. We always do 24/7 in Florida. We've got capacity, and all of our ports can offer these businesses good incentives if they reroute their ships.



We've already had some ships rerouted. We expect to have more, but if you're going to sit off the coast for days on end, you might as well just bring it to Florida. We've got great logistics on the ground that can get it to market and we're happy to be able to step up because there are empty shelves. This is driving inflation. This is going to cause shortages.



We already see shortages, it's going to affect the Christmas season, so I think Florida can be part of the solution here.



CARLSON: The more Florida acts like a country right now, I think the better for all of us, my personal view.



Governor Ron DeSantis, I appreciate you coming on. Thank you so much.



DESANTIS: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, Dave Chappelle does a comedy special, whether you liked it or not, super popular with most Americans, but protesters have now gathered outside Netflix headquarters demanding that that special be removed because the jokes aren't allowed anymore.



Is comedy possible in a country like that? That's next.



CARLSON: Not so long ago, it was a feature of high school biology class that biological sex is biologically real. It's detectable at the DNA level. You are born with it. You don't get to choose it, just as you don't get to choose your height, or your eye color, your susceptibility to breast cancer, or a million other things. It's genetic. Genetics are real, maybe unfortunately, but it doesn't change the truth of it.



But now, that's hate speech.



In his new special, Dave Chappelle, the comedian explains what happens when you challenge this lunatic new orthodoxy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: They cancel people that are more powerful than me. They canceled J.K. Rowling. My God. J.K. Rowling wrote all the "Harry Potter" books by herself. She sold so many books, the Bible worries about her.



[LAUGHTER]



CHAPPELLE: And they canceled her because she said in an interview -- and this is not exactly what she said -- but effectually she said, gender was a fact and then the trans-community got mad as [bleep], they started calling her a terf. I didn't even know [bleep] that was. But I know that trans- people make up words to win arguments.



[LAUGHTER]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, that's the truest thing ever said, making up words to win arguments. You see that in a lot of places now. So none of that is particularly radical, it's pretty conventional really. Four years ago, no one would have noticed it.



But now, a number of Netflix employees have decided to protest the special. They want it pulled off of the service. Then they harassed a man who came to support Chappelle and freedom of speech. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CROWD: Accountability.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When do we want it?



CROWD: Now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do we want?



CROWD: Accountability.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When do we want it?



CROWD: Now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do we want?



CROWD: Accountability.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When do we want it?



CROWD: Now.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's okay to laugh, but you're sparking a hate conversation.



CROWD: Trans-lives matter.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why are you breaking my sign? Why the [bleep] are you breaking my sign?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's got a weapon. He's got a weapon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So they break his sign, and then they accuse him, he is left holding only a stick, accuse him of having a weapon.



So his speech is violence, their violence is speech. See how that works?



What's interesting is that the number of people who really care about this, is issue enough to assault someone over is tiny, and yet they have disproportionate power, 350 million people in the country, maybe 1,100 feel that way, but they're running everything. Why is that?



Well, Seth Dillon might know the answer. He is the CEO of "Babylon Bee," one of the very few remaining satire sites of the entire internet. He joins us tonight. Seth, thanks so much for coming on.



So, this stuff is in your face every single day. You're the target of a lot of this. You've got to wonder, the people trying to destroy your business and your life like, they are a tiny percentage of Americans, aren't they?



SETH DILLON, CEO, "BABYLON BEE": They are, but they wield all the power. This is the funny thing. You know, they really are the joke at this point because they try to project themselves as being marginalized. These are the marginalized. These are the oppressed.



CARLSON: Yes.



DILLON: But you can't make fun of them. You know, the way that you can tell who holds all the power in a society is by who you can't make fun of, right?



CARLSON: That's right.



DILLON: These are the people that you can't make fun of, so it's very clear, they hold all the institutional power in our culture and it is really interesting, you know, when you've got comedians like Chappelle, you've got to worry about now when you're telling jokes, not -- you don't just ask yourself, is this funny? You have to ask yourself, is this joke going to offend somebody who's more powerful than me, but identifies as being marginalized? Because I might lose my career.



CARLSON: So is that -- I mean, your site manages to be consistently funny and I think probably most of our viewers get, you know "Babylon Bee" headlines texted to them at least once a day. How big a concern is that for you? I mean, do you feel like you're right on the edge of getting your business taken away from you?



DILLON: Well, I mean that's the goal, right? There's like 10 different ways they are trying to attack comedy. One of them -- it's not even intentional. They are making reality absurd.



That whole opening you did with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and all these videos and how fake they are, like it's impossible to satirize that. These people are beyond parody.



CARLSON: Yes, that's totally right.



DILLON: They've turned reality into a parody of itself, so that's one way. Then there's the intentional way. They fact check jokes, they try to rate them false, so they can get them taken down for misinformation. Then they try to accuse you of hate speech under the guise of satire or comedy like what they're doing with Chappelle and saying that his jokes are beyond the pale, they hurt people.



But really, it's the joke police. It's the people who are saying, oh, his jokes hurt my feelings. You know those are the people they deserve to be mocked more not less, because it's just silly to act like joke police, like jokes really are like violence, really, like you said earlier. You know, the speech is now violence and the violence is speech.



You know jokes are not violent. They don't hurt anybody.



If we're all equal, we should all be able to joke about each other indiscriminately and not have this like hierarchical structure where we have certain people who are off limits and we can't joke about them.



CARLSON: If we're all equal -- boy, you got right to the heart of it there. If we're all equal, only in a country where we're all considered equals can that happen, but we're not that country anymore. You're exactly right.



Seth Dillon, I appreciate your coming on and your site, which I love.



DILLON: Thank you. Thank you.



CARLSON: So we told you a couple of weeks ago that Attorney General Merrick Garland's family profited from the fascist order he put in place categorizing angry moms as al-Qaeda. We've learned a lot more about that. Garland's son-in-law profiting from racist theories taught to your children, we have the numbers on that, and they're astounding.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Merrick Garland, the radical and now, we learn, corrupt Attorney General of the United States went to Capitol Hill today. He defended his memo, his obscene unprecedented memo calling on parents who are mad at school curriculums that their children are being forced to imbibe, calling those people terrorists.



At one point, Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Garland about the company that his son-in-law runs. It's called Panorama Education. Panorama makes a ton of money pushing racist propaganda, the kind that parents are complaining about. That sounds like a conflict of interest, is it not?



Here is how Merrick Garland responded.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA): Did you have the appropriate agency ethic official look into this? Did you seek guidance as the Federal regulation requires?



MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: This memorandum is aimed at violence and threats of violence.



JOHNSON: I understand that, but did you -- excuse me -- did you seek ethics counsel before you issued a letter that directly relates to the financial interest of your family, yes or no?



GARLAND: This memorandum does not relate to the financial interests of anyone. It is --



JOHNSON: I take that as a no.



Mr. Attorney General, will you commit to having the appropriate ethics designee review the case and make the results public?



GARLAND: This memorandum is aimed at violence and threats of violence.



JOHNSON: I understand your talking point. You're not answering my question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: What a repulsive little sleaze ball that guy is. He sicced to the F.B.I. on people who criticized his family's business. He sicced the F.B.I. on people who criticize his family's business. That's what he did and he won't even admit it.



Asra Nomani is with the group Parents Defending Education. The group just released a woke consultant report card that reveals that Panorama Education received millions of dollars from public schools. Asra Nomani joins us tonight.



Thanks so much for coming on. So give us a sense of what this company does, Merrick Garland's family's company -- his daughter and son-in-law's company.



ASRA NOMANI, VICE PRESIDENT, PARENTS DEFENDING EDUCATION: Well, what's such a national scandal is that in fact, just as you said, Tucker, Merrick Garland went from being a top prosecutor to being a protector of this phenomena that we call woke industrial complex. Panorama Education is just one tip of the iceberg of this multi-million dollar industry.



What this company does is a screener. They call it a social and emotional screener. And what they are basically doing -- not basically -- what they are doing is data mining our children. They are asking children from Hawaii to Maine about their sexuality, their gender, and they're also asking these questions of their parents.



So what we did is we filed a Freedom of Information Act request across the country and we ended up quantifying $20 million of contracts from companies around the school systems and this is a scandal that everybody needs to pay attention to.



CARLSON: Wait a second. I mean -- if you -- if I walked up to a kid in -- a school kid in a public park and started asking sex questions, I get beaten with a two by four and arrested, rightly so. How do they get away with asking sex questions of other people's children?



NOMANI: Oh, it's just a scandal, Tucker. So what has happened is that Merrick Garland's son-in-law, a young man joined up with another young man at Yale University and they came up with this idea that they were going to do psychometrics on our students in order to improve their academics performance.



There is no evidence base that this actually is effective, but what has happened is it's become a Trojan horse. So you won't know this book, it's this critical race theory book. They say that it's taught in law schools, right, but somehow we now have this book called "A is for Activists" and what has happened is they use these surveys and they use these multi- million dollar contracts in order to bring in consultants that bring in the very divisive ideas of critical race theory, this thing called gender theory now, queer theory. And this is how they are radicalizing and indoctrinating our kids.



It is scandalous that our chief prosecutor for this country is now running interference for the woke industrial complex. It is really a national scandal.



CARLSON: It's beyond belief and with coordination from the National Association of School Boards. This whole thing is so corrupt, it's actually shocking.



Asra Nomani, I appreciate you coming on tonight, thank you.



NOMANI: Thank you so much, and we invite everybody to send us your tips to Parents Defending Education. We're looking forward to finding whatever is going on in your school district. Thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you for that.



Well, as you know, police across the country come under intense scrutiny anytime they shoot someone, even if it's justified. But when they shoot an unarmed person, there's an expectation we'll know exactly why.



But the D.O.J. has decided not to apply any scrutiny to the killing of Ashli Babbitt because she was an enemy of the regime. She is dead and the media are happy about it.



One member of Congress is not happy about it. He was there that day on January 6th. He joins us after the break.



CARLSON: Michael Byrd may be the single most reckless Capitol Hill police officer still in uniform. At one point, he left his loaded Glock in a public bathroom and somehow kept his job.



Then on January 6th, Byrd, without warning her apparently, shot and killed Ashli Babbitt despite the fact she was a tiny female and unarmed, but to the media, this is worth applauding because Ashli Babbitt they told us was in fact not a protester, but a trained assassin from the Air Force.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Ashli Babbitt who is a trained Air Force specialist, trained by our tax dollars, to kill. She was a military member. If she had gotten through that door, God knows what kind of harm she could have done.



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): Ashli Babbitt is the woman that was leading the mob that was about to storm uh the House floor and she was shot by a brave officer who was the last line of defense for many Members of Congress and many of these members were the slowest or least mobile members because they were having the hardest time getting out.



If they had been overrun by that mob, people would have been killed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: She was a specialist in the Air Force, her specialty, assassinating Members of Congress. This is completely insane. We would never apply the standard to anybody who wasn't supporting the Republican Party, let's just be honest.



Finally, some Members of Congress are asking very obvious questions about this.



Troy Nehls is a former police officer who represents the State of Texas in Congress and he recently wrote a very tough and smart letter to the Capitol Police Chief and to the Justice Department.



In one of those letters, he says this, quote: "Based on my extensive law enforcement experience, I could see nothing that could possibly justify the lethal use of force against Miss Babbitt on January 6th. How can a negligent use of deadly force not infringe on an individual's Civil Rights?" Good question.



We've also got a picture of Lieutenant Michael Byrd aiming his gun at this Congressman on January 6th. The congressman is the man in the blue shirt in the picture. He joins us now.



Congressman, thanks so much for coming on tonight.



REP. TROY NEHLS (R-TX): Good evening, Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: And thank you for doing this. You were right there, so will you just re-state the argument that you're effectively making to the Department of Justice as a former police officer?



NEHLS: Yes, I'm a former County Sheriff in Texas, served as a Sheriff for eight years and I've been in law enforcement for 30, so I do know a little bit about what I'm talking about, but you know this all started because Leader McCarthy asked me, he selected me to be one of his five picks to be on this Select Committee to look into January 6th.



Of course, that unraveled very quickly because Nancy Pelosi rejected us, but I did my due diligence. I spent an enormous amount of time examining the documents into January 6th, the Senate report which came back out in March of this year, and what I uncovered, what I discovered was really, really disturbing to me.



January 6th quite honestly, the American people need to realize, January 6th really should have never happened. The Intelligence was there. The leadership within the Capitol Police had all of the Intelligence and it should have never happened.



And then of course you look into it and you see what took place with the shooting with Ashli Babbitt and listen, when I was a Sheriff, I had officers, Deputies that have shot and killed people. I've had deputies shot and so, I have some experience dealing with investigations and use of force issues, and I haven't talked to an officer anywhere across the country that felt what Lieutenant Byrd did was justified. It wasn't. Tucker, it was murder.



CARLSON: And no one in the U.S. media essentially has said a word about it. It's as if, if you vote for the wrong person, it's okay to be shot to death for that.



NEHLS: Well, it's amazing, too on these investigations. You know, it took place January 6th. The Department of Justice already had their released -- their press release stated that they would not be seeking any criminal charges and that's April 14th. That's a very quick investigation.



CARLSON: Yes.



NEHLS: As a matter of fact, there is information out there that says by February already, they chose not to pursue any charges against Lieutenant Byrd, but I'll guarantee it, if that shooting would have taken place last summer in one of our large cities across the country during these riots, there would have been an indictment very quickly.



CARLSON: Instantly. You're not allowed to kill Americans because you don't like their political views.



Congressman, I appreciate your bravery on this. Thank you.



NEHLS: Thank you. God bless.



CARLSON: We have a couple of great documentaries coming on this exact topic. They are on FOX Nation.



We will see you soon. Have a great night.





