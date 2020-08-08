Sen. Loeffler: Stimulus bill focusing on jobs, kids, and health care

This is a rush transcript from “The Story," August 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS HOST: Shannon, great to see you. Thank you.

And good evening, everyone. I'm Tracy Gallagher and for Martha MacCallum. As Shannon said we are awaiting. President Trump's set to hold a press conference moments from now. We will bring that to you live as soon as it gets underway. The President will provide an update on the status of negotiations on the coronavirus relief bill and the new economic numbers.

We're also hearing he's expected to take questions. Correspondent Mark Meredith is in Bridgewater, New Jersey, just outside of where the President is this evening. Mark?

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Trace, good evening. This is little bit of a Friday night surprise. The President did not have this news conference on his schedule earlier today. In fact, the White House, they called what's known as a "lid." Indicating that they weren't expecting any news.

But, President Trump himself tweeted not too long ago that he wanted to hold this news conference to address what's been going on with these negotiations up on Capitol Hill for the economic stimulus package. This is a package that has been negotiated now for several weeks.

But really this week is where we saw the two sides really coming to a head between top Congressional Democrats as well as top White House advisors, people like the Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

If you were counting on those enhanced unemployment benefits, you knew all too well, what's at stake here. That extra $600 a week, that expired last weekend. Since then, we have seen a number of proposals come up for consideration with Democrats saying they want to see that package extended through until mid to late January.

We've seen that the White House has taken a different approach, saying they want to see some different numbers, possibly a temporary extension as opposed to going all the way through January.

But there's also been a lot of talk about how much of the money from the stimulus package should go to state and local Governments. The President himself has made it clear. He doesn't think that the majority of that money or really too much of it should go to those state and local governments. The President himself tweeting about that earlier this afternoon.

I want to read you one of his tweets. He said, "Pelosi and Schumer," regarding the Speaker and Senate Minority Leader, "only interested in bailout money for poorly run Democratic cities and states. Nothing to do with China virus. Want $1 trillion. No interest. We are going a different way."

And when he talks about going a different way, the big question is going to be will the President go with what's known as some executive orders. The White House has kind of floated this idea out all week, Trace, the possibility that the President could impose an executive order to address the payroll tax.

The White House saying the President wanted a payroll tax cut, something that most Senate Republicans didn't have much interest in, neither did any Democrats up on the hill. The White House could also look to extend those unemployment benefits a little bit longer.

But when it comes to executive order, it's not as clear cut as it would be with a piece of legislation. There could always be court challenges. So we'll wait to see what the President may decide to go, what's going to be happening.

Trace, we are still waiting the President's comments. We'll let you know if and when they get started here any moment from now. Trace?

GALLAGHER: It's interesting to me, Mark, because we've been hearing all week from lawmakers on Capitol Hill that if they did not reach a deal by Friday afternoon, there might not be a deal to be had. And now it seems like there's a little bit more encouragement that maybe there's some way that could kind of squeak something out in the days ahead. Your thoughts on that?

MEREDITH: Trace, I mean, one thing that is I gotten used to here - we've gotten used to here in Washington is that, if you think you know what's going to happen, an hour from then things will change.

So when we've heard this from members of Congress, we've heard this from the White House saying they were close, and then they were not close. Then we would hear that they are getting closer every hour, and then things would fall apart by the end of the day.

The President has also been facing a lot of questions, Trace, about how involved he has been in these negotiations. We haven't seen him go up to the Hill. We have not seen Speaker Pelosi or Minority Leader Schumer go to the Oval Office for those meetings with Trump. Instead, the President has been sending his top advisors to go do his work for him.

But the White House Chief of Staff has made it clear that the President has been involved in these negotiations. Trace, they've been saying that the President has been on the phone repeatedly as these negotiations have played out.

But I know our congressional team has been trying to read the tea leaves, as these meetings would break up, saying that there are still no indications that a deal is close. And I think, obviously, that if there was a deal, we would start to hear that trickle out from Capitol Hill, because of course, Democrats would not want to just give the stage to the President to announce such an action.

One thing we also - I want to mention is that, where we are, of course, is where the press pool stays when the President travels. But because this was such a last-minute news conference, you're not going to see 50 to 80 reporters in there. Instead, Trace, it's going to be a smaller group of reporters invited in to hear from the President directly.

His golf club, not too far from where we are staying, but you have to go through temperature checks. There's security screening, it's not like just showing up and there's a news conference. I mean, there's a lot that goes into this.

And with this being a last-minute event, you can imagine that the scramble the White House staff has had to deal with from this. But the President also making it clear, Trace, he is going to be taking questions during all this, so it'll be interesting to see what other topics he may hit on.

He mentioned in his tweet announcing this news conference that he would talk about that explosion in Beirut earlier this week. Trace.

GALLAGHER: Interesting, Mark. Yes. Mark Meadows live - sorry. Mark live from, I guess outside the golf club there. Mark, thank you so much. We appreciate that. As Mark was saying there, we're talking about the President and as soon as he comes to the podium, we will have that for you live.

In the meantime, our other top story tonight. New comments from the President's top strategist, giving some insight tonight into the campaign's plan of attack with less than 90 days to go. The President's newly minted Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, telling Bloomberg, he believes the gap is narrowing between the President and Joe Biden, thanks to the revival of the President's COVID-19 briefings and events like tonight.

Quoting here, "Anytime he steps behind the podium, it gets covered, and it matters and it's noteworthy and it's a needle mover. That is a net positive every day of the week. Polling shows it." Now in the days before the White House brought back those briefings, the President trailed Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics average of polls by just under nine points. He now trails by just over six points.

And this new Monmouth poll shows he may have made gains in states like Iowa, where his lead by Biden by three. In fact, in a June a Des Moines Register poll showed him ahead by just one point. But you got to keep in mind, those numbers are within the margin of error and they are a far cry from the President's decisive nine point Iowa victory back in 2016.

But a new CNN analysis puts it this way. Quoting, "Trump has one thing going for him. His position is no longer deteriorating. Trump remains within striking distance of Biden."

With us now Kristen Soltis Anderson. She is a pollster and Co-Founder of Exelon Insights. She is also a Fox News Contributor. And Juan Williams, he is a Fox News Political Analyst and Co-Host of "The Five." We're waiting for the President. Thank you both for joining us.

Kristen, to you first, so the theme of the polls here isn't as much that the President is gaining steam, that he has really kind of stopped the bleeding and maybe stopped the momentum of Joe Biden. What do you think?

KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, FOX NEW CONTRIBUTOR: That's an accurate analysis that we saw some polls earlier this summer that looks really grim for President Trump. But those numbers have begun to show signs of leveling off.

And bear in mind many of the big gold standard polls, including Fox News's own poll, my suspicion is that they're going to wait and drop numbers next week ahead of the Democratic Convention. Many of these big gold standard polls, the last time they were in the field was a month ago when things were looking much worse for President Trump. We're going to get a good refresh over the next few days. It'll tell us if that bounce back is real.

GALLAGHER: And, Juan, your thoughts about the bounce back being real? I mean, nationally, right now the experts say Biden has maybe a seven to eight-point lead, versus 10 - nine to 10 back in June. In the battleground states, the President not really gaining much ground right now. What do you think about what Kristen themed as a bounce back?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, I mean, I think that Kristen is, right. I mean, when you look at it, I think you had not only the coronavirus, where two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the President's performance. But you also had all the racial unrest, and that also is a big drag. Voters do not approve of his handling of race relations in the country. And some of that has diminished in terms of the focus, the press coverage and the like.

And so I think what we've seen is that the President has stabilized. Trace you said, stop the bleeding, I would agree. I think it's that he's stabilized at this point. But if you ask me, I'd still say that Joe Biden holds the better position. It's beyond the margin of error in terms of national.

And if you look at some of these state polls, you can look at the RealClearPolitics average, you can look at FiveThirtyEight. He's up eight in Michigan, six and Pennsylvania, seven in Wisconsin. Those - that's pretty good. 90 plus days out.

GALLAGHER: Yes, that's fair assessment of the battleground states, Juan. I just want to play this soundbite Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, because she was talking about whether it matters or not who Joe Biden picks for his running mate. Watch this, and I'll get your response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't think it matters who the vice- presidential candidate is historically, it has never matter. Lyndon Johnson for victory, Sarah Palin for defeat. But by and large, it's really all about the two candidates for president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: But Kristen, you believe it does matter who he chooses.

ANDERSON: I believe it could matter who he chooses. And I think in this case, it is different than most historic examples. Because Joe Biden is much older, whoever he chooses to be his Vice President, there is a chance that that person will be the next President of the United States after Joe Biden, should he went in November.

And so I think for the most part when Vice Presidents are chosen, it's something where we talk a ton about it up until the choice is made. It gets made and then we go, oh, Tim Kaine, great, and nobody talks about it again. But I think in this case, there's a potential for it to matter, because I think folks perceive that Biden could be just a one time that Biden could be just a one term president, there's a higher likelihood that this person would become the future of the Democratic Party.

GALLAGHER: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I have a little different take on that. I think it might matter, Trace, because the Trump campaign has had difficulty defining Joe Biden as anything, but a very acceptable moderate kind of candidate. And they want to, in fact, make him look like a radical or fringe or, what you've heard lately is he's a puppet of the Far Left in the Democratic Party. He's his agenda is moving from the center to the Left.

So if he gets a vice presidential candidate that is more easily defined by the Trump campaign, that would be an advantage for the Trump campaign, someone that they can, stick a label on and attack. So I think that's got to be part of the argument. And the counter argument, of course, is you give them somebody who's also vanilla.

GALLAGHER: A lot of conservatives - this both of you, it's kind of interesting because they point to this Cato survey, it was done a while back. And it's talking about those who are really afraid to come out and say they're Republicans, or they're Democrats and stuff.

And I want to put these numbers on. It says, do political climate these days prevents me from saying things I believe, because others might find them offensive. You see right there 77% of Republicans say yes. Yes, I'm a little insecure by making my, my party affiliation noted. What do you think Kristen? Is there a way you think that this kind of fits into the polls and might narrow that gap a little bit?

ANDERSON: Yes. I mean, I think a lot of folks feel like nowadays, you have to walk on eggshells. Now. On the one hand, there's very little evidence that people when they're called up by pollsters, if they give them fake information. You may know somebody who says they've done it. But in by and large, what people say they're planning to do there's a lot of evidence that they wind up doing it

However, there is I think a lot of question about are we getting too few people who say don't have a college degree in these polls, or the way they're being conducted systematically missing people. It's something pollsters really worry a lot about and trying to get it right this year.

GALLAGHER: It is a new frontier, Juan. I mean, you go back to 2016. And you look at the methods and how they went about doing these polls, and you think the cell phone technology is all brand new, and you get so much spam. It's different.

You talk to these pollsters, and they will tell you, you know, it's a difficult task, putting your thumb on the pulse of America these days, just because of the way technology and the country is set up. So there's a there's a bit of fairness in the statement that Kristen makes, that sometimes you just don't know how accurate they are.

WILLIAMS: Right, but I do think that it's the case that we've been consistent. I know at Fox we rejiggered our polling operation to do a better job Trace. And then you look across several polls and you see a consistent result in terms of the kind of lead that Biden's held or disapproval of the president in terms of, favorability and the like.

And also, right direction, right track, wrong track on the direction of the country under President Trump. So there could be some people who feel like, Hey, I can't tell you how I feel. But in general, as, as Kristen Soltis was saying, guess what, the polls are pretty consistent about how Americans feel about the handling of the virus or President Trump's favorability.

GALLAGHER: Yes, and we see there on the right-hand side of the screen. The Bedminster, New Jersey, the President's Golf Club. He is going to speak, kind of a surprise to that. We're still waiting for the President to come to the podium. When he does, we of course, will bring that to you live.

What we believe he's going to talk about these negotiations, the coronavirus stimulus plan that has kind of come to a screeching halt on Capitol Hill. The President, as we noted earlier, has not really been all that involved in these talks. Although, if you talk to Steve Mnuchin, you talk to Mark Meadows, is his Chief of Staff. They will say, look, he's been involved. He just hasn't been there in person on Capitol Hill.

And likewise, you haven't seen Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the White House kind of giving their thoughts and trying to do some negotiation there. When we get that, we, of course will bring it to you.

Juan, I want to bring this up, because it seems like every time Joe Biden goes off the cuff, he gets himself in a little bit of a pickle, and he has to kind of backtrack a little bit. These are the comments that that he made to the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, listen to this, and I'll get your response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Yes, he later tweeted that he did not mean to intimate that African American community was not diverse. What are your thoughts on that Juan?

WILLIAMS: I think Joe Biden often makes gaffes. I think most people would say that. I'm not being harsh. You remember that he made a similarly odd or strange statement when he said that, if you don't vote for him, you're not Black. Remember that when Trace?

GALLAGHER: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So - but the thing is, is it going to move votes in the Black community? I don't see that. Is it going to move votes in the Latino community? I don't see that. I think it's getting a lot of attention in the Trump base, and people who are interested in trying to cut into the level of Black turnout that clearly advantages Joe Biden at this juncture.

GALLAGHER: And, Kristen, your thoughts on that? That was, by the way, the comment he made to Charlamagne tha God back on his radio program a couple of months ago. And Kristen, I'm wondering what you think of that? Because it's been the second time, in fact, there's another one he made earlier. Let me just play this for you. Joe Biden, just last week, when asked in June, he was talking about - a reporter was asking him about the cognitive test. Let's play this and we'll get Kristen's response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERROL BARNETT, CNN ANCHOR: And when asked in June if you'd been tested for cognitive decline, you responded that you're constantly tested, in effect because you're in situations like this on the campaign trail. Please clarify, specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?

BIDEN: No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying to you, 'Before you got on this program, did you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not?' What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: It kind of brings back the whole thing. Again, Joe Biden had to walk those comments back. And Kristen, it brings up the whole conversation about Democrats coming out and saying, and you know what, Joe Biden really doesn't need to debate. I mean, these debates are worthless anyway. And they kind of they're at the President's advantage. And so Joe Biden, maybe he should pass on the debate. What do you think about that, Kristen?

ANDERSON: I think it would be a big mistake for Joe Biden to pass on the debates, because as of right now, he's trying to convey that he's someone who would be a return to normalcy in a way. Donald Trump is the one who disrupts the process, does things very differently.

Joe Biden, one of his strongest attributes for many swing voters, is that he might represent something calm and going back to normal. If he were to suddenly say, we're not going to debate at all, that's a really disruptive decision. So I think it would it would go against him.

On the other hand, I do think the fact that he has laid very low the last couple of weeks. It has been a part of why his numbers have risen a little bit. There are a lot of people in America that don't like Donald Trump, and they don't like Joe Biden. They don't really like the options in front of them. But the less they see of Joe Biden, the less - that's the driving thing in their vote. So I think as you get closer to November, he's not going to be able to stay as hidden. And you may see again that race closing a little bit.

GALLAGHER: And just for clarity, Juan, just so that everybody's clear here. The Biden campaign says there they are going to debate. The schedule they've been given they will debate. Joe Biden came on Fox this week and said, they are going to debate. Nobody has said they're not going to debate, which is why it's interesting when you have some Democrats like Joe Lockhart coming out on national television, saying maybe Joe Biden shouldn't debate. What are your thoughts?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, clearly the news this week was that the commission on debate said that they had turned down the Trump campaigns request to have a fourth debate. Apparently, the president wanted an earlier debate, because some states are starting early voting. And he wanted it to be four debates, not three. They said no. And the Biden campaign is also of the same position.

I think that, you hear people complain. I've read some columns like this, you mentioned Joe Lockhart saying, well, Trump will get out there he'll say wild outrageous, in some case, things that aren't true. Is there anybody to fact check him? How can you cope with that?

But you know what, this is politics. This is not - what do they say, Trace? This isn't Dean Ball (ph), right. So he's going to - they're going to be some punches below the belt, but you got to take him. So I'm with Kristen. I think Joe Biden's got to debate. Donald Trump's got to debate. We know the rules. Let's go.

GALLAGHER: Yes, and you're right there Juan, because the president did want to add a fourth debate. He wanted it earlier. And then he said, Well, if we can't have a fourth debate, maybe we take the third debate and we move that up to early September, so that he can get some more time.

And the concern there is, which Kristen may be a very legitimate concern on the Trump campaign's part, which is, hey, look, there's all this male valance going back early. And a lot of people, 8 million people may have voted by the time their first debate, even hits the airwaves.

ANDERSON: It seems like a very valid concern, in my view. Because in order to make expanded mail-in voting work in places, it's not necessarily even places that are mailing everyone ballots, but even places where they're accepting requests, you have to send them an excuse.

You'll still see a lot more people this year, saying that they're going to vote via mail, which means a lot more pressure on the mail system, all sorts of things that say, look, we want people mailing in their ballots early, but we also want them to have as much information as possible when they're making that decision.

We joke about an October surprise, something that happens right there at the end before election day that might change some voters' minds, that change momentum. If you banked most of the votes well in advance of an October surprise, that can potentially change things. So, I completely understand the desire to move the debates up a little bit to make sure that people are getting all of this information before those ballots really start getting counted.

GALLAGHER: You know, what's interesting, Juan, is that you talk about the debates and we talk about the mail-in and there's all this controversy over the mail-in ballots. But it's the whole advertising. We looked at the money of both the campaigns, they're almost dead even. Both have about $300 million of cash on hand.

The Biden campaign has been spending a lot of money. They're promoting this whole coronavirus thing. Going after coronavirus, and the President's handling of the coronavirus thing. But you have experts coming out this week saying, the Trump campaign is clearly kind of re-messaging here, trying to stop all the advertising for a few days, which they did last week, and they're starting to re-message.

And I guess the question becomes, Juan, is the Biden campaign, in your estimation, putting too much weight on the coronavirus and the response. Because if in October, as Kristen was talking about the October surprise, maybe the October surprise could be that the economy continues to improve, continues to get better and the coronavirus numbers continue to go down and wane. And I think maybe both sides would agree that that would be detrimental to the former Vice President, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that coronavirus is clearly the number one issue on voters' minds, Trace. I don't think there's any doubt about it right now. And from the Biden campaign's perspective, I think there's - the polling shows that American people are plus 17 in terms of trusting Biden to do a better job in dealing with the coronavirus than President Trump. So there's a big advantage there. And as in life, you play to your strengths. So this is a strength for the Biden campaign. It's a weakness for Trump.

Now, you're suggesting, well, it could be that we see a change in October. You could have a vaccine. Could - something could happen. Yes. But right now, I think that when they talk about empathy, when they talk about not underplaying the severity of this upfront, doing a better job in terms of testing, tracing and alike, they are a tapping into a major vein of concern, anxiety in the American political mind.

GALLAGHER: And your thoughts on that, Kristen?

ANDERSON: I think the coronavirus, as Juan said, is absolutely the number one issue. But I think about the other thing that's going to happen this fall. Kids are going to either go back to school in classrooms, or they'll be in school in a remote setting for a prolonged period of time.

The President has come out and said his preference is for schools to be open. There's a lot of controversy. But even today, Blue state New York governor - Governor Cuomo came out and said that he's going to have schools open in-person.

I think that's something that we need to keep an eye on as a potentially really important issue, especially for a lot of working people. Who on the one hand, all of the polling I've done says, parents overwhelmingly are worried about what would happen if schools reopened in-person, but also aren't sure that they feel very well equipped to have their kids just doing online school for an entire another semester or school year.

This is something that's really going to be a major pain point for a lot of families. And so if the coronavirus become - begins to relent, if schools can begin to open more safely in-person come the fall, that could be a big relief for a lot of parents and could be something that makes them a little more encouraged about the President.

GALLAGHER: Yes, and it's a good point and the schools thing is important. I just want to kind of - those who are just joining us now. You see the right-hand side of your screen. We are waiting for the President to come to the podium.

The President kind of announced that he would be holding kind of a surprise news conference tonight. A select group of media will attend the news conference. It's at the President's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mark Meredith who was giving us kind of a preview earlier what the President will talk about is these negotiations for the coronavirus stimulus relief, and he might announce some type of executive action. Maybe there's big sticking point has been the unemployment.

The Democrats want to go $600 a week beyond what they normally get in unemployment. And the Republicans are saying, well, if you do that you're paying people $15 an hour to stay home, and that makes it tough on a lot of small businesses who are trying to get their employees to come back.

I want to go back now to Kristen Soltis Anderson and Juan Williams, who have been gracious enough to kind of lead us into this news conference. And Juan, the idea of opening the schools has been very contentious on both sides of the issue here, because you really do. You have a lot of parents that know that it's detrimental to their children.

They got kids that need internet. You've got kids that need meals in these inner-city children. You have got children that desperately need supervision, otherwise parents have to leave their jobs or quit their jobs. And so there's that side of it. And the flip side is, there's not a parent in the world that wants to send their child into an unsecure, unsafe environment.

WILLIAMS: Right. I'm a parent. I'm a grandparent. And so, Trace, I think, we all are hardwired to protect our children. Nobody wants to send their child into a situation where you think, gee whiz, I'm putting my child at risk.

At the same time. I think you were right on when you said, parents want the kids to go back to school. They know that their friendships and in-person instruction is best. That's what's best for a child. No question.

What I can see - and I am interested to hear what Kirsten has to say. But I what I see in the polls is, that most parents at this juncture are for a mix. They think there should be some combination of in-person and online instruction for the children until we can be absolutely certain that this is a safe environment.

And politically speaking, I think clearly President Trump wants a return to normalcy on that front very much and he's been pushing to get those schools open. But he doesn't have control. I think it's up to local authorities to make the call.

GALLAGHER: So the President has just given us or the administration has just given us the five-minute warning, which was a minute ago. So now in four minutes, the President will go to the podium. Juan Williams, Kristen Soltis Anderson standby, if you will. I want to bring in Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, because she's going to talk a little bit about this.

I'm curious. Welcome to you, Senator. Thank you for coming in and helping us out here. I'm curious to where you think they stand. The President's going to come out and talk about these stimulus negotiations. The next round of stimulus. Where do you think they stand on Capitol Hill right now?

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Well, thanks for having me on, Trace. Look, the President cares very much about the American people and I spoke with him earlier this week and was on the phone with the White House this morning.

They know that people are hurting, but they also know that people want to get back to work. We want to do it safely. That's why we've been looking at a package that's very focused at jobs, kids and health care and making sure that this all works together safely.

Here in Georgia, we have thousands of jobs to be filled. And sadly, millions have lost their jobs. But we need to make sure that we aren't providing incentives for people to stay home. The current Democrat package has a $3 trillion price tag on it. We just passed $3 trillion of relief. We still need to deliver about $1 trillion worth of that.

In the meantime, we need to fix the issues around unemployment. People are unemployed through no fault of their own. They're facing evictions. I think that's where the President wants to focus. And, I think we look forward to hearing his thoughts on that very shortly.

GALLAGHER: And I think it's notable that we talked about the deadline was July 31st, so it's been one week. I mean, today is the one week of where some of these people are not getting their checks. So they were getting their checks. Now, they're not getting your checks. And now the clock is kind of ticking.

And people were saying, Senator, that if they didn't come to some kind of agreement by late today, that it probably would not have at all. And then late today came, and now they're talking, well, maybe they could come to some type of agreement. Even on "Fox News Sunday," this weekend, Chris Wallace is going to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on. They're going to talk about the stimulus. So certainly not dead in the water.

LOEFFLER: Not at all. And the President's truly a man of his word. I mean - but he wants to make sure that we don't have Blue state bailouts. We want to get back to the Blue collar boom that he built in the last three years of this economy. And we know we can get back there and do it safely. But we can't advance the radical agenda that they propose where their package mentions cannabis 20 more times than it mentions jobs.

GALLAGHER: Yes, Senator standby, if you would. I want to swing back here to Kristen Soltis Anderson and Juan Williams, they're going to give us into this news conference. Final thoughts. What do you want to hear from the President, Kristen, as he kind of comes to the podium and gives us some idea of what's happening up on Capitol Hill?

ANDERSON: I think he needs to be completely clear about exactly what it is that he expects Congress to send to his desk. Right now there's a lot of division between the White House and folks in Congress, Senate Republicans, et cetera, over what this ought to look like. Presidential leadership can matter. He can take this opportunity with that bully pulpit to say, here's what I expect you to put on my desk.

GALLAGHER: And, Juan, I mean, if he comes out and says, you know what, I'm going to sign these executive orders. At the very least, we're going to make sure that nobody in America gets evicted for this time frame. Would you be in favor of that? Is that something that will tide us over until these negotiations kick back into high gear?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think everybody would like to know that we are, as an American people, protected from very negative fallout like evictions for the time being, because it's a difficult moment. But Trace, I think there are big questions about that - the possibility of executive action. Usually anything that has to do with spending, of course, is the province of the Congress. And so the question would be Does the President have that right?

GALLAGHER: And I guess that's a good question. And the President believes he does. And like Kristen was saying, I guess the issue here is, even if you do that, doesn't get caught up in litigation? I mean, if he does something do the Democrats say, you know what we're going to do, we're going to put this in litigation and then those people who are now a week out of getting those unemployment checks and facing, you know, eviction possibly the first of next month, maybe they are sitting there thinking now what? We're in litigation and Congress can't seem to come to terms, Kristen, where do we go from there?

KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I think Juan's point is very valid that on the one hand, you have a lot of folks that are going to be facing a great deal of pain very shortly if there is no action. On the other hand, conservatives used to criticize Obama when he would govern by pen and phone, when he would say Congress isn't doing what I want so I'm going to do it via executive action.

But in this case, this is a crisis moment. And so, if there was ever a time for the executive to be trying to do their best to protect the American people via executive action, if there are things that don't require the power of the purse, this may be a more appropriate time than just simply well, hey, Congress isn't doing what I want.

GALLAGHER: Yes. Again, if you could standby, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Juan Williams. I want to bring in Gregg Jarrett, he is the Fox News legal analyst, he is the author of "Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History."

And we're talking about the stimulus package here, Gregg. But what I want to focus on you because Kristen Soltis Anderson was talking about the October surprise, right? And could there be an October surprise in this John Durham report dropping?

There's been a lot of speculation about the John Durham report dropping sometime in the fall. They said by the end of summer, not sure that's going to happen, but you know, there is the Democrats complaining saying if this thing has dropped close to the election, that is -- that is bad policy, that's nothing but politics trying to sway the election towards the president. Your thoughts on the timing of when this might drop and what could be included in it, Gregg.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, I would call it the September surprise, not the October surprise. John Durham is a very serious guy, scrupulously follows the law, he's not influenced by politics, he's been conducting this investigation for more than a year. It appears to be reaching a conclusion. Bill Barr said by the end of the summer.

So, I would actually expect it to be sometime around Labor Day. I would expect there to be some indictments. I don't believe for a moment the mainstream media that says you can't indict 60 days before an election, that's a canard, that's a lie. There is no such policy or rule.

There is one policy at the DOJ that says you may not take a law enforcement action for the purpose of effecting an election. If that's not your purpose of political motivation, if your purpose is to carry out justice with indictments based on compelling evidence, then the Durham -- Durham can issue the indictment 60 days, 30 days the day before the election.

So, don't fall into the trap of the mainstream media. They generally don't know what they're talking about.

GALLAGHER: Quickly, Gregg, I know you mentioned indictments here. Because the attorney general Bill Barr has made it very clear that he sees the opening of the Russia investigation as a, quote, "abuse of power." So, if you see criminal referrals coming down, who might they come against?

JARRETT: Well, if I had my way, it would be James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok among others but as Barr has said in an interview, not all acts of corruption and wrongdoing and abuse of power constitute felony crimes under the law. And he's absolutely right about that, but I think there will be some select indictments, I would expect the FBI agent who doctored evidence in order to spy on the Trump campaign and lied to the FISA court, I think that's an indictment for sure.

I think they will be others, perhaps some whose names are not familiar, others whose names may be familiar, but there should be indictments because a small but powerful group of unelected officials abuse their position of powers, I think for political motivation and anti-Trump bias, and I don't think any reasonable person can really look at what happened here, this collusion narrative that turned out to be completely untrue and say that this wasn't politically motivated and abuse of power. So, we'll have to wait and see what Durham does.

GALLAGHER: We shall wait and see. Gregg Jarrett, standby if you would.

The President of the United States is at the podium.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much.

It's a great honor to have everyone here. I know the press was a not quite expecting this, so I appreciate you being able to attend.

We have a terrific number of things and some very positive things to tell you tonight.

I want to begin by giving an update on the economy. Economic health is vital to public health, that's why our strategy to kill the China virus is focused on protecting those at greatest risk while allowing younger and healthy Americans to safely return to work and safely return to school, very important.

We added 1.8 million new jobs in July exceeding predictions for the third month in a row and adding a total of over 9.3 million jobs since May. And I will say that the job growth that we've seen over the last three months, 9.3 million is the single greatest three-month period of job creation in American history.

That's big stuff. That's big news and great news.

Over the past three months, the United States has surpassed market expectations by a total of 12 million new jobs. Over the last three months, the United States has added 623,000 manufacturing jobs.

Remember, you need a magic wand to get manufacturing jobs. And we're getting them even in a pandemic which is disappearing, it's going to disappear.

And 639,000 brand-new construction jobs. Over half of the new jobs are full-time jobs and wages are up by 4.8 percent, which is terrific. Unemployment has fallen by nearly 30 percent since April. Think of that, 30 percent since April. Hispanic-American unemployment has decreased by nearly 32 percent, jobs held by African-Americans which were hit especially hard by the shutdowns, incredibly hard increased by nearly one million over the past three months, and that's also a record, that's a job record. African- American -- it's a job record, one million. It's a job record.

We must ensure that the progress continues. My administration has enacted over three trillion, a historic relief since China allowed the virus to infect the world. So, we've contributed $3 trillion.

My administration continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress that will extend unemployment benefits and provide protections against evictions, the terrible thing happens with evictions, not fair.

It wasn't their fault that we were infected with this disease from China. And get relief to American families. Yet tragically, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to insist on radical left-wing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus, nothing to do with it at all.

So, you have a virus that comes in, and you have people in Congress that don't want to help our people. if Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need.

And what we are talking about is deferring the payroll tax for a period of months until the end of the year, and I can extend it at a certain period, hopefully I will be here to do the job, we're going to do the job, we've been doing the job like nobody could, nobody would actually.

And so, we are going to have the payroll tax go until the end of the year and it will be retroactive to July 1st, so we're going to go back to July 1st and it will go to the end of the year payroll tax. At the end of the year, it may be extended.

We're going to enhance unemployment benefits through the end of the year. So, unemployment benefits will be that's a big one, will be brought out to the end of the year, and the first student loan payments and forgive interest until further notice.

So, students who are paying student loans, and in many cases, they're not even allowed to go back into their colleges. Extend the eviction moratorium, we will be extending that so people aren't evicted, not their fault.

We had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning them don't knock numerous subjects but in particular, the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon, horrible, horrible event.

At 3 p.m. this afternoon, I spoke with the President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that three large aircraft on -- are on the way, and they're fully loaded, fully loaded with medical supplies, food, water, and many other things. Lots of emergency equipment.

Also, first responders, technicians, doctors, and nurses are on their way. This was an event like the world has not seen for a long time. Horrible event.

We'll be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron and leaders of Lebanon and leaders from various parts of the world, everyone wants to help. We spoke to a lot of people they all want to help.

The United States is with authorities on the ground right now in Lebanon to identify further health and humanitarian needs and we will provide further assistance in the period to come. We are working very closely with their government and with their leaders.

And on behalf of the United States, I want to extend our condolences to all of the families, much larger number of families than anybody would have thought and anybody at first thought, but all of those families who lost loved ones, relatives, friends in this horrible tragedy.

We stand firmly with the people of Lebanon and will continue to offer our full support through this very difficult time. We have not seen anything like this in a long time.

As you know, earlier this week, I met with American workers at the Tennessee Valley Authority who have been laid off by the leadership at the Tennessee Valley Authority. As you know, this is a form of utility that's been around for a long time since FDR, and the head person not controlled by government, but it's sort of semipublic in a sense gets paid the highest salary in the world of government, gets $8 million, yes, that's not a bad amount of money.

It's $8 million a year, and we are not accepting that even though we are not the ones that appoint him or her, but in this case him, we are not accepting somebody getting paid $8 million a year, this is been going on for many years, and we will do something about that and we are already in negotiations right now including possible termination.

They and hundreds of their fellow American tech workers, the workers at the TVA were being terminated from their positions on top of all of this and on top of the $8 million salary and the chief of staff who makes much more than a million dollars a year.

But on top of all of that, they were being terminated from their positions, these are incredible people, in order to train the lower cost foreign workers imported to replace them. How is that for a law? When this was set up originally to create jobs and economic development, and now getting fired and they are supposed to train people for a much lower, who get a much lower salary. It's crazy.

This was a grave injustice. I fired the chairman of the board in response on Friday, I fired the chairman of the board along with one other board member. That's the one thing we have, we have the right to fire board members, and I made it clear that if they did not swiftly reverse course, I would continue with these firings of the board members, and we just were informed that they have agreed to change course totally.

And today, I'm proud to announce that a major victory for the workers of Tennessee and Kentucky and other areas that are covered, great states, great states, that the leadership of the TVA has canceled all of the layoffs and given hundreds of American workers their jobs back.

They are being rehired as we speak and this administration will live by two rules, buy American and hire American. You can't do that, you can't fire all our workers and hire people back from other faraway parts of the world at lower prices, especially when they have to train the people, and they can never train them as good as what you have because they've been there for many years they've done a fantastic job, and they love the TVA.

We had a lot of people in the office the other day, a lot of the media was covering it. They love the Tennessee Valley Authority. So -- and they're so proud to work for it, but this happened and it was a terrible thing, so now they are going to get their jobs back, they're all going to be getting their jobs back.

Nearly every nation on earth continues to combat the virus. A number of countries are seeing a surge in new cases including Japan, the Philippines, major parts of Europe, cases continue to surge in Latin America, right now the most infected place anywhere in the world, they are more than doubled in recent days.

Latin America is doing very little testing, they're not really equipped to do that. It's tough. In the United States, more than 80 percent of jurisdictions report declining cases, doing very well. You don't hear that too often from the media, but we are doing very well. We have a very large country, a very complex country in a sense.

More than half of America's counties report fewer than 20 cases last week, so if you look at that, more than half of America's counties report fewer than 20 cases last week, but we have to remain vigilant. We are doing very well, but have to remain vigilant.

Nationally, the percentage of emergency room visits with the coronavirus symptoms is down to almost half what it was in July. The southern states that were very strong hot spots not long ago, Arizona, Texas, Florida continue to show significant improvement including increased availability of hospital beds.

Arizona now has the smallest number of coronavirus in-patients since mid- June. It's gone. The governor was up and we had a great meeting, Governor Ducey. And the meeting was terrific. Since mid-June they're doing well, and it's going down, heading down very rapidly actually.

Texas is stabilizing and improving rapidly with some progress in the Rio Grande Valley and other communities along the border with Mexico that had shown the biggest increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

Florida is also stabilizing. Its statewide positive test rate continues to decrease from 13 percent on July 23rd to 8 percent this week. Florida has done very well, it's going down, it's heading down actually quite rapidly and even Miami which was the hottest spot in Florida is heading downward.

But Florida has done very well, Texas has done very well and rapidly, and Arizona has done incredibly well. So, Arizona has really been a very rapid drop.

New Jersey and New York remain stable with less than 1 percent of emergency room visits due to the China virus. The illness took a devastating toll on both states as you know. While both states who really took the brunt of the infection earlier this year.

Thankfully, we have not seen a resurgence, they've been doing a good job, everybody is working very hard, both governors working very, very hard. We're in touch with them, we're supplying them with a lot of supplies as needed, if needed, but they are needing very little right now, they're in very good shape.

We will continue to monitor the new cases throughout this crisis. My administration has provided extraordinary support of people, equipment, medical supplies to the people of New Jersey and the people of New York and to the people of every state, all of our states.

We're carefully monitoring California's Central Valley as well as San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco which are starting to stabilize and go down. We are carefully watching regions from increasing cases including Boston and Chicago as well as the Midwest, we're watching them all very carefully.

It's vital that all Americans work together to protect the vulnerable. For this reason, we've delivered vast amounts of protective equipment and testing supplies to nursing homes all across America. We're focus very much on the elderly especially the elderly where they have heart problems or diabetes problems, diabetes is a big problem.

Approximately half of all deaths have occurred in nursing homes and long- term care facilities, that's an incredible number when you hear half of the deaths have been in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

And I will tell you that I met with owners and representatives of nursing homes, and they are very, very vigilant, they are doing a very good job now, they're really done something that I think is special, they're doing very well in terms of the virus.

They are working very hard and a lot of things happened, a lot of forces came together and hit the nursing homes very hard, but the representatives of nursing homes and in some cases, the ownership of nursing homes are working very hard.

The federal government and the private sector have delivered more than 9 million N95 masks, 27 million surgical masks, 3 million face shields, 20 million gowns, and 668 million gloves to New Jersey alone. Think of that.

We provided $3.4 billion to the state of New Jersey in emergency relief funding. So, we happen to be in New Jersey right now, so those are great numbers. The governor is working very hard, Governor Murphy is doing a good job, we're working very closely with him.

We've also provided nearly $5 billion to New Jersey hospitals and healthcare facilities and through the Paycheck Protection Program that you all know so well, we provided $23 billion to support more than 250,000 New Jersey small businesses.

A lot of the small businesses that you see that are opening now and going to do well there because of what we did with paycheck protection.

On therapeutics and vaccines updates, three vaccine candidates have now moved into phase three trials. This would be years ahead of schedule. We have done wonders with the FDA. I want to thank the FDA and all of the great people there, and Dr. Hahn.

But we have phase three trials already going on, which is most people would've said impossible to even think about. Today, Pfizer announced that it will manufacture Gilead's drug Remdesivir where we've had tremendous success.

Last week alone, my administration procured and distributed over 120,000 vials of Remdesivir, enough to treat more than 19,000 patients. Plasma treatments continue to show incredibly encouraging results, really incredible what's going on, and if you can go to a blood bank if you've had this disease and beat it and there are a lot of people that have, if you could go to a blood bank and donate, that would be tremendous help. T

The United States is only 5 percent of the world's population, but we have conducted over 25 percent of the world's testing, think of that. Five percent and we've given 25 percent of the world's testing. Any proper global analysis of confirmed cases must really take this into account because we are constantly showing cases, cases, cases are up.

Well the reason cases are up because we are doing -- one of the reasons -- we're doing a lot of testing, we're doing much more testing than anyone else, close to 65 million tests where other countries have done very little testing. They'll test people if they get sick, they'll test people if they go into the hospital, they'll test certain people. We're doing tremendous testing and we're especially doing big testing at the nursing homes.

Over the last week, the testing turnaround times have declined significantly as our major commercial labs have begun pulling samples and we've also been able to send out many more of the tests which are the five- minute to 15-minute result tests.

Testing samples from multiple patients in one batch is also something that we are very focused on doing, but in the not-too-distant future, we'll have so many tests where it's a quick test, they call it a quick test, five minutes to 15 minutes. So, we won't even have to worry too much about the process of sending and receiving.

Because if you figure it takes a day to send and a day to receive and let's say a day at the laboratory, that's three days right there. And the other tests you can have them in five to 15 minutes. Over the next two weeks, I'll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers. That's a big thing.

I've always been very strongly in favor. We have to cover pre-existing conditions so we will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all of its customers.

This has never been done before, but it's time the people of our country are properly represented and properly taken care of. This follows a series of executive orders to lower drug prices and lower prescription drug prices significantly. We had the only year which was last year where drug prices went down in 51 years.

But we are talking about going down at a level that nobody has even thought possible now even though the drug companies are running very big ads on me, but that's usually a reason, they are not too happy. They can't be too thrilled. But they've made a lot of money over the years and prices just go up, not fair.

This includes a landmark executive order requiring drug companies to change Americans and charge Americans, no more than they charged to foreign countries, so they have to charge Americans no more than they charge to foreign countries. That means our country can't be charged more.

So, if Germany gets drugs that are very small or low price, and we are paying a many times that price in the United States because we pay for all of the research and development the promotion and other things, we will get what's called a favored nations clause. We're going to have and I signed a favored nations clause so that the United States which is the number one purchaser of drugs by far in the world, the biggest purchaser in the world not even close.

You have other countries that are bigger if you look at India, China, et cetera, not too many, but we have countries that are bigger but not even close in terms of ordering drugs with the number one country in the world, but we have a favored nation.

So, if somebody has a drug, in many cases, it comes from a plant, the same plant. It comes from -- it's the same pill, it's the same medicine or medication, whatever the lowest country charges. So, if Germany charges $0.10 for a pill and we charge $2 -- and I only use Germany as an example - - then we get that -- we get that for $0.10.

So, what's going to happen is that's going to go up a little bit and ours is going to come down a whole lot. So, it's favored nations and I will tell you that big pharma is not happy.

For too long, we've been forced to subsidize cheaper drug prices in foreign countries, we have subsidize them to a level that nobody can believe, nobody talked about it, everybody wondered how come every president that runs for office say they're going to lower the drug prices and they never do, they go through the roof.

Over the last administration, they went up like skyrocketing, skyrocketing. That's Biden. Biden is not going to be able to do it. He has no clue.

So, what's happening is we are going to be working to get rid of all the subsidy to foreign lands, and we are going to give essentially all of the benefit that frankly they have as great negotiators, those benefits will go to our people.

So, it's called a favored nations clause. You can look it up and you can see and nobody has had the courage to institute it, to call it because it's a very big -- it's a very big step, but it's something that is going to drive drug prices down 50, 60, maybe even 70 percent. I'm talking about numbers that are unbelievable.

I also signed an executive order stopping middlemen from taking advantage of Medicare patients by charging higher prices to them and pocketing the discounts for themselves. These are some of the richest people in the world. Everyone talked about middlemen. I've heard about them for years on prescription drug prices, middlemen.

I guess you'd have to say to be politically correct, middlemen and women. But you never heard the middle women before, you heard middlemen, that's the term. And you know, say what you want about the drug companies but at least the drug companies produce a product, they produce the pill, they produce the medicine, the medication, but these people make billions and billions of dollars.

I don't know who they are, but they are very rich. But they won't be so rich anymore. This executive order requires these $30 billion in discounts to go straight to the American patients. So, the middleman is going to be knocked out, and I'm going to lose a lot of friends even though I have no idea who these people are.

On opioids, I'm pleased to announce that my administration invested an additional $100 million to fight the opioid crisis in rural America in the midst of the China virus pandemic. We also keep fighting to end the opioid epidemic and we've done very well. We've done -- it was prior to the virus we're down 18, 19, and 20 percent but when you think about it, that means that you have 80 percent.

GALLAGHER: Well, the president holding a surprise news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey talking about the economy and what the administration is doing to save jobs, the progress against coronavirus and therapeutics and vaccines.

The president says he will sign an executive order to cover pre-existing conditions and more. He took a swipe at Joe Biden.

That is the Story of Friday, August 7th, 2020. As always, The Story continues. Martha is back on Monday. I'm Trace Gallagher. Tucker Carlson starts right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.