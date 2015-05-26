John McCain Goes 'On the Record' in New Hampshire

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," January 7, 2008. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: A look inside the "Straight Talk Express" — we caught up with Senator McCain and his wife, Cindy.

VAN SUSTEREN: I have been to your apartments, did you bring the pets?

CINDY MCCAIN: No I left them at home.

VAN SUSTEREN: Are you watching the numbers?

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm glad she left the pets at home.

VAN SUSTEREN: They're wonderful pets, though. She showed them off to me.

JOHN MCCAIN: They are not as well trained as she might have given you the impression.

VAN SUSTEREN: I should also tell you I have been to your mother's apartment and spent two hours with your mother.

JOHN MCCAIN: Yes, she told me that, and she enjoyed her visit with you enormously.

VAN SUSTEREN: We had a lot of fun. So I know you're watching the numbers. You have seen the surge, the polls. It must feel great.

JOHN MCCAIN: There is a lot of undecided. I'm feeling good, but there is a lot of undecided, and they won't — a lot of them won't make up their minds until sometime tomorrow morning after they get up.

VAN SUSTEREN: It is a lot of excitement. I remember seeing you eight years ago here. Is it fun to be back in New Hampshire?

CINDY MCCAIN: It's great, it's wonderful. It's just like coming home, really. And I mean that. The people are so nice and they're very genuine in their belief in the process, and it's makes us feel good with all the hard work he's done.

JOHN MCCAIN: This is incredible — a thousand people at every stop, and it's bigger, and there's more enthusiasm. It's a unique experience in all of America and all of American politics.

VAN SUSTEREN: So where do you watch the returns, at a hotel?

JOHN MCCAIN: We're going to have a gathering at the hotel we're staying at. And I'll stay up in the room until we get the results in.

VAN SUSTEREN: I'm getting poked in my back just so we know that you got another stop to make, so I'm going to hop off your bus.

JOHN MCCAIN: Thank you for coming onboard.

CINDY MCCAIN: Thank you.

