Giuliani: I haven't had a single dispute with Barr, I have tremendous respect for him

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Thanks so much. Great to see. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “Ingraham Angle” from New York City tonight. It's great to be here. The President's personal attorney backed by popular demand, Rudy Giuliani will be here in a moments right here in the studio to lay out how he's considering fighting back versus the House Democrats.

Plus an “Ingraham Angle” investigation. We reveal Adam Schiff long running ties to Ukraine. Just how deep do they go it and what does a Soviet born arms dealer have to do with it all? That's later on the show.

But first the real election interference. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

Last night we expose Democrats' growing distrust of democracy, especially of voters in red state America whom liberals view with total and utter contempt. Well, socialism is a hard sell in flyover country. It's one of the reasons Elizabeth Warren chokes every time she's asked whether Medicare for all will raise taxes on the middle class because she knows it will.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Direct question, will middle class taxes go up to pay for the program?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What families have to deal with is cost. Total cost. That's what they have to deal with.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to raise the middle class taxes?

WARREN: Costs are going to go up for the wealthiest Americans, for big corporation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Taxes is what you mean by cost?

WARREN: And hard-working middle class families are going to see their costs go down.

INGRAHAM: Democrats know their policies are not going to lead to a stronger economy. Certainly it's not going to be stronger than Trump's. They don't even bother trying to make that case anymore. Instead they find themselves reverting to the old Hillary Clinton playbook.

In other words if you want confident you can win on the merits undermine the process and if you lose, don't accept the outcome as legitimate. Work to undermine its legitimacy by any means necessary. There are four key facts that demonstrate how the Democrats use foreign powers, deep state actors and targeted leaks to tamper with the election of 2016 and they're not finished yet.

Fact number 1, in April of 2016, it was the Hillary Clinton campaign in the DNC that hired Fusion GPS which funded the research in that phony dossier. They relied on a British spy, a foreign agent. Christopher Steele to combine what they considered damaging information on Donald Trump and his campaign.

Much of it of course unverified and ultimately discredited. But that didn't matter to them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Christopher Steele dossier says that Cohen was intricately involved and interacting with Russians in that election interference effort and trying to cover it up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Go back to the fricking fracking Christopher Steele dossier. How is Russia reportedly trying to compromise and cultivate Donald Trump for years by offering him lucrative real estate deals?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First of all there's the question of whether there's the tape that existed that was brought up in the Steele dossier which is by the way looking better and better.

INGRAHAM: Well, they passed the allegations along to powerful anti-Trump interests in the government. From John McCain to the FBI and sought to open up an investigation of any and all figures near candidate Trump.

What did someone once call it? An insurance policy. That's right.

Fact number two: The Democrats used the FBI and the Obama DOJ to peddle the foreign sourced dossier to the FISA court to secure warrants against Trump's advisers like Carter Page. Former FBI director Jim Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe tripped over themselves running to the FISA court that ultimately permitted them to surveil American citizens.

And then the same deep state actors started leaking info to friendly media.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've had reporting in recent months that George Papadopoulos was involved in trying to set up meetings with Russian government officials including Vladimir Putin for candidate Donald Trump.

We know Carter Page was considered by the FBI to be potentially a knowing Russian agent. You can see why the Mueller inquiry might be looking for communications related to them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Fact number 3: Democrats used foreign agents to do their dirty work in 2016. Well, do you remember how George Papadopoulos, a low level Trump volunteer got roped into this entire drama. In April of 2016, he had a conversation with this man, Joseph Mifsud, a professor from Malta with longstanding ties to the state department.

The good professor tried to tempt Papadopoulos claiming that the Russians had dirt on Hillary. Well, not exactly a political certificate, Papadopoulos then repeated that information to this man, former Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer. Stay with me here.

Now according to reports the meeting with Downer was set up by people Papadopoulos didn't even know. Papadopoulos later accused Downer recording their conversations. How convenient and somehow those conversation made their way to the deep state channels and became the predicate for the entire investigation into teams Trump.

And it all happened courtesy of two foreign actors, an also Aussie and a Maltese. We're not talking about a cute puppy. But now the Democrats, they're telling us they're worried about foreign intrusion in elections?

Fact number four: When the Mueller probe fizzled, Democrats needed a backup and quick and they thought they found it. Democrats prayed and hope that Robert Mueller would unearth something, anything to justify the impeachment of Donald Trump. Well, basically found nothing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have to say that far from breathing life into the report, he kind of sucked the life out of the report.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was struck by the enormous personal contrast between Robert Mueller and Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he's out of legal jeopardy. I hate to say it and you are putting my blood vessels at risk but I think my hunch is he has gotten away with it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Which brings us to the present. The Democrats know the Department of Justice is actively investigating the deep states machinations in 2016 and the role played by the foreign actors, we've just told you about. They will do anything to destroy not only the President but Attorney General Bill Barr and the State department on the brink of uncovering their election tampering.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought Pompeo was just an ambitious guy. Now I'm finding out that he like William Barr are Trumpian.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One would think with all that's going on Bill Barr, I don't want to sound sassy but globetrotting on an issue that's highly personal to the President doesn't really seem like the job function of the Attorney General. It seems like I don't know someone from Trump's 2020 re- election campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bingo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now what the media is missing in the much discussed call with the Ukrainian President is that Trump requested Ukraine's cooperation to investigate not only wrongdoing by the Bidens but the entire deep state as well. In other words, he's working, the President's working to uncover election meddling.

I thought that's what the Democrats wanted. Yesterday The Daily Beast reports that Barr traveled to Rome to listen to a secret recording of a deposition by Professor Mifsud. The Attorney General is clearly closing in on the foreign players from 2016.

Oh come on. This all explains why the Democrats are freaking out and they are so determined to stop Trump and smear Barr. They've bet I think that it's safer to sully Trump with bogus accusations than finally face the music themselves.

A true investigation of their actions to interfere in a Presidential election using foreign actors phony information and a complicit deep state. And that's THE ANGLE. Here in the studio to respond Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus and author of the great book, The Case Against Impeaching Trump.

And Tom Fitton joins us in Washington, President of Judicial Watch. Alan, great to see you. All Democrats have to do to find foreign election interference is to look in the mirror. We just laid out. Mifsud, you know, we've had Alexander Downer, Australian involved, this Maltese connection. Now we find out more about the Ukraine.

What they were doing to dig up dirt on President Trump. Isn't it funny how all things are coming around?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Well, this is a little great stuff for political debate. Let's use it in the campaign. Let the Democrats throw mud at the Republicans. Let the Republicans throw mud at the Democrats but stay away from impeachment.

The framers of our constitution did not want to see impeachment used for partisan political advantage. It was a great debate in the constitutional convention. Mason said, let's have maladministration and Madison said no, that would turn us into Great Britain where the parliament has control over the President.

So the Democrats are trying to undo what our constitution did in terms of making the impeachment provision an emergency provision only for crime, not for this kind of political back and forth.

INGRAHAM: Like even assuming Tom Fitton, they were right about this being an impeachable offense, which it is not clearly. Anyone who understands the constitution knows not, it's ridiculous. Doesn't pass the straight face test. Even if that - we just give them that, what - what we show is and you've done this with all of your great work to get these documents.

The election interference that has been ongoing has happened at the hands of Democrat actors, Hillary Clinton, her minions, complicit deep state members and they trolled the globe to try to set up these minor players to get information on Trump.

That is the election interference and I don't blame Trump for being ticked off about it but also not wanting it to happen in the 2020 election.

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, it's more the same in 2020. You had the deep state actors during the Obama administration with the approval of the leadership of the various agencies concocted this theory of Russia collusion against President Trump.

Remember state department officials admitted to helping Steele write the dossier and we move forward to the 2020 elections, you have deep state actors pretending they're making a whistleblower complaint which is really just another dossier full of a lot frankly, illegal leaks and spying on President Trump to concoct another false theory of collusion.

That I guess with Russia's enemies in Ukraine. It's just incredible. The President called a coup earlier today or suggested it might be a coup. This is not a regular impeachment process. If it were an impeachment process, the President would have rights. They're doing a Starr chamber like procedure that rolls over the President's prerogatives as President of the constitution and the civil rights of those involved.

I really feel - fear for a constitutional Republicans, Democrats are trying to protect themselves from a criminal investigation by using their powers to take out the investigators, the President and the Attorney General.

INGRAHAM: Again so obvious but they're doing a Bill Barr but I got to get to this point because it dovetails into what you and Alan are mentioning here. But it's a current fact. This ongoing internal dispute looks like it's developing within our state department now because on a related point, Secretary of State Pompeo, he fired back at these impeachment hungry Democrats and he's denying their demands that his staff testify before Congress.

He wrote the following. I'm concerned with aspects of your request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals at the Department of State. Let me be clear. I will not tolerate such tactics but the State Department I.G. Alan Dershowitz responded today, calling an emergency meeting with House Dems tomorrow. What does this mean?

DERSHOWITZ: Well, first of all, we get Adam Schiff threatening the State Department saying if you don't respond, you will be guilty of an obstruction of justice. You know we live under the rule of law. If the state department doesn't think they're lawfully obliged to respond, they don't and then take them to court. Let the courts decide.

But this idea of Congress threatening the executive branch for the executive branch deciding that it won't cooperate in a partisan investigation, it seems to me is itself a risk to the constitution.

You know The New York Times had an Op-ed today saying unless Trump is impeached, the election of 2000 will be invalid because--

INGRAHAM: This is what they're setting up though. Is it not showing us that this is a political endeavor?

DERSHOWITZ: Undoubtedly.

INGRAHAM: this is political endeavor. Just say what it is.

DERSHOWITZ: And the courts eventually are going to come and say, this is an improper use of congressional committees to make partisan advantage and so I understand why the Republicans are resisting partisan efforts by the Democrats. Ultimately the courts will decide who live under the rule of law.

INGRAHAM: They're big talkers. They never want to take it to court because they know, they're going to lose.

DERSHOWITZ: You know, everybody says nobody's above the law for the President but Congress is not about the law either.

INGRAHAM: Bill Barr made two recent trips to Italy, Tom. The Democrats are screaming about this like oh, how can you use taxpayer dollars to go on this you know, this quest for mythical documents that don't exist. We're learning more about that though.

McCabe - Andrew McCabe spoke out today. You can kind of guess what he said, watch.

ANDREW MCCABE, FMR DEPUTY DIRECTOR, FBINGRAHAM: Why does the Attorney General feel it's necessary to personally interact with those folks and make this introduction to Prosecutor Durham and what is taking place in those conversations?

What sort of assistance or objectives is he or he - is he actually advocating for here?

INGRAHAM: Now Tom, we know they are there to hear a deposition of the man we discussed in THE ANGLE Joseph Mifsud, that kind of shadowy figure who sparked the Russia hoax early on. That's why they were there and they don't want them to find out any more about Mifsud or what he did or how he was complicit.

They don't want that coming out.

FITTON: It's rich coming from McCabe. We just got a memo from the FBI, Laura documenting that McCabe and Rod Rosenstein were talking about wearing a wire on the President of the United States in the Oval Office.

And obviously talking about the 25th Amendment to overthrow him and hear him complain about the Attorney General begin to ask questions about the genesis of that illicit investigation is just rich even as he faces potential criminal investigation from the same man.

I tell you, they want to be a - they want to criminalize any attempt to investigate the corruption of the spying on candidate Trump and President Trump. It's a real concern here that you've got this effort to stop a criminal investigation the Justice Department is undertaking.

They're leaking out conversations the President had with foreign leaders again to try to stop this from happening and to put - give McCabe a platform. It's - it's just rich.

INGRAHAM: OK, we've got to get to Rudy in a second. But one final question. The lawyer for the whistleblower apparently was also working for Schumer and Hillary. People are raising a question of conflict. It's not really a conflict. They have a political alliance, it would call into question perhaps the result.

But just clarify really quick, we got to go.

DERSHOWITZ: It's not a conflict but we have to know who the players are so we can evaluate their credibility.

INGRAHAM: Should we know who the whistleblower is ultimately if it's -

DERSHOWITZ: Ultimately, it's going to happen. There's no way that this whistleblower's identity will be kept secret forever. We will have to know and we will be able access his credibility.

INGRAHAM: Yes, motive.

DERSHOWITZ: But we can't punish the whistleblower. That's crucial because that's against the law.

INGRAHAM: Motives are important though, we can look at motives. All right, Alan and Tom, great to talk to both of you tonight and as impeachment fever is sweeping these days, the President's top lawyers are taking heat themselves from the left.

Today's target Attorney General Bill Barr.

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: I do think the Attorney General has gone rogue. He has for a long time now and since he was mentioned in all of this, it's curious that he would be making decisions about how the complaint would be handled.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have to appear to be neutral when you are the Attorney General of the United States and I fear that he has crossed the political line.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the Attorney General needs to resign. He is no longer even pretending to be objective.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And today the journal, the Wall Street Journal's reporting that Barr and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani are now butting heads. They're like on opposite sides. Saying the relationship complicates Trumps impeachment defense and they're struggling to get on the same page.

So we thought to figure this all out we couldn't get Barr to come into the studio so we only found really walking on the street. No, Rudy Giuliani, the President's personal attorney. Rudy, is it true that there's trouble in paradise with you and Barr. You guys don't text anymore. You're not friends. What's going on?

RUDY GIULIANI, PERSONAL ATTORNEY TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh my God, it's really terrible. We just fight every day.

INGRAHAM: Seriously?

GIULIANI: No, I haven't had - I haven't a single dispute with him. I have great respect for him. I think he's doing a great job and I mean obviously, we have two somewhat different roles. They sort of come together in a few places but and I've - I don't think, I think I've been very careful never to even talk to him about this.

INGRAHAM: Have you never had a conversation--

GIULIANI: Not about this. I don't think so. If I did it was a social - I don't think so. I have never had a conversation--

INGRAHAM: You did or you didn't?

GIULIANI: I did not have a substantive conversations about it at all. I don't think I've had any conversation with about it.

INGRAHAM: But the President seemed to indicate that why don't you talk to Rudy and maybe Bill Barr about you know, general corruption and the--

GIULIANI: The President knows this is complete nonsense coming from a few staffers in the White House who do this all the time because they want to talk to reporters and all I say to them is will you just calm down?

Take a little Valium, calm down little babies. Calm down. They did this last time. They were complaining about me and complaining about Jay and then after the case was won, they gave us - they applauded us when we came out of the White House. So they're going to do it again.

This is all a bunch of nonsense. This is what - this is easier than Mueller because it's so absurd.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, I want to get your reaction to some late breaking news tonight. Kurt Volker, Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine, you know him, he's confirming that he will appear before three committees in the House on Thursday.

Now you've showed us a number of text messages from him. One even pushing you to meet with someone close to the Ukrainian President so are you concerned about his testimony?

GIULIANI: No, I'm not concerned about his testimony. I have all the text messages. He can push me. He asked me. I would say push goes a little too far. He asked me to do it and I said yes after a day's consideration.

INGRAHAM: Who asked him to ask you to do it.

GIULIANI: I would assume Mr. Yermak did. He said, I've taken his word, right? And I have no reason to believe that he isn't telling the truth but you know, I've been shocked before. I do know they were kind of reluctant to admit that they asked me to do it.

I was very happy, I kept like 13 texts that lay out the conversations in great detail but--

INGRAHAM: But the committee is saying they want you - they're disturbed, that they see all these text messages, you're talking about on our show and others. So they want those text messages. The House committee wants those text messages and other recordings. Are you going to turn them over.

GIULIANI: Do you know how complicated an issue that is?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: This is our own President. They're seeking my records as an attorney.

INGRAHAM: But those aren't records related to your conversation to the President?

GIULIANI: Oh yes, it is. Yes, it's all work product.

INGRAHAM: So were you representing the President personally or representing the office of the President?

GIULIANI: Absolutely representing the President personally against charges, that he colluded against charges, that he's going to be impeached. This all came to me in November of 2018 while I was still defending against Mueller. I began gathering all this to defend the President of United States, my client.

I was brought into it. I didn't go looking for it. I didn't go looking for Joe Biden.

INGRAHAM: But after Mueller was wrapped, you still wanted to get--

GIULIANI: No, no, no. Please, these are complicated facts. Let me explain.

GIULIANI: I began the investigation six months before Mueller ended. I ended the investigation two months or months before Mueller ended. In July, I was asked by - I was brought back into it by the State Department. They asked me to meet with Yermak and try to work things out which I did.

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy, hold that thought. We're going to get more of a fact patterns. It's important that people understand this. When we come back, Rudy will also tell us about new steps he may be considering against House Democrats. They want all this information. Is it Attorney Client privilege? If you just want to testify and you know, put in all the sham. We'll find out. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: Now one day after House Democrats sent him a subpoena, Rudy Giuliani is mounting his defense. Sorry. He just hired Watergate era attorney Jon Sale and now is considering future steps. Now Rudy, welcome back. Finish your thought but what are those - what are those steps?

We'll get back to that timeline.

GIULIANI: Let's talk about this because this is kind of like the future and I had a - I had a couple of talks with civil rights lawyer and a constitutional lawyer today and here's what they're recommending. That we should bring a lawsuit on behalf of the President and several of the people in the administration.

Maybe even myself as a lawyer against the members of Congress, individually for violating constitutional rights, violating civil rights. They're doing extraordinary things. For example, they're violating - they are interfering with the President exercising his rights on the Article 2.

President of United States has to conduct the foreign policy of United States. They're calling foreign leaders. They're going to foreign capitals. Senator Murphy went and threatened a President of Ukraine with no democratic support if you cooperate--

INGRAHAM: So you want to go to court against the House. They wouldn't get congressional immunity unless they set it on the House floor, right? So anything that they--

GIULIANI: Yes, I found - I found a really--

INGRAHAM: That's - that's--

GIULIANI: I found a really good case today about conspiracy - a conspiracy to violate civil rights if it isn't except for what they say on the floor, there is - they are as liable for that as anything else. How about the Congressman who threatened to arrest the Attorney General?

INGRAHAM: Let's remind everyone in light of what you just said. What Maxine Waters is saying. Can we play that? I don't know, I guess - oh, it's just a tweet sorry. She basically said that the President should be put in solitary confinement.

GIULIANI: There's a Congressman who said on May 8th 2019 that the Attorney General should be arrested. That was outside of Congress. Schiff said he--

INGRAHAM: So don't say Trump says so and so is guilty of treason. I mean, there's the tweet. It's shows Axis Gourd here. Every once in a way we do - are you worried that you shouldn't have mentioned those texts last week on the show? On our show because now they know you have him so they subpoenaed or do you think, they would have subpoenaed you anyway?

You know, what I'm saying? Like I'm glad you showed us a text--

GIULIANI: They would have subpoenaed me anyway.

INGRAHAM: You have any more texts? I'd like to see.

GIULIANI: I do. Many more.

INGRAHAM: You do? OK, there's another subpoena.

GIULIANI: I also have video recordings and I have interview notes which I made in pursuance of my role as his defense attorney so if this isn't attorney-client privilege, there's no such thing as an attorney-client privilege. We'll also sue them for trying to violate the attorney-client privilege.

We can also sue them for do doing things like obstructing of justice. I mean, going - writing letters to Italy and to other countries that have evidence of criminality concerning a set up and a frame up is obstructing a criminal investigation.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, one of things that if--

GIULIANI: It's a better theory the Mueller's.

INGRAHAM: It's novel but we've never seen Congress do anything like this. Alan Dershowitz said this is unprecedented.

GIULIANI: This will be a civil case in which we can take discovery. Also we'll sue Schiff for--

INGRAHAM: So they will have to lawyer up. You're saying - you're telling the Democrats if you're doing this to the country, our economy, our trade, our foreign policy, lawyer up.

GIULIANI: I think we have to - we have to raise their violation of constitution of civil rights. This is worse than McCarthy. How about a totally illicit impeachment proceeding.

INGRAHAM: Do you consider this tantamount what they've done to foreign interference in an election. They've accused Trump wrongly of that.

GIULIANI: Well, they actually did it.

INGRAHAM: So they did. This is what THE ANGLE was tonight. Foreign interference in the election.

GIULIANI: That's what I was investigating in Ukraine. What I was investigating in Ukraine was just plenty of evidence of this. The only interference in this election by a foreign government directly is Ukraine at the behest of Hillary Clinton.

INGRAHAM: They had foreign actors. You had a Brit, you had an Aussie, you had a Maltese, you had a Pekinese.

GIULIANI: And we have at least two named Ukrainians who have been found guilty in the Ukrainian court of interfering on behalf of Hillary.

INGRAHAM: Yet the liberal media Rudy and this is part of what the President's up against. Let's face it. He's up against the media that refuses aggressively incurious about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. What they say is, oh this is a right wing conspiracy. This is Rudy Giuliani gathering.

GIULIANI: Can we go back to my lawsuit? I want to give you another example what we can do with this lawsuit.

INGRAHAM: He's unbelievable.

GIULIANI: One other thing with the lawsuit. But suppose - just suppose that this whole thing witch hunt - I mean, what do we call witch hunter? No, no, no.

INGRAHAM: It's election interference.

GIULIANI: The guy who put the complain about.

INGRAHAM: The whistleblower.

GIULIANI: The anonymous whistleblower. I know I keep thinking witch hunter. I'm sorry. I don't mean to demean him at all. He may be telling the truth but he may be lying. OK. Suppose there was a conspiracy to develop that. With people like members of Congress. That wouldn't be immune. That'd be a conspiracy to violate civil rights.

INGRAHAM: Do we have evidence for that or we're just throwing that out there?

GIULIANI: I'm saying suppose there could be.

INGRAHAM: Suppose a lot of things.

GIULIANI: Let me give you evidence, OK? Somebody conspired to deprive him of the right of confrontation and the right to call witnesses. The whole purpose of not getting a vote, you realize that, the whole purpose of not getting a vote on impeachment is had they gotten a vote on impeachment, the Republicans would have a right to subpoena witnesses.

INGRAHAM: They want to drag this out right until the end of the year.

GIULIANI: No, no, but they are depriving him of basic rights. It's a deliberate deprivation of civil rights.

INGRAHAM: This is a legal tactic. You are discussing a legal tactic, which I find interesting. It is novel. But we're in uncharted territory right now.

GIULIANI: But have you ever seen --

INGRAHAM: I've never seen anything --

GIULIANI: -- trampling of Constitutional rights and civil rights --

INGRAHAM: Rudy, this is sui generis.

GIULIANI: Coming after their lawyer. They are trying to get rid of his government lawyer, Barr, and his private lawyer, me. And you know why they want to get rid of us? Because we are effective. How about putting out a demand to silence me? I think that happens --

INGRAHAM: That was to set you off. They just wanted to set you off into a frenzy, I think.

GIULIANI: No, it wasn't. No, it wasn't.

INGRAHAM: You don't think they were just playing around there? You think they are really threatening you?

GIULIANI: I have some evidence that a few people have agreed to do that.

INGRAHAM: Who?

GIULIANI: I can't tell you yet. I'm still doing my discovery.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, they want to say that this is a conspiracy theory about Hunter Biden. There's no evidence, or it's been largely, if not totally, debunked. That's what they say. John Solomon is reporting, they always say that has been debunked. It's been walked back.

GIULIANI: Except it's totally untrue. No one has debunked it.

INGRAHAM: Why won't the media focus on it?

GIULIANI: Because they are covering up for the Democrats, because they are more corrupt than anyone realizes. They are covering up serious crimes committed against the United States by the Biden family in taking millions and multimillions of dollars and putting the United States in a very compromised position.

Everybody in the Ukraine knew that that money was going to Joe Biden, and everybody in China knows they weren't investigating that stupid private equity fund with "Whitey" Bulger's --

INGRAHAM: That was very profitable.

GIULIANI: -- with "Whitey" Bulger's --

INGRAHAM: He loves saying "Whitey Bulger."

GIULIANI: -- with "Whitey" Bulger's nephew? They were buying -- the Chinese were buying --

INGRAHAM: I want to tell you what you are up against when you go to Capitol Hill, because I can tell you exactly what they're going to say, because -- and I want you to do a preview of what they're going to do, if you decide to testify at all. The use of Giuliani as an emissary to a foreign government is not unprecedented, but is unusual. Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt had private emissaries involved in global peace talks. I think what's worrying, though, is Giuliani wasn't tasked with carrying out secret negotiations to advance the interests of the country, but he was effectively acting as an arm of Trump's reelection campaign. That's an excerpt from --

GIULIANI: That assumes two things. First of all, I was there as a private lawyer. Secondly, it assumes that it's not in the interest of the country to dig up massive corruption in one of the highest officeholders of the United States.

INGRAHAM: But you were representing, you were helping his reelection campaign, or working for him as a private lawyer --

GIULIANI: I heard about this two years before the election, where Joe Biden wasn't even a candidate. He hadn't announced. And it was absolutely necessary, in order for me to defend him. They have decided it's not against the entrance of the United States --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go.

GIULIANI: -- to uncover Joe Biden's multi --

INGRAHAM: Rudy, we'll have you back, and I can't wait to find out what happens with that appearance before the Hill.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump is a thug. He is acting like a mob boss right now.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is delusional in that he has a very outsized sense of himself.

WARREN: Donald Trump had obstructed justice multiple times. That is an impeachable offense.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump will be impeached.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Democrats are gung-ho about impeachment, but today's news should give them pause. The Trump campaign and RNC announcing a record $125 million third quarter fundraising hall. So the GOP has raised more than $300 million this year. That's double what Obama raised in 2011 while seeking reelection.

In light of this, what are the Democrats' perils they'll face should they continue down the road of impeachment? Joining me now, great pollsters John McLaughlin, who is the 2020 campaign poster for Trump, Doug Schoen, former Clinton campaign advisor and FOX News contributor. John, let's start with you. You say the impeachment push won't hurt Trump because it elevates a 2020 Dem that you all want to face.

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN POLLSTER: It's backfiring on them, because the Republican base is red-hot right now. They're contributing. If we were worried about them not turning out, they should just keep doing this. And the person pushing it is Nancy Pelosi who our base doesn't like, and the independents don't like it, and a good number of the Democrats don't like it. So Donald Trump is in a very good position right now because all these pseudo polls that are saying of adults and registered voters that are saying -- they're under polling Republicans -- saying that people want this. What's happening is Republican numbers are opposed to it, over 90 percent. The independents oppose this impeachment inquiry. And so --

INGRAHAM: The fundraising numbers, Doug, are astronomical. It's not everything, but it means something. What does it tell us?

DOUG SCHOEN, CONTRIBUTOR: John is right. It tells you that there is real enthusiasm in the Republican base, and I think he is also right that this is going to almost certainly knock Joe Biden out sooner or later. This is almost unsustainable for him.

But I think the Democratic base led by Warren and Sanders will also get activated by this, and I don't believe money is going to be an issue in this election, Laura. Both sides will have literally $1 billion or more to spend.

INGRAHAM: Pete Buttigieg, every time I turn around, he's raised another $20 million. He has six percent polling. But he's raising a lot of money.

SCHOEN: He's running for a cabinet spot.

INGRAHAM: So, again, people are raising money.

MCLAUGHLIN: He's the mayor of South Bend.

INGRAHAM: And if South Bend's success is any indication, then it's going to be a gangbusters for him at the White House.

All right, John, according to "NewsBusters," over the last 10 days major networks spent more than seven hours covering the whistleblower's complaint, and of course the calls for Trump's impeachment. So they only spent 46 minutes covering the Ukraine-Biden scandal.

MCLAUGHLIN: And to which they said it's not true. So we have an ad up, the campaign has an ad up with video of Joe Biden saying he got the prosecutor fired. And you just had Rudy Giuliani on who has an affidavit saying that the prosecutor got fired because of this. So the facts are coming out. And as Doug said, the collateral damage in this will be their frontrunner, Joe Biden.

INGRAHAM: But Doug, I go back to this. People keep asking me this question. I don't really have a great answer. Do the Democrats really think that Warren is the strongest candidate to go up against Trump? I think the choice will be Democratic socialist -- whatever you want to call it, wealth confiscation on a massive scale. They're working in market frameworks that show the market could collapse at 25 to 30 percent seeing that, friends on Wall Street like this is going to crater, versus Trump's peace and prosperity. That's it, socialism or peace and prosperity. That's the question.

SCHOEN: And if that be the question, I can assure you, the Democrats will lose. The only way the Democrats win is as Obama won in 08, with a massive recession. That's they only argument for Warren.

INGRAHAM: They've been hoping for a recession. It's not going to happen. The market might go down because of impeachment, but it's not probably going to go into recession.

MCLAUGHLIN: And this president is not going to get impeached. He may get impeached, but he won't --

SCHOEN: John, I think he will be impeached.

MCLAUGHLIN: No, no, what I'm talking about --

SCHOEN: I think the Democrats in the House will.

MCLAUGHLIN: But they can't prove their case. So if anything --

SCHOEN: That is less important than getting him impeached, using it as an election issue.

INGRAHAM: Hold on, I've got a question.

MCLAUGHLIN: I can hardly wait until they call --

INGRAHAM: I have a question on this. I threw out this theory last night. Isn't it in part kind of an insurance policy for some of those Democrats in kind of the middle who don't want to be primaried by AOC plus three type candidates. They have to prove they are leftwing bona fides to this activist base. Stay away from me, AOC plus three.

SCHOEN: That's what is going on now, Laura. The problem they face is, as John was suggesting, impeachment is unpopular with the moderate Republicans and independents who they counted on in 2018 to get them elected. So red state Democrats are facing the impeachment prospect at their peril.

MCLAUGHLIN: And you've got 31 Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won that if they vote for this, they will be gone next time around.

INGRAHAM: Their campaign is working to flip those districts back anyway, right?

MCLAUGHLIN: Right.

INGRAHAM: They said they were going to be bipartisan and work with Trump. They haven't worked with Trump.

MCLAUGHLIN: No, no.

INGRAHAM: Guys, thank you so much. Great to see you both.

SCHOEN: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And here is something no one in the media is covering, Adam Schiff's ties to Ukraine. How deep do they go? And what does a Soviet- born arms dealer has to do with it? “Ingraham Angle's” investigation, next.

INGRAHAM: Here's a question the media is ignoring -- how do Congressman Adam Schiff's Ukraine connections, how deep do they go? First, I want you all to meet Soviet-born arms dealer Igor Pasternak, he's the founder and CEO of Worldwide Aeros Corp. Pasternak grew up in the Ukraine, but some 25 years ago his company moved to a location near Schiff's district in southern California. Since that time, Pasternak continued to receive lucrative surveillance and weapons deals from Ukraine's government.

Here is where Schiff enters the picture. In 2013, Pasternak hosted a fundraiser for Schiff. No big deal, right? That's until you realize how Adam Schiff's priorities completely shifted. Before this time, Schiff rarely, if ever, mentioned Ukraine. But after the fundraiser, he used multiple television appearances to basically demand that we send money and arms to them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF., CHAIRMAN, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: I think that the United States should be very forward-leaning on Ukraine.

I do think that we ought to provide stronger cooperation to Ukraine.

Our military support of Ukraine is an important message to our allies in the region that we will back them up.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: You want the United States right now to not only provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but also start providing serious weapons, right?

SCHIFF: I do. And I think it's overdue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So why isn't anyone asking more questions about Schiff's place at the center of the left's new Ukraine hysteria? To help us sort through all of this, I'm joined now by investigative journalist Lee Smith. He's also the author of the upcoming book "The Plot Against the President." You believe the Schiff involvement with Ukraine makes a lot of sense. How so?

LEE SMITH, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: I think it's part of a larger pattern we've seen over the last three years regarding the entire Russia-gate hoax operation. First of all, and first of all, we have Christopher Steele, who we know is working for a Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. We had the producers of the Steele dossier from Fusion GPS, and they were also working for Russian oligarchs. And of course, the press has picked up on none of these things. These are the different things they turned a blind eye to come, and instead they fabricate relations and alliances between the Trump team and all sorts of figures in Russia and Ukraineout.

INGRAHAM: I went back and looked at some of the liberals who were writing about Schiff and this guy, Pasternak, who did a couple fundraisers for him. Nothing illegal about doing fundraisers for him, but liberals were kind of concerned that someone like Schiff would be going after -- would be the one they choose to go after Trump, because Schiff was, at that time, kind of a middle-of-the-road, even trending toward more of a war hawk. I think Raytheon PAC might have given him some money at some point.

So the liberals weren't all that wild about the idea of this Schiff character pushing the Trump narrative, because they thought he's kind of a promilitary expenditure, ra-ra, get more money over to these other governments. They weren't thrilled about that. What else have you found?

SMITH: He was running against Obama administration policy there. So insofar now that we see the Democratic Party is all in lockstep on Trump- Russia, now Trump-Ukraine, he was going against Obama administration policy regarding Ukraine and Russia at the time.

There is another issue, as well, with Mr. Pasternak, and I want to be very clear about this. I think it's something that we should start looking into and we should know about. As you said, Mr. Pasternak started getting involved in and started doing deals with the Ukrainian defense industry, starting at the time the conflict began in 2014. And now one of his projects for the Ukrainian defense industry is under investigation. It's not him, and it's not his company itself, but it's the deal that is under an investigation in the Ukraine, and that investigation started July 22nd.

So I just think that there are different threads that we need to pull out here and find out exactly what's going on, especially since Representative Schiff is throwing out a lot of baseless charges. But again, it would be interesting to know, since people are making so many charges about Ukraine and Russia, let's get to the bottom of it all.

INGRAHAM: Yes, let's just throw all the facts out there. And it did seem his focus became more Ukraine-centered after his Pasternak help.

SMITH: This is another thing that I think, that I believe that probably Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, I believe that they must be looking into this. They must be looking into -- we know they are looking into foreign influence and they're looking at certain countries. One of the other things that I suspect they are looking at is the different relationships that people who were involved in the dossier and Russia-gate operation, what are the relations that they have with Ukraine, what are the relationships that they have with Russia, as well. These are important questions, and, again, I hope that they are getting to the bottom of it.

INGRAHAM: Again, Ukraine probably thought better for us to have Hillary win than Trump, because Trump was supposedly not going to spend as much money on the military, perhaps be not so much of a war hawk. Hillary would be more of a war hawk, spending more money. That part of it makes a lot sense. Lee, we have to ask more questions, and we hope we get more answers. But Igor Pasternak, I expect we'll see his name come up again.

Coming up, as impeachment mania continues to sweep the nation's capital, there are alarming developments across the world. China unveiling a new supersonic weapon that our next guest says is a direct threat to our country. Meanwhile, Congress involved in an idiotic impeachment effort. Pillsbury explains in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The police are firing in all directions, not just at protesters, but at media. They see us, too, as the target. The main crowds are down there. They're holding place, but in fact, right here, the police with water cannons and tear gas and rubber bullets trying to get the crowd out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was a FOX's Greg Palkot reporting as communist China celebrates its 70th anniversary by brutally repressing protesters in Hong Kong. The footage you're seeing now happened today, a police officer shooting a teenager protestor in the chest at close range. That 18-year- old was one of dozens reportedly injured as tens of thousands took to streets in defiance of Beijing.

Here now with me is Mike Pillsbury, China expert, author of the book "The Hundred-Year Marathon." Michael, this is called an anniversary by a lot of people, I think the president congratulated President Xi, but to me, this is nothing to celebrate. This is an anniversary of 70 years of oppression, suppression, and brutal crackdown on human rights at all levels.

MICHAEL PILLSBURY, AUTHOR, "THE HUNDRED-YEAR MARATHON": It's the 70th anniversary of the phrase that Chairman Mao used, that China should stand up. I think what we saw in that parade, what we see in the use of deadly force against the young demonstrator, is a country that's now almost surpassing our own. It's quite amazing to me. You and I have been among the few who were concerned up to 20 years ago, Laura. Most people really played down -- China would never develop this kind of weapon system. China would be very nice and take advantage of the economics of Hong Kong. This just isn't happening.

And thank God President Trump has been so heroic in his efforts. But the problem is the Democrats are undercutting him. And whether he can be credible with the Chinese when they get here next week, I'm very worried about. He's just getting too much attack from the Democrats.

INGRAHAM: Michael, nobody is talking about this, really. They are showing clips and so forth. This is potentially a cataclysmic sea change of world powers, the balance of power on the globe. They're our biggest adversary, and we're obsessing on Ukraine. They're our biggest adversary and they think Russia is a problem? Russia is a teeny little pea compared to China. Their economy is tiny, they've depleted their own military. They've still an adversary, but they're nothing like China.

Tell us about this missile, why it's such a national security nightmare for our country.

PILLSBURY: It's the idea that they had 20 of these missiles, very old- fashioned, obsolete kind, for most of the last few decades. Now suddenly they've got 90. They are able to reach any target in America in 30 minutes or less. Each one can carry 10 H-bombs. That big round nosecone you saw, the shape of that nosecone is that 10 H-bombs that can fit inside, and each one be separately targeted against an American city, or a small town, or an Air Force base. So that is one huge surprise, but there were several others in the parade. This just wasn't supposed to happen in China.

INGRAHAM: Who is paying for those missiles? Who gave them the money to pay for the military weaponry, the advanced technology? They stole a lot of it, but who paid for it?

PILLSBURY: We did. Wall Street, basically, through investments. That's one thing they're very upset about, I don't know if you saw the day before the parade, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman was almost in a panic, the idea that President Trump might restrict the use of Chinese stock companies for investigation and private equity. We provide a large amount of capital that China uses for its growth. That could be cut back. No one has cut it back before.

INGRAHAM: We are giving them the rope to hang us with. Michael, we could do an hour on China, and not impeachment. Thank you very much for your continued working on this.

PILLSBURY: Let's see --

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Stay tuned. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We have some good news. This is judicial news out of California. A rare win for Donald Trump in California. Federal district court judge eastern district of California gives a win to Trump's attorneys arguing against that state provision that would have kept him off the ballot if he didn't turn over his tax returns.

Harmeet Dhillon helped to argue that case, Judicial Watch. Congratulations to Harmeet and the team. Great work.

Shannon bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Shannon?

