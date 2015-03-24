Giuliani: Clinton was 'asleep at the switch' on Benghazi

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 20, 2014. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Here with reaction to this madness and much more, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mr. Mayor, the Senate report actually said had, in fact, they listened to the request for security by Ambassador Stevens, they could have prevented this. I'm not sure what their interpretation is, but...

RUDY GIULIANI, R-FMR. NYC MAYOR, FMR. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, I don't -- I don't -- I don't understand this trying to rewrite history. It flies in the face of all the facts. Not only Ambassador Stevens' requests for more security but numerous other requests over a six, seven- month period from other personnel connected to that mission and that embassy. There were numerous requests for additional security. There also were specific acts of terrorism, including one, I believe it was in June of that year, in which they blew a hole in the wall of the -- of the mission.

HANNITY: Yes.

GIULIANI: So I don't know -- I don't know...

HANNITY: Numerous requests...

GIULIANI: ... what you need...

HANNITY: ... by many people.

GIULIANI: I don't even -- yes. I don't know what you need to wake you up than having a hole blown in the wall. Obviously, the secretary of state was asleep at the switch. She wasn't paying attention. She was trying to create a narrative of everything's working there, everything's fine, Al Qaeda is no real problem. She wants Libya to be a success. After all, she had no successes...

HANNITY: Yes.

GIULIANI: ... as secretary of state.

HANNITY: Well, we also...

GIULIANI: And...

HANNITY: We also learned last week, Mr. Mayor, we learned that the day -- while the attack was going on, we learned that the military people that were meeting with the president knew it was a terrorist attack while it was happening. So you know, that whole narrative was one big lie that it was YouTube-related, right?

GIULIANI: Absolutely. I mean, the questions here have never been answered, and they're dramatic questions, the questions about six months of requests for security, nothing done by the secretary of state, specific acts of terrorism against the mission, nothing done by the secretary of state.

The British move out. Nothing done by the secretary of state. A terrorist act clearly starts that day, and no reaction on the part of either the secretary or the president the way you would react if you were really acknowledging that a terrorist attack was going on.

And totally inexplicable to me, we don't try to end our forces there, and the explanation that we get is there wasn't enough time. But of course, how would you know there wasn't enough time when the incident is going on? You don't know that an incident's going to be four hours...

HANNITY: Yes.

GIULIANI: ... or 24 or 24 hours or 50 hours. So there are so many unanswered questions. And unlike Chris Christie, who held a press conference, answered all the questions, held people accountable and fired them, no press conference, no answering questions, complete cover-up...

HANNITY: Yes.

GIULIANI: ... and nobody's been held accountable for the deaths of four brave Americans, and now they want to blame one of those Americans. They want to blame the victim!

HANNITY: Governor -- Mr. Mayor, we're going to get into the issue -- we're going to get into the issue of Governor Cuomo's comments. But I want to get your quick reaction in the short time we have left, when he said this about conservatives.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP, "THE CAPITOL PRESSROOM"/WNYC, JAN. 17)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives who are right to life, pro-assault weapon, anti-gay? Is that who they are? Because if that's who they are, and they are the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York because that's not who New Yorkers are.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: I guess Cardinal Dolan is -- has -- has to get out of here, along with me!

(LAUGHTER)

GIULIANI: I think the governor's going to regret those remarks. I'm surprised, actually, because he hasn't really acted that way. He's been pretty much a moderate in the way in which he's governed, unlike, you know, the new mayor. I think he -- maybe he's trying to define himself as left- wing.

But of course, you know, people who are -- people who are pro-life are not extremists. That's a perfectly legitimate point of view to hold. People who are pro-2nd Amendment are certainly not extremists. They just believe in the Constitution of the United States. And you don't have to agree with them, but they have every right to be in the state.

HANNITY: All right...

GIULIANI: We're now going to throw people out of the state because they're conservatives?

HANNITY: I'm pro-2nd Amendment, I'm pro-life, and I believe in traditional marriage. I have to go. I'll -- you'll have to move with me to Florida. But I got to run, Mr. Mayor, so...

GIULIANI: Talk to you soon, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you very much.

