Congressman calls for Big Tech's 'bad actors' to face reckoning

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Senate confirmation hearings at 8:00 p.m. Eastern are still going on tonight for Amy Coney Barrett. It's been a very big day.

We got the takeaways from what has already happened, if anything else of note occurs, of course, we will turn around for you immediately during this hour.

And the President kicking off another rally, it started a short time ago in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a state the Trump campaign believes is still in play. Of course, our producers are monitoring that as well. We'll take you there live for any key moments that emerge.

But first, good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. If someone had asked you a year ago what you thought of people who wear masks after Halloween, the chances are your reaction would have been negative. Masks?

What kind of person covers his face in public?

Let's see. Armed robbers do that. So do Klansmen and radical wahhabists.

The rest of us don't do that. In fact, until recently, wearing a mask in public was illegal in many places. The assumption was if you're hiding who you are, you're up to something bad. It made people nervous.

By our nature, we want to see each other. We need to see each other.

Looking at another person's face is the beginning of connection.

Eliminating that connection dehumanizes us. That used to be obvious.

A century ago, during the Spanish flu pandemic, authorities in many cities in this country passed mandatory mask ordinances just like the ones we have now. Many Americans accepted them, but many others did not accept them.

In California, citizens rebelled. In January of 1919, five thousand members of the newly formed Anti-Mask League of San Francisco gathered to call for the mayor's resignation if he didn't repeal his mask order. Five days later, the mayor complied. Science vindicated that decision in the end.

A year later, a study found that compulsory mask use likely had no effect on curbing the Spanish flu.

We live in a very different time. American society, of course, is far less cohesive than it was a hundred years ago and Americans seemed far more passive than they did. Those who disagree with the prevailing orthodoxy have less power than they've ever had.

Mass communications are now controlled by a tiny number of people, all of whom have identical agendas. There is no modern Anti-Mask League, there couldn't be a modern Anti-Mask League. Facebook and Google would shut it down the first day. The governors of Michigan and New Jersey would indict its leaders.

Dissent used to be a defining feature of American life, but no more. Now, we have mandatory consensus. Masks are good. Anyone who questions the utter goodness of masks is bad.

What they're really telling you is that masks are magic. What appears to be a flimsy cut face covering is in fact a holy amulet that protects us from disease more reliably than any modern medicine.

Listen to the Director of the C.D.C., Robert Redfield explain that actually, masks are better than vaccines.

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION:

I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.

CARLSON: This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me than a vaccine.

Following? More guaranteed. There are now degrees of guarantee apparently.

That's quite an endorsement from a leading man of science.

So go long on masks. There's nothing more important, the C.D.C. said so.

But of course our politicians didn't need to hear that, they already believed it. Earlier this month, California's Governor Gavin Newsom sent out a tweet from his office with this command, quote, "Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy."

Understand.

You are eating with people you live with every day, but be certain to shield your faces as you eat for safety. That tweet is still up by the way.

They weren't kidding.

Watch Newsom's fellow governor, Andrew Cuomo, the man who probably killed more Americans from coronavirus than anyone apart from the Chinese government explain that if you don't wear a mask, you're a murderer.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I think it's disrespectful of people not to wear masks. I mean, think about it.

Do I think local government should be enforcing it and should there be sanctions? Yes. Yes.

Because it is a public health emergency and I think there should be a penalty because you can literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone because you didn't want to wear a mask.

CARLSON: You could literally kill someone. Literally, he said it twice.

You selfishly wanted to breathe fresh air and conduct a human conversation.

You are John Wayne Gacy.

In Nashville, one city councilwoman suggested that citizens who don't wear masks could be charged with attempted murder.

SUSAN HURT, NASHVILLE COUNCILWOMAN: You know, I work for an organization that if they pass a virus, then they are tried for murder or attempted murder if they are not told.

Maybe there needs to be stronger legislation to say that if you do not wear a mask and you subject exposure of this virus to someone else, then there will be some stronger penalty, as it is in other viruses that are exposed.

CARLSON: So you thought you were smiling at someone you love. In fact, you are pulling the trigger. See you at jail, miscreant.

Harsh words, but then science itself is harsh. Science has no regard for sentiment or public opinion. Science doesn't care about your feelings.

Science is about facts, data, truth, measurable outcomes.

So what is the science on masks? Well, as it happened, we have the latest for you tonight. And the science comes interestingly from the C.D.C. whose Director has told you that masks were magic, more effective than vaccines.

But the numbers from the C.D.C. suggests otherwise. A new study conducted by 11 medical institutions analyzed a group of people who tested positive for COVID during the month of July. Here's the interesting part.

Among those who were infected, more than 70 percent reported they had quote, "always worn a mask" for the preceding 14 days. Another 14.4 percent said they had quote, "often worn a mask." In other words, almost everyone,

85 percent who got the coronavirus in July was wearing a mask and they were infected anyway.

So clearly this doesn't work the way they tell us it works. Clearly, someone has been lying to us, many people actually. How did this happen?

Well, the short answer is we're not sure how so many people got the coronavirus were wearing masks, but there are clues, clues that our leaders appear to be ignoring.

Here's one. According to a study published in April by researchers at several medical institutions including Cleveland Clinic, surgical masks are actually ineffective at stopping the inhalation of small airborne particles. Instead, the researchers found that surgical masks which almost everyone is using to protect themselves from the coronavirus and not murder other people are actually only useful from protecting users from quote "large droplets and sprays." That's not how the coronavirus spreads.

According to a letter signed by several researchers earlier this month in "Science" Magazine, the biggest threat from the coronavirus, quote "by far"

is when it's contained in small particles that can easily bypass facemask in aerosol form. Droplets quickly fall to the ground, but aerosol lingers.

The researchers wrote that the tiny particles can remain in the air quote, "for many seconds to hours like smoke and be inhaled." The particles are, quote, "highly concentrated near an infected person, but aerosols containing infectious viruses can also travel more than six feet and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air leading to super spreading events."

So if you've been wearing a mask at the table in between bites, this might come as a surprise to you. It's not what they told you. You should also know the consensus changes. They never admit it, but it does. Science changes as we learn more.

It was only a few weeks ago that the same people yelling at you now for not wearing a mask were scolding you for considering buying a mask.

On February 29th, Jerome Adams, he is the U.S. Surgeon General tweeted this quote, "Seriously, people, stop buying masks. They are not effective in preventing the general public from catching the coronavirus."

Now at one point, we mocked him for saying that because that seemed absurd to us. If masks aren't effective, then why do surgeons wear them? But it turns out maybe he was onto something.

On March 8th, Anthony Fauci told us, once again, masks are pointless.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.

QUESTION: You're sure of it? Because people are listening really closely to this.

FAUCI: Now, right now, people should not be worried. There's no reason to be walking around with a mask.

When you're in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it's not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: These people are so awful. All of us are learning about this on the fly. It was a new disease. There are a lot of things we didn't know.

But to pretend that you are speaking God's word and rearrange our society on the basis of that and never acknowledge that you were completely wrong, that your assumptions were false, that's the definition of dishonesty. And it's also the hallmark of the people who lead us. They know nothing.

Alex Berenson, by contrast knows quite a lot about this subject. He is the author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns Part 2: Updated Examinations of Lockdowns as a Strategy." Worth reading. He joins us tonight.

Alex, thanks so much for coming on. So this study from the C.D.C. does seem like big news to me. At the very least, my quick and dirty read is what we're doing isn't working. Why has this not received any coverage?

ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: Well, it hasn't received coverage because the media doesn't want to cover anything, you know, aside from you and a few other people don't want to cover anything that says that masks might not be, you know, God's gift to all of us.

But I will say this, it is one study. It's what's called a case controlled study. So what happened is, they looked at 160 people who had gotten the virus and they compared the two, essentially a control group of 160 people who hadn't gotten the virus.

CARLSON: Yes.

BERENSON: And essentially, the mask wearing was exactly the same in both arms. So that suggests that masks provided no benefit, at least in a study.

CARLSON: Right.

BERENSON: And, for example, you look at the people who were close to people with a known case of the coronavirus, many more of those people in the arm of people who got the virus were close to somebody who had the virus. It was like 42 percent versus 14 percent. So that's what you would expect, right?

You're close to somebody who has the virus, you're more likely to get the virus. In this case, masks seemed to provide no different -- no benefit, no difference between the two arms. That's just one study. But it is telling.

Here is what I'll say. There's a very big study, a randomized controlled trial out of Denmark that was finished in June that was supposed to demonstrate whether or not masks worked for protecting the wearer from infection.

So several thousand people were going to wear masks, several thousand people not wear masks. You compare at the end who was infected and who wasn't. That study was finished in June, it was supposed to be published in August; it has disappeared. There has been no publication of the results.

I don't know what the study says, but I think it's reasonable to speculate that if the study showed that masks worked, every scientific journal in the world would want to print it, and there's -- and this is part of a much bigger problem, Tucker.

The problem is that science and scientists who are outside what the public health authorities and the media want are being almost systematically shut down. And this came up in the discussion about herd immunity, where a very good scientist in the U.K. couldn't get a paper published suggesting that herd immunity -- she couldn't get it published in a journal suggesting that, you know, we might reach herd immunity at much lower rates of infection than the 50 to 70 percent that people have speculated.

And you're seeing this with a Great Barrington Declaration, too which you know, I know, you've talked about and we know about that these scientists who published that who are very, very well-known, who are at Stanford and Oxford and Harvard, who have sterling credentials are being -- they are being tarred and feathered by other scientists.

I don't understand what has happened to scientific debate, not just in this country, but around the world, where if you have an opinion, a well-backed, a well-researched opinion that's outside the consensus, you can't get published in a major journal.

CARLSON: Well, that's just witchcraft, isn't it? I mean, at that point, that's not science, right?

BERENSON: I mean, science should be a discussion, and it should be.

CARLSON: Yes.

BERENSON: You see this in yet another way, Tucker, which is that people who have published studies, who actually are the authors of studies showing that masks are ineffective or who have written articles, saying, you know, there was an article in "The New England Journal of Medicine" at the beginning of April, and it essentially said universal masking is ineffective. Probably, it is essentially a soft to the public's fears, though, the people who wrote that article walked back that conclusion, which was extremely clear two months later.

So what kind of pressure was put on them? Or what kind of pressure are they putting on themselves?

Science is not going to work if scientists are censoring themselves or censoring other scientists, and that seems to be where we're going right now.

CARLSON: It's frightening. You're one of the very few standing in the face of that. Good luck.

Alex Berenson, good to see you tonight.

BERENSON: Tucker, thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Well, if you were around 30 years ago, you'll remember that the internet was supposed to have the opposite effect of the one it has had. It was supposed to make our society more rational and more open. Of course, it hasn't done that.

But there are geniuses on the internet, and occasionally you run across them, and it makes your day.

We want to bring you the following exchange that we found without comment.

The other day, a lawyer in San Francisco wrote this on Twitter, quote, "Playgrounds, public schools and libraries remain closed indefinitely in San Francisco, as they have been for seven months. Those in charge here appear to give no consideration to the interior lives of young people. They act as if children's experience of the world does not matter," end quote.

So in response to that, which is true, an anonymous Twitter user made this observation, "Maybe a quote, 'meritocracy' in which all power accrues to whatever frigid childless careerist, computer-brained sociopath wants it most was a bad idea." End quote.

Yes, maybe it was a bad idea. Too late now.

Well, the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing is ongoing. We're monitoring it still. Some Democrats have already use today's hearing to offer their own personal theory of everything. It's been quite a TV show and we have the highlights for you after the break.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: So, I imagine you were surrounded by a team of folks that helped prepare you for this nomination hearing.

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: I have had.

HARRIS: Did they --

BARRETT: Yes.

HARRIS: Let me finish if you don't mind.

BARRETT: I'm so sorry.

CARLSON: Senator Kamala Harris of California now running for Vice President with her signature style. Every bit as unappealing as she was at last week's vice presidential debate.

In the last commercial break, Day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings officially wrapped up. So what happened today?

Well, today was the Democrats first opportunity to question the nominee, Amy Coney Barrett appears virtually certain to get the job and replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court, and we could go into detail about what happened today -- excruciating detail, you've probably seen a lot of the coverage already.

But if you really want an overview, and we don't want to understate the essence of what happened, we found a single clip that sums it up.

As you'd expect, it comes from Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Not once, but twice, you used the term "sexual preference" to describe those in the LGBTQ community, and let me make clear, sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term.

It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person's identity.

CARLSON: So follow that reasoning if you will, according to Mazie Hirono, you can choose your gender at will because there's an infinite number of genders to choose from. But you have absolutely no say in who you find attractive and suggesting otherwise is just offensive.

Sexual preferences are fixed in stone, bigot, and by the way, put on your mask. This message has been brought to you by the party of science.

By the way, why does Mazie Hirono represent Hawaii? In a fair world, why wouldn't Tulsi Gabbard just be the monarch of that state? Mull that.

Of course, Mazie Hirono didn't stop there. Mazie Hirono is something of a detective it turns out. To you, Amy Coney Barrett might seem like a normal, happy, successful woman but to Mazie Hirono, few words are as foreign as normal, happy, successful and woman.

So Mazie Hirono did what every great detective would do. She asked with no evidence whatsoever if Amy Coney Barrett was actually secretly and you would never have guessed this, a sexual predator.

HIRONO: Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?

BARRETT: No, Senator Hirono.

HIRONO: Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?

BARRETT: No, Senator.

CARLSON: So we now know on the record that Amy Coney Barrett is not a rapist, but she came close to getting her. All this is to say that Mazie Hirono was really the star of the show, but of course she always is.

She wasn't the only one though, who made everyone else in the room seem a little smarter. At one point, Dick Durbin of Illinois lectured Amy Coney Barrett at length on the differences between a musket and a modern assault rifle.

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): When that Second Amendment was written, and you did the analysis of it, we were talking about the likelihood that a person could purchase a muzzle loading musket. We are now talking about virtual military weapons that can kill hundreds of innocent people. It is a much different circumstance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What are the chances that Dick Durbin knows what end of the rifle the bullet comes out of? Right around zero. Probably.

And by the way, wasn't it just last week that the media reminded us that Mike Pence was mansplaining to Kamala Harris, and yet here's a politician who has been in office since the 1970s, very few accomplishments, acting like Amy Coney Barrett, who is a gun owner, by the way, doesn't know anything about firearms. Was that mansplaining? Why don't we just retire that phrase forever? Let's call a truce.

But I'm not going to hear anything about that or anything, by the way about Sheldon Whitehouse and his behavior today. He made the case that Amy Coney Barrett is the product of a shadowy right-wing conspiracy. Whitehouse came prepared with graphs and charts to prove his point, although the exhibits at times proved too unwieldy to manage. Watch.

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): We have some very awkward 180s from colleagues. And I'll tell you three of them right here. It's not just the platform over and over again. Let's start by talking about the Affordable Care Act.

So let's go on to Roe v. Wade. Same thing.

CARLSON: Now, it might not be clear to civilians what exactly Sheldon Whitehouse's point was supposed to be. So we'll tell you. We've decoded the riddle.

Sheldon Whitehouse is on a crusade to end untraceable campaign contributions. These are known as dark money. He didn't ask Amy Coney Barrett a single question in 30 minutes of speaking today, but he did make it very clear he is against dark money.

WHITEHOUSE: And who wins when you allow unlimited dark money in politics?

A very small group, the ones who have unlimited money to spend and a motive to spend it in politics. They win, everybody else loses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Hilarious. Where's all the money this campaign cycle? Where is the finance community and Big Tech putting all their money? On the right?

Into Donald Trump's effort? No. All of its going to the left.

So Sheldon Whitehouse clearly does hate dark money so much that this summer, he was a featured speaker at an event hosted by the American Constitution Society, that's a dark money group. And since 2015, Sheldon Whitehouse's largest donor has been another dark money group, the League of Conservation Voters.

Not surprisingly, Sheldon Whitehouse admits all of this, it's not a secret.

What's less clear is what Democrats hope to gain from doing all of this.

They looked ridiculous. Amy Coney Barrett still going to make it to the court.

Senator Josh Hawley is on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He was there, and he participated in the hearings, and he joins us with his best guess as to what this was all about.

Senator, thanks so much for coming on. So what was the point do you think?

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): The point is to try and discredit Amy Barrett by any means possible. But it's just it's so outrageous, Tucker. The Democrats are so condescending, just to have to see them sit there and lecture her.

At one point, one Democrat said, I don't think you've ever tried a case, so you ought to talk to Dick Durbin. Now, he was a good prosecutor. If the Democrats had their way, you wouldn't be able to go to a church in this country. You wouldn't be able to go speak to a Christian organization in this country without being disqualified.

You know, they said that they wouldn't attack her faith. That lasted for not even 24 hours. Today, they are right there attacking her religious beliefs, attacking her Catholic conviction, saying that she spoke to a Christian group, that's disqualifying. She signed a pro-life statement at church. That's disqualifying.

It's unbelievable, Tucker, and it's not going to work.

CARLSON: So the idea is that anybody with sincere Christian beliefs can't serve in high office. Is that standard operable for any other of the great faiths, I'm wondering?

HAWLEY: Not that I've heard. I think what the real standard is, is that religious beliefs -- all religious beliefs must be cleared with the Senate Democrats. So you're welcome to come and submit your beliefs for scrutiny, and if they sign off on it, and then they give you the blue slips, so to speak, then you're fine.

But if they don't sign off on it, then you're a bigot, then you're not qualified, then you can't hold office. This by the way, Tucker is exactly what the Constitution prohibits. Article 6 of the Constitution says, no religious test for office.

Here are all of these Democrats trying to impose a religious test on Amy Barrett and they say, oh, we're not doing it. We're not doing it. Guess what? When you say to somebody, you can't go speak to a Christian group, that's disqualifying. When you say to them that you can't be pro-life in accordance with your church's teachings, that's disqualifying. That's a religious test.

CARLSON: I think by definition, and I appreciate you pointing that out.

Senator Hawley, great to see tonight. Thank you.

HAWLEY: Thank you.

CARLSON: A lot of things have changed in the past six months. As you know, one of the biggest changes has come for the National Basketball Association. Ratings for the NBA are tanking to historic lows.

Meanwhile, the league continues to sell out to China. Could there be a connection between the league's groveling before the Chinese government and the new lack of interest Americans have in watching basketball? We'll tell you.

Plus, we're continuing to monitor the Trump rally that is underway in Johnstown, Pennsylvania at this hour, we'll tell you if news emerges.

CARLSON: So the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA title on Sunday night. Very few people saw this, only about 5.5 million. Those are the lowest ratings in the history of the NBA.

By comparison, 18.34 million people watched game six of last year's NBA Finals and 11.4 million people watch the regular season NFL game on Sunday night. So why is this happening? It is a collapse. It's a disaster.

Why? Well the NBA more than any other sports league has completely embraced politics, people who dislike this country and the Chinese Communist Party.

The league even printed the word Black Lives Matter on all of their courts.

Like all corporate activism, it is fraudulent. People know that.

NBA owners will complain about police brutality, but they cannot bring themselves to condemn say the slavery underway right now in China. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK CUBAN, OWNER, NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION'S DALLAS MAVERICKS:

When it comes to Human Rights, I'm against all human rights violations around the world. China is --

MEGYN KELLY, TALK SHOW HOST: Including the ones in China?

CUBAN: China is not the only country with human rights violence.

KELLY: Right, but do you condemn the genocide that's going on right now.

CUBAN: I condemn all human rights violations, yes.

KELLY: Why don't you be specific?

CUBAN: Yes, because the way proclamations work in this country, the minute you say them anywhere, you're going to use this as a headline. Cuban says this, this and this.

KELLY: What's wrong with that headline? Cuban condemns ethnic cleansing in China.

CUBAN: Because I've got to deal with the troll bots then.

KELLY: Why would the NBA take $500 million plus from a country that is engaging in ethnic cleansing?

CUBAN: Why would -- so basically you're saying that nobody should do business with China ever. They are a customer. They are a customer of ours, and guess what, Megyn? I'm okay with doing business with China.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, Mark Cuban condemns ethnic cleansing. Who would want that headline? The PR people would go crazy.

That was Mark Cuban, of course, who owns the Dallas Mavericks. He was also a moral coward. I guess, we didn't know that.

In that clip, he sounded a little bit like Joe Biden. Can't say anything, it could be the headline. Are viewers ever going to go back to the NBA?

Jason Whitlock has thought a lot about this. He writes for and helps run Outkick, and we're happy to have him on tonight.

Jason, thanks for coming out. So first, just -- since you've covered this for decades, perspective on the numbers on the viewership. Are these numbers as bad as they seem?

JASON WHITLOCK, OUTKICK: Yes, they're really bad, Tucker, and there's no way to clean them up because -- and I know they are competing against the NFL. They're not playing during their normal time slot.

But they have LeBron James, who is allegedly the biggest star in all of sports. He is playing for the Lakers, the biggest star in the NBA, and they couldn't draw flies. This is a problem.

CARLSON: So what's the cause of it? I mean it seems to me like there's a connection between the aggressive politics in the league and declining viewership, but I want to be fair, and ask someone who follows it for a living.

WHITLOCK: It's multifaceted. Obviously, COVID had an issue, but there's no denying that this hard lean into an anti-American sentiment has turned off traditional sports fans. Just think about the way sports have sold themselves for more than a hundred years or close.

Ever since Jesse Owens, 1936 Olympic, American sports have been the Ambassador for Americana. We play the National Anthem, it's a patriotic event.

This is a total 180 in terms of branding in the way the NBA has presented itself, and a lot of people are just disconcerted by it. We used an analogy today on Outkick in a very outstanding piece about what's going on with the NBA.

Just think of Disney World where they play these games. Instead of Mickey Mouse as their brand ambassador, Cardi B was their brand ambassador.

Suppose women dressed in Hooters outfits were strapping mom and dad and their teenage kids into Space Mountain. That would be quite a brand change.

It would be off putting to the traditional Disney World customer base.

That's what's going on here in the NBA.

CARLSON: That wouldn't shock me if Disney went there. So you must know Mark Cuban. Everybody knows Mark Cuban. I know Mark Cuban. He is not stupid. I didn't think he was stupid until that Megyn Kelly interview.

Why wouldn't he just say, yes, of course, I'm against ethnic cleansing in China -- why is that so hard?

WHITLOCK: Because China is their number one market that the NBA is interested in. America is not the NBA's priority, China is. And that's why it's -- Tucker, I'm not very political at all. I'm just not.

President Trump's America first agenda, this is what he is talking about.

American companies, the NBA being hijacked by foreign influence. This is what's happening to our country. I'm so glad it's being exposed in the NBA, because it's an opportunity to educate the average American sports fan or whatever. So you can finally understand what this foreign influence is doing to our country.

They've turned a patriotic cultural event into an anti-American protest in the NBA, and to some degree, the NFL, we've got to put a stop to this.

CARLSON: Well, especially since as you're describing it, they're doing it for the benefit of China, our chief rival on the world stage. I mean, that seems really sinister to me.

WHITLOCK: Look there -- China has 1.4 billion citizens. China is spending a lot of money trying to undermine America and American culture. This is what communist countries do. They smear the West and America as racist.

Meanwhile, they are 1,000 times more racist than American, 1,000 times.

CARLSON: Exactly.

WHITLOCK: This is a pet issue for me, a major issue for me because there was -- I played football at Ball State. I'm a supporter of the school. We had a young man arrested, a black young man, former football player arrested in China on some bogus charges. He spent three years inside a Chinese prison. It cost me and others money to get him home.

This whole thing of like, hey, we can't say anything about China, but we're going to blast America. It's hypocritical. It is dangerous. It's treasonous and it needs to stop.

CARLSON: I'm going to look up that Ball State story. I had never heard that.

WHITLOCK: Wendell Brown.

CARLSON: I'll look it up. Jason Whitlock, thanks so much for that. Great to see you.

WHITLOCK: Thank you.

CARLSON: We often hear Republicans complain about Silicon Valley and Big Tech's antitrust violations. What have they done about it? Well, not much.

Tonight, one Republican leader has an actual plan to fix the problem that's distorting our country in dangerous ways and we'll hear it straight ahead.

The President by the way, is wrapping up his rally tonight in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

CARLSON: Well, a lot of Republicans in Congress talk a big game on Big Tech. They are mad about the censorship, of the antitrust abuses at companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon. They hold hearings, and then nothing happens.

Well, tonight, one lawmaker, Colorado businessmen, Ken Buck, Congressman, rather is proposing a real solution. He has issued a report proposing legislation that would make it easier for the D.O.J. to challenge Big Tech's mergers and give people more control over the data, -- their data as it transfers between platforms.

It sounds like a small thing, it's not a small thing. They're taking it from you for free. They shouldn't be.

So what are the chances this becomes law? Congressman Ken Buck joins us tonight. Congressman, thanks so much. Good to see you tonight.

REP. KEN BUCK (R-CO): Thank you.

CARLSON: So if you just summarize quickly, in case I misstated it, what this legislation would do.

BUCK: Sure, well, let me back up, if I can, Tucker. The first thing that's important is that these five companies: Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Apple have acted as monopolies and they are controlling the marketplace, and they are cheating and stealing.

And so what we're attempting to do now, and it's a bipartisan effort with the Democrats is to, one, make sure that the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission have the resources they need to bring these bad actors to court and enforce the law.

And the second thing is to make sure that we change the law in ways that are relevant to the new economy, to these high tech firms. And so right now, there have been 750 mergers in the high tech area in the last 10 years, very few of those mergers were even challenged in court.

And so we want to make sure that a company that has over 60 to 70 percent of a dominant position in the marketplace, the burden shifts to that company to make sure that company has to prove that it did not acquire another company in an anti-competitive way.

And so shifting that burden hopefully will slow down the growth of these giant tech companies.

CARLSON: Yes. Which are not American companies. I mean, they are owned, in large part by foreign interests, sovereign wealth funds, for example.

So why have we, as official Washington, setback passively allowed this threat to metastasize until this point?

BUCK: Well, quite frankly, money talks in Washington, D.C., and these huge companies have come into Washington D.C., and they have bought the conservative cause. They have bought the liberal cause and they throw their money around because they make huge amounts of money off of the American consumer, and they cheat and steal to make that kind of money.

CARLSON: So on the right, they've certainly purchased a lot of libertarians, unfortunately, who have been pretty effective in betting this stuff down.

Who is opposed to this? What are the obstacles to getting this into law?

BUCK: Well, it's a good question. There are, I suppose, some Republicans opposed to it that believe that the market will take care of itself? I'm not one of those and nor those that signed on to the report that I wrote:

Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Doug Collins, others. There are some that that believe that, you know, if we, attack high tech, perhaps it will spill over into other parts of the economy.

There is no other part of the economy that is dominated by a particular company, the way that Google dominates search or Amazon dominates its area.

CARLSON: That's such a smart and clear point and I don't think we can make that enough. There is no other company like Google or like Facebook or like Apple.

Congressman Ken Buck, great to see tonight. Thank you for doing this.

BUCK: Thank you.

CARLSON: Good luck. So Democrats are very outraged because Amy Coney Barrett doesn't seem quite as enthusiastic about abortion as they are. Why this issue? Why the single-minded focus on it? What does it tell you about them? We'll tell you after the break.

CARLSON: Well, throughout today's confirmation hearings, Democrats warned that one thing is absolutely certain, Amy Coney Barrett will overrule Roe vs. Wade. And once that happens, the nation will collapse.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?

BARRETT: It would be particularly -- it would actually be wrong and a violation of the Canons for me to do that as a sitting judge.

So if I express a view on a precedent, one way or another, whether I say I love it, or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.

FEINSTEIN: So on something that is really a major cause with major effect on over half of the population of this country who are women, after all, it's distressing not to get a straight answer. I don't know if you'll answer this one either.

Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?

BARRETT: Look, I think my answer is the same.

FEINSTEIN: Well, that makes it difficult for me, and I think for other women, also on this committee.

CARLSON: So in the end, everything according to the left is about abortion. Why is that? Why is it always about that?

Matt Birk has thought a lot about this. He played professional football for a long time for the Vikings, and then the Ravens. He went to Harvard. He was Super Bowl champion. He has eight children. He's a pro-life advocate.

We're happy to have him on tonight.

Matt Birk, thanks so much for joining us.

MATT BIRK, PRO-LIFE ADVOCATE: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, it does seem -- even if you're for legal abortion, it does seem a little bit weird to spend this much energy on a topic that dark.

What do you think that's about?

BIRK: I think that abortion being legal in this country somehow legitimizes it to the pro-choice or pro-abortion crowd, and I think they are worried or nervous that if abortion -- if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, then somehow their whole moral framework will be rattled.

CARLSON: I mean, having abortion at the center of your moral framework seems like a kind of a weird place to be, doesn't it?

BIRK: It does to me. You know, I mean, I think obviously, this is a confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court Justice, but I think a conversation we should be having, is abortion right? It's well-known that I'm a pro-life advocate, I have been for a long time.

Nobody has ever come up and asked me why am I pro-life. It's pretty self- explanatory. If you're pro-choice or pro-abortion, that's where you have to do the explaining and that's really where any argument falls apart. Right?

I mean, if you believe in God, then by definition, God is the originator and creator of all life. So abortion is wrong. And if you want to say that science is real, well, now science overwhelmingly states that life begins at conception.

And so you get into these more petty arguments or you talk about the legality of it as opposed to the bigger issue is really, is this right? We have to have some kind of moral compass in this country.

CARLSON: I've always been fascinated by your position on this since you were a public figure for many years, played the Super Bowl, you went to Harvard, of all places, like what have you -- but you've taken a position, the one position you're not allowed to take in your world is the one that you've taken, how have people treated you because of that?

BIRK: Well, people have treated me very well. You know, I don't really believe in the online mob. It really doesn't affect me. That's just kind of how I'm wired. And over the years, I've had literally thousands of people come up to me and encouraged me and thanked me for taking a stand.

I didn't go to the White House in 2013 after then President Obama became the first sitting President to address Planned Parenthood and he said, "God bless Planned Parenthood." I've had so many people come up to me and thanked me and encouraged me for that. And I try to do the same.

Nobody has ever confronted me about being pro-life, and so I think a lot of that is overblown. And it's the fear factor that the other side wants to use to try to keep us silent.

CARLSON: I also think it's the way you present, which is with sincerity and decency, and I think that's really disarming. I appreciate it. Matt Birk, thanks for coming on tonight.

BIRK: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: We're out of time, sadly. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m.

The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. There's an awful lot going on in the world, can't promise what we will be covering tomorrow, but we can promise it will matter because suddenly everything does.

But in the meantime, we have great news for you, something without precedent. You may not have seen it before, but at 9:00 p.m. tonight, in about five seconds, Sean Hannity will be taking over for the hour.

Here he is.

