Casey Anthony's Brother to Be Questioned Again?

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Now to Florida, where Casey Anthony's brother, Lee, could soon be meeting with investigators. According to reports, investigators in Orange County, Florida, want to meet with Lee Anthony about the murder of his niece, Caylee. Why would investigators want to talk to Casey's brother?

Lee Anthony's lawyer, Tom Luka, joins us live. Tom, nice to see you. And have they actually -- have investigators actually contacted you about talking to your client, Lee?

TOM LUKA, ATTORNEY FOR LEE ANTHONY: Good to see you, too, Greta. Actually, no. Police officers have yet to contact me. They are, in fact - - I did try to contact them this morning, but I have not received a call back as of this evening.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, we know Lee's father is taking this particularly hard. We know what's happened the last several days, and of course, we know Cindy. How is your client doing, the brother of Casey?

LUKA: My client is both grief struck, both from the incident with his niece and with his father. But he's trying to make it as best he can.

VAN SUSTEREN: Has he spoken to investigators?

LUKA: He has. He gave two statement-one, a short, probably one-hour statement to the police on the day the disappearance was reported. About three months later in August, he gave a long statement, four hours, taped statement to police.

He has also given numerous written statements, as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: What's his relationship like with his sister now?

LUKA: To be quite honest, he has not had any contact with his sister since December. So we do not really know what his relationship is with his sister.

VAN SUSTEREN: How about prior to December? Let's go back after the child was reported missing on July 15 in the days and weeks after that before the remains were found in December-what was it like?

LUKA: He and his sister have always been close, and his main focus at that point was trying to find Caylee, because at that point it was a missing persons case. It was not a homicide investigation.

So he was trying to get information from Casey as to where Caylee might be. And as the tapes from the jail, audio tapes and videotapes, bear that out, as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: Tom, when you go through the police reports, Casey looks like a biggest liar there ever was-this whole business about her employment and taking the police on this long, ridiculous to Universal before she fessed up. And all these lies and webs.

Did your client ever think -- was he ever lied to? Did he think that she was a liar, or was he fooled by her?

LUKA: I do not think he was fooled by her.

I take that back. First of all, we are talking about Casey Anthony, not Caylee Anthony. Casey Anthony, my client does admit that Casey did bend the truth and did lie in the past, and that she has done that.

However, there is a big stretch between knowing your sister is a liar and then thinking that she might have murdered or daughter. I don't think that Mr. Anthony is at that point yet, even to this day, that he's willing to accept that fact, that his sister is responsible for his niece's death.

VAN SUSTEREN: What does he think happened to the child? Who murdered her?

LUKA: At this point he doesn't know. This investigation is still ongoing. Down here in Florida we do not even have a cause of death. We barely have a time of death at this point.

VAN SUSTEREN: What's his relationship like with his parents?

LUKA: His relationship with his parents is good. He has actually moved back into his house with his parents so that he can further support them both financially and emotionally.

Right now he is working out of town, but next week he will be back in the Orlando area, and he will, obviously, be cooperating with police if they need him. And he will be, of course, be helping out with his family.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you expect him in court on Friday for a hearing that his sister has?

LUKA: I don't anticipate anything, and no one has contacted me about his appearing at said hearing.

VAN SUSTEREN: Tom, thank you.

LUKA: Thank you, Greta.

