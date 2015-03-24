Bill O'Reilly: Getting personal in the last days of presidential campaign

By Bill O'Reilly

Now, that the debates are over, the two candidates are getting personal with the American people. Mitt Romney portraying himself as a problem solver, a man who can create millions of jobs. President Obama telling the people that the governor is a BSer and that he is the real job creator.

Mr. Obama largely avoiding the national media, taking the personal message directly to the folks. And what is that personal message? Well, it's kind of like the message we deliver here on The Factor every night. Could it be? Could it be the President is taking his campaign rhetoric from us?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: There is no more serious issue in the presidential campaign than who can you trust.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We trust you.

OBAMA: Trust matters. Who's -- who's going to look out for you?

O'REILLY: I am Bill O'Reilly and please always remember that the spin stops right here because we are definitely looking out for you.

OBAMA: You know, Ohio, you know me. You know I mean what I say. You know that I do what I say I'm going to do.

O'REILLY: My philosophy on character building is simple. If you say you are going to do something, no matter how small it is, you do it. Do what you say you're going to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Wow. "Talking Points" is flattered that the President is echoing some of what we say here. Of course it may not be intentional but his speech writers do watch us. We know that, every political person in the country watches The Factor. The race this year is the classist populist versus rich guy situation that we've seen many times before in America.

John F. Kennedy was a rich guy, Richard Nixon middle class. Franklin Roosevelt very wealthy and so was Teddy Roosevelt and when Ronald Reagan ran against Jimmy Carter; Reagan was the wealthy guy, Carter the peanut farmer from Georgia.

So now we are back to the future. President Obama believing the middle class folks can be persuaded to vote for him because he understands them.

Mitt Romney trying to sway working Americans to his side by saying understanding is fine but Mr. Obama's incompetence in economic matters is making your life miserable. Right now the race is pretty much tied as you know. But I have a feeling the folks are going to break one way or the other over the next 10 days.

Right now, I don't know and you know how much it pains me to say that. I don't know which way that will be.

And that's "The Memo."