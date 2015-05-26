Ariz. Sheriff: New Law Has Put a Target on Hispanics' Backs

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record," April 30, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Arizona's "fornickaboobery" sheriff is back. Pima County Sheriff Clarence W. Dupnik calls the new immigration law racist and stupid and of course a made-up word called fornickaboobery, which of course I love. Sheriff Dupnik went "On the Record" last night and we just had too much to cover so he is back tonight.

Thank you, sir, for joining us again. And of course I tease you about that word because it's sort of a fun word to say.

But let me ask you a quick question. Is illegal immigration a problem in your county?

CLARENCE DUPNIK, SHERIFF OF PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA: It's a horrible problem.

VAN SUSTEREN: What do you about it or what can you do about it? What do you want to do about it?

DUPNIK: Well, by virtue of the fact that you're asking me that question, I suspect that you and most of the country and most of the people in Arizona don't realize that we already have the authority to do what the new legislation -- the state legislation has given us. We don't --

VAN SUSTEREN: And I don't think -- stop for a second. I don't think by virtue of me asking that question that I don't understand that -- I think by virtue of me asking that question because I'm trying to identify what you need. Because you started out by saying yes it's a horrible in your county. And so I'm trying to think of how to solve the problem.

So I'm asking you, what do you need? Maybe a new statute isn't what you need. Maybe you need more boots on the ground. So -- what do you need?

DUPNIK: I apologize if I gave that impression and I'm sure I did. But, we already have the authority and we use the authority we have to stop and detain and turnover to the border patrol illegal aliens. We've been doing that for 52 years that I've been a cop.

And the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson, Arizona does it in greater numbers than any other state or local law enforcement agency in the country.

But what this new law did, was put you us in a real bind for a couple of reasons. One -- and I think I said it was racial as well -- what it did, by virtue of the fact that gave us substantial power to stop almost anybody and ask for papers and so forth. That -- what that did was kick the -- kick the Hispanics in the stomach and put a target on their back.

Are they going to have to take papers with them to prove that they are a U.S. citizen every time they go out the door? It was devastating to them. But now we are --

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, let me ask this -- let me -- let me ask you a question. Because when we go back to this without the sort of whether the statute is constitutional or not or whatever it is and that's going to be battled out and has created quite a fire, I guess.

I'm actually trying to figure out how to solve the problem. When we started this interview with you you're saying it's a horrible problem. Obviously, I understand that you think the statue doesn't help but if it's a horrible problem it means that you haven't gotten a grip on it yet. You need something else.

So what do you need -- what do you see as the solution to the illegal immigration problem in your county?

DUPNIK: Well, I think we need -- we need two things. We need substantially more assistance from the federal government. It's their responsibility. And we need desperately, reform in the area of immigration. You know right now we have a number of magnets that we ignore, that are attracting people across this border and we're not really doing anything about it, substantially.

For example, I've been a critic of the schools. We have one school district here in Tucson, Arizona that has four out of ten students who are illegal. Yet, the schools have no choice but to educate illegal aliens.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, so you and I have now made -- you and I have now made great progress. And I want you to come back because at least now I get a little bit of an idea what need. You need more assistance from the government and immigration reform from the federal government.

So I think you and I are on the same page that the federal government needs to do more. I hope you come back sheriff because obviously you and I got a lot to talk about, sir.

So I hate to cut you off but --

DUPNIK: We certainly do.

VAN SUSTEREN: -- we got more.

DUPNIK: Ok, thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ok, thank you sir.

DUPNIK: Thank you.

Content and Programming Copyright 2010 Fox News Network, Inc. Copyright 2010 Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.