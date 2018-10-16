YouTube investigating massive outage

YouTube confirmed the video-sharing site was down Tuesday night, but it wasn't immediately clear what caused the massive outage.

"Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues," @TeamYouTube tweeted. "We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."

Just before 9:30 p.m. ET, YouTube users began reporting the site's outage, and the company confirmed the news at 9:41 p.m. ET.

The site seemingly went live again around 10:10 p.m. ET., but videos did not immediately appear to be working.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.