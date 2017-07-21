Expand / Collapse search
US Navy

USS Gerald R. Ford in pictures

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's first new aircraft carrier design in 40 years. Here are some stunning pictures of the state-of-the-art ship.

    $13 billion aircraft carrier

    The 1,100-foot ship is the successor to the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz class aircraft carriers. (Matt Hildreth/HII)
    Under way

    The USS Gerald R. Ford at sea (Photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin/U.S. Navy) 
    Virginia Beach

    Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel as the ship departs for builder’s sea trials off the coast - April. 08, 2017.  (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz/U.S. Navy). 
    Evolution

    Tug boats maneuver Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James River during the ship's turn ship evolution - June 11, 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy)
    Under construction

    The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), shown under construction in March at Newport News Shipbuilding. (Huntington Ingalls)
    Loading

    Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) loads an F/A-18 Hornet shell (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell/U.S. Navy) 
    Flight deck

    The USS Gerald R. Ford flight deck (Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter/U.S. Navy)
