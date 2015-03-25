Expand / Collapse search
Planes of tomorrow (and today) at 50th Paris Air Show

The world's biggest plane manufacturers converge on Paris this week for the 50th bi-annual Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport -- where they showed off the newest, fastest and biggest planes from around the world.

    June 17: An Airbus A400M military aircraft followed by Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France are seen during a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris.
    June 20: A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 17: A French Airforce Rafale performs its demonstration flight, on the first day of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Visible at left is the tail of a British Airways Airbus A380.
    June 20: A Fouga Magister Aerobatic plane performs its demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 15: An engineer checks specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show which runs from June 17 to 23.
    June 19: An aerial view of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris.
    June 17: The AgustaWestland project Zero, an all electric Tiltrotor technology powered craft featuring a unique combination of airplane performance and rotorcraft flexibility is displayed at Finmeccanica stand during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 16: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show. Picture taken with a fisheye lens.
    June 19: Two visitors watch General Electric's the GEnx jet engine, powering Boeing 787 Dremliner, during the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 16: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport one day before the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 17: Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 17: An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 18: An aerial view of the 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris.
    June 18: A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show.
    June 17: A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show.
