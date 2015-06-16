Kalashnikov USA Unveils New Website

Kalashnikov USA, manufacturer of Kalashnikov style firearms, has launched a new website reflective of their new branding efforts under the “Russian Heritage / American Innovation” tag line.

It’s a very nice-looking site, but I was a little disappointed that there are only two rifles and two shotguns listed in the firearms section. I assume there will be more to come based on the extensive display of weapons the Tullytown, Pa.- based company showed off in Vegas in January when it unveiled the new Kalashnikov-USA brand at SHOT Show.

One of the more interesting models is the US132 rifle, which looks like a cross between an AK and an SKS – sort of.

“A hammer forged, chrome lined barrel and chamber provide the ultimate in long life. The drift-able post front sight with protective ears is adjustable for windage and elevation. The notched side catch with bar rear leaf sight is adjustable for elevation. The rear sight has presets for 109, 218, and 328 yards,” Kalashnikov USA officials maintain.

“The comfortable, ergonomic operating handle makes charging the firearm effortless. The spring-loaded magazine release provides for quick magazine changes. The elongated selector handle allows for a smooth transition from safe to semi-auto.”

It’s chambered in 7.62x39mm and includes one detachable, 10-round magazine.

The other rifle on the site is the US132Z, an AK with several modernized features. The site says this weapon brings the Russian AK74 into the 21st century, but it’s chambered for 7.62x39mm instead of 5.45x39mm.

“The transformation of the reliable AK74 into a modern firearm is effectuated by replacing the AK74 type furniture with CAA furniture to enhance the capabilities of the firearm,” according to the site. “Now the operator has a six position collapsible stock with a vertically and horizontally adjustable cheek piece to provide a cheek weld that is in line with the sights and rail. The ergonomic pistol grip has six different sized rubberized interchangeable finger grooves and backstraps providing a comfortable and sure grip for all hand sizes plus a capped storage compartment.

“The hand guard has been replaced by one with four Picatinny rails to facilitate the mounting of lights, lasers and optics. In addition … an extended ambidextrous magazine release wraps around the trigger guard to provide precious time saving magazine changes from either side of the carbine.”

I couldn’t find any prices for the weapons, but there is a Dealers tab that allows you to search for Kalashnikov USA firearms dealers in your area. Check out the site to see the shotguns.