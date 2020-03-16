Instagram cracks down on coronavirus-related filters purporting to treat or make light of the disease

Instagram is continuing to crack down on coronavirus misinformation as the pandemic wreaks havoc worldwide.

The tech giant said on Friday that it is removing AR effects claiming to treat or predict the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a statement on the AR creators group, Instagram says it has "removed previously-published effects and are rejecting all new effects, which claim to predict, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus."

The decision comes after countless coronavirus filters reportedly found their way to the platform ranging in nature from superimposing a mask on one's face to adding 3-D models of the virus into one's video.

According to The Daily Mail, another filter, created by smirnov.mikita, places the word ‘Coronavirus’ in neon lights on the user’s face, while a different filter created by the user gioacchinonmar covered users with black face sores.