In the desert of Jordan, an Eager Lion battles
From missile loading jet races and disarming underwater mines to searching enemy ships and launching beach assaults, the past few weeks have seen the U.S. working with 27 countries on collaborative defense and security in two military exercises: Eager Lion and CARAT.
June 6, 2013: An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Colorado Air National Guard arrives at a training base in Northern Jordan as part of the Eager Lion exercise.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 13, 2013: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned to Commander Task Group 56.1, train sailors from the Royal Jordanian Navy how to place charges for underwater detonations.U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wyatt Huggett
June 11, 2013: Captain James Edwards, a pilot with the 120th Fighter Squadron, and his crew chiefs Technical Sgt. Joshua Matthews and Senior Airman Kristen Lee, run to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of a scramble competition event between the Colorado Air National Guard and the Royal Jordanian Air Force.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 13, 2013: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Charles Linder, assigned to Commander Task Group 56.1, and a sailor from the Royal Jordanian Navy surface after placing a charge for an underwater detonation during Exercise Eager Lion.U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wyatt Huggett
June 12, 2013: Sailors attached to Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1 and sailors from the Royal Jordanian Navy pose for a photo with senior U.S. and Jordan military leadership during Exercise Eager Lion.U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wyatt Huggett
June 13, 2013: A Marine plane captain from the VMFA-115 squadron checks readings as the F-18 aircraft prepares for flight.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 11, 2013: Senior Airman Alexis Isaac, a munitions specialist with the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, prepares the fin section of a MK-82 bomb that will be used in a bombing demonstration at a training base in Northern Jordan.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 10, 2013: An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, arrives at a training base in Northern Jordan as part of Exercise Eager Lion.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 11, 2013: Munitions specialists with the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, install a fin section on a MK-82 bomb that will be used during a first-run bombing demonstration at a training base in Northern Jordan.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
June 9, 2013: During a practice munitions loading competition, members from the Colorado Air National Guard rush to load an inert practice bomb on an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet in a friendly competition with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.U.S. Air National Guard / Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer
