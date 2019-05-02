Google's Sundar Pichai made $480 million last year, for an astounding 'hourly' rate

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made an eye-popping $470 million last year.

That figure, which includes a $650,000 salary and valuable stock awards, amounts to an hourly pay rate that most Americans can only ever dream about.

If you do the math based on a standard 40-hour work week, Pichai earned $230,769 per hour in 2018.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median income for a full-time wage or salary worker was $900 as of the fourth quarter of 2018. That's $22.50 per hour.

Pichai – who previously led product management for Google Chrome and oversaw the development of Gmail, Google Maps and the Android operating system – earned about 10,000 times that rate, according to the proxy statement from Google's parent company Alphabet.

Larry Page, the CEO and co-founder of Alphabet, earned $1 last year but is worth an estimated $56.4 billion largely because of his stock holdings. Sergey Brin, president and co-founder of Alphabet, also earned $1 but is worth $55.6 billion.

Alphabet's stock price, which surpassed $1,000 per share in October 2017, dropped 5 percent this week on the heels of revenue growth at Google having dropped below 20 percent for the first time in three years.

In addition, the company is facing a range of challenges, including employee activism around issues of pay equity, sexual harassment and alleged retaliation.

According to a 2017 report from the Economic Policy Institute, the average American CEO made $15.6 million in compensation, or about 271 times that of the average U.S. worker.

