Google's oodles of doodles
Google has created more than 1,000 doodles since 1998, when the concept was born when company founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin altered the logo to show their attendance at the Nevada's Burning Man festival. Here's some of its notable creations:
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cesarchavez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
cesarchavezMarch 31, 2013: Cesar Chavez's 86th birthdayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cesarchavez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/endofmayan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
endofmayanDec. 21, 2012: End of Mayan calendarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/endofmayan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/israelindependence2010.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
israelindependence2010April 20, 2010: Independence Day Israel 2010https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/israelindependence2010.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/normanrockwell.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
normanrockwellFeb. 3, 2010: Norman Rockwell's 106th birthdayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/normanrockwell.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/easterdoodle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
easterdoodleApril 23, 2000: Happy Easterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/easterdoodle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/albiruni.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
albiruniSept. 4, 2012: Al-Biruni's birthdayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/albiruni.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pacman.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
pacmanMay 21, 2010: 30th anniversary of PAC-MANhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pacman.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/863fb80c-valentines.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
valentinesFeb. 14, 2011: Valentine's Dayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/863fb80c-valentines.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7