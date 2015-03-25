Expand / Collapse search
Google's oodles of doodles

Google has created more than 1,000 doodles since 1998, when the concept was born when company founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin altered the logo to show their attendance at the Nevada's Burning Man festival. Here's some of its notable creations:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cesarchavez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    cesarchavez

    March 31, 2013: Cesar Chavez's 86th birthday
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/endofmayan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    endofmayan

    Dec. 21, 2012: End of Mayan calendar
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/israelindependence2010.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    israelindependence2010

    April 20, 2010: Independence Day Israel 2010
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/normanrockwell.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    normanrockwell

    Feb. 3, 2010: Norman Rockwell's 106th birthday
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/easterdoodle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    easterdoodle

    April 23, 2000: Happy Easter
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/albiruni.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    albiruni

    Sept. 4, 2012: Al-Biruni's birthday
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/pacman.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    pacman

    May 21, 2010: 30th anniversary of PAC-MAN
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/863fb80c-valentines.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    valentines

    Feb. 14, 2011: Valentine's Day
